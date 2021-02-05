WyoFile

Crystal vision

Shards of hoarfrost grow from a tree branch near Ralston. (Kinley Bollinger)

by 1 Comment

Photographer Kinley Bollinger, a high school junior, was getting ready for the day one morning this winter when she noticed the trees outside her kitchen window were coated with hoarfrost. 

“I immediately stopped what I was doing, grabbed my camera and went outside to capture the intricacy of the ice crystals,” she wrote in an email to WyoFile. Bollinger spent the next hour absorbed in the delicate architecture of ice, she said. 

“By the time I was done, my hands were absolutely frozen,” wrote the photographer, who lives near Ralston. “However, getting to photograph the beautiful crystals made having cold fingers completely worth it.” 

For Bollinger, who shot this image on her Nikon D7500 with a macro lens, macrophotography offers an opportunity to zero in on beauty that is so often overlooked — like veins on a leaf or minuscule air pockets in a frozen droplet. 

“This art form allows me to bring attention to the little things in life, which I now realize are not so little after all,” Bollinger wrote. 

Support Wyoming photography — donate to WyoFile today.


Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Greg Wise says

    Great job by Kinley on this photo! She is a proven talent and I am glad for her enthusiasm for her art! We need more young people like her in our community.

    • City: Powell
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

