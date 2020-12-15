It’s time for Gordon to stand up to his party’s far-right fringe

From his too-late mask mandate to his refusal to denounce President Donald Trump’s attempted theft of the presidential election, Gov. Mark Gordon has proven he simply can’t buck the far-right fringe element of his party.
Wyoming needs common-sense governance to avoid derailing entirely during these unprecedented times. Though Gordon has shown an occasional willingness to pump the brakes, he has kept the train on track for crazy town.
Let’s start with the governor’s coronavirus response and his Dec. 9 orders, which include a mask mandate and restrictions on late-night bar and restaurant hours. State Health Officer Alexia Harrist signed the emergency health order nine months after Wyoming’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
Through mid summer, the state’s low number of new infections seemed to justify Gordon’s position against mandatory stay-at-home orders as too harmful to businesses. He was proud that he never “closed” Wyoming’s economy, and I can’t fault him for turning his attention to how the state would spend federal CARES Act funds.
But by September, COVID-19 infections were surging across the state. In the ensuing months, patients began filling hospitals and deaths spiked.. Decisive action was needed to protect the public’s health and safety, but Gordon simply kept repeating his mantra: people should recognize their “personal responsibility” to protect themselves and others from the disease. State action was unnecessary.
President Donald Trump’s insistent pressure on Republican governors to keep businesses open — a medically indefensible position that’s been dutifully parroted by Wyoming’s right-wing extremists — seemed to keep Gordon from pulling the trigger on further restrictions. Wyoming was the 38th state to mandate masks indoors, and the move only came after 16 of 23 counties had passed their own orders.
Even after he became exasperated by many residents’ refusal to act responsibly — memorably calling them “knuckleheads” at a Nov. 13 press conference — he didn’t mandate masks. His inaction was immortalized in a Daily Beast headline: “Wyoming Guv Admits Policy Has Failed, Sticks With It.”
Two weeks later Gordon tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, Jennie, also contracted the virus. Was that personal experience a factor in his final decision to issue a mandatory mask order, or was it the result of a political calculation that the issue had reached an acceptable tipping point to protect him from political flak?
Predictably, Gordon took heat from the far right. The Wyoming Republican Party’s central committee unbelievably asked him to rescind his state of emergency declaration in mid-November as COVID-19 cases surged. Gordon meekly responded by calling the demand “unfortunate.”
In the wake of the new orders, some branded him a dictator, as if closing restaurants and bars for in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. made him the next Fidel Castro. Mike Lundgren, chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party, even announced a petition drive to impeach Gordon.
The state’s failure to act sooner exposed local health officials to unnecessary problems, including their employment. The Washakie County Commission fired the county’s public health officer for having the temerity to implement a mask order, even though it was part of his job.
In Natrona County, hecklers shut down a county commissioners’ meeting about the pandemic by hurling insults at health officials. In a particularly obnoxious claim, someone accused physicians of being paid to count deaths as COVID-related.
A timely state mask order coming from the governor would have put the public on notice that the danger of spreading the virus supersedes one’s right to act selfishly and put others at risk. Gordon’s decision to not pull the trigger on the issue earlier only empowered those who claim, even after 300,000 American deaths, that the coronavirus is a hoax and no worse than the flu.
While some health officials diplomatically said the mandate was “better late than never” and a step in the right direction, we’ll never be able to fully gauge how many lives might have been saved by decisive leadership.
Nearly as frustrating to watch as his treatment of the health crisis was Gordon’s hand-wringing response to a laughable Texas lawsuit last week. The suit asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate votes for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan and overturn the election.
A group of 32 Wyoming GOP lawmakers and legislators-elect signed a letter to Gordon asking him to join the lawsuit, which repeated dozens of false, disproven and just plain crazy allegations of voter fraud and illegal mail-in balloting that had even been tossed out by lower-court judges Trump had appointed.
Gordon should have thrown the letter in the trash and told the group he wouldn’t remotely consider being part of any lawsuit that attempted to tell another state how to run its elections. Wouldn’t that be the Wyoming way?
He should have reminded them that it’s hypocritical to preach about states’ rights and suddenly contend that the federal government they rail against should intervene and decide a presidential election on the basis of phony claims.
When presented with a bad idea, why on Earth can’t Gordon stop equivocating and just tell people no? It’s called leadership.
Instead, Gordon kicked the idea over to Attorney General Bridget Hill to seriously consider. After receiving her recommendation against action, Gordon released a statement that sidestepped by saying Texas had not asked Wyoming to join the lawsuit. “There was inadequate time to properly consider the ramifications of joining the motion specifically, or to thoughtfully consider joining the supporting states’ brief before it was filed,” he wrote.
Even though he wouldn’t join the litigation, Gordon said he strongly supported the Supreme Court hearing the case.
The governor did eventually get around to addressing state sovereignty, acknowledging that the Texas case “could have unintended consequences relating to a principle that the state of Wyoming holds dear.” In journalism lingo, Gordon kind of buried the lead there.
The other maddening aspect of Gordon’s presidential election response is that he refuses to admit the reality that Biden duly won and will take office Jan. 20. He tweeted that “when a result is confirmed congratulations for the winner will be in order.”
Gordon clearly doesn’t want any part of being on the incumbent’s hit list of people who have betrayed him, even as he’s on his way out of power.
The governor has two paths he can take as he sorts out how he will react to Biden’s presidency, and the honorable one won’t involve tip-toeing through a far-right quagmire trying to placate aggrieved legislators.
Support informed commentary — donate to WyoFile today.
As the leader of a state that cast 70% of its vote for Trump, the least Gordon should do is stand up for the sanctity of American elections and loudly confirm that Biden’s victory is legitimate. It would go a long way toward demonstrating that Wyoming supports the peaceful transfer of power and honors the rule of law.
Gordon will have to deal with the Biden administration on myriad federal issues. He doesn’t have to like the new president or ever treat him as an ally, but Gordon should show him the respect his office deserves.
As a nation we’re standing on the most politically charged and divisive moment of the past century. I’d like to see Wyoming’s governor lead boldly from a principled stance, not parse and and equivocate for fear of offending extremists.
Inevitably, a wild-eyed Wyoming legislator will call for the Cowboy State to secede from the union. I’d prefer not to read a tactfully worded statement from Gordon that it’s worth considering, but the timing might not be right.
Comments
Tom Schmit says
Good leadership is only when you agree with Kerry Drake.
FRANK CADA says
A lot of Republican elected officials are afraid to do anything to rile the King. Vote for those with courage and convictions.
Kenneth Casner says
Sec. 37. Constitution of United States supreme law of the land. The
The state of Wyoming is an inseparable part of the federal union, and the constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.
Therefore Wyoming shall abide by the 14th Amendment of Constitution Section 3 on Breaking the Oaths, ” No person shall hold a Government office who once took the Oath of Office and then became a rebel. Here is that portion under said Amendment, as a member of any State Legislature, which has engaged insurrection, or rebellion against the same or comfort to enemies thereof.
Wyoming is now in a quagmire of legislative embarrassment by 32 State Legislative Representatives and United State Newly Elected Senator. Wyoming’s State Constitution Section 37 is pretty clear, as is the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.
Should the Wyoming people just sweep it under the manure of such actions taken? If so, Why? The public knowledge is published, they do not represent the peopleWyoming’s, just the agenda of a party and their Caucus in our government’s positions. Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming’s newly elected Senator, has stated her Freedom Caucus prior and supports the letter as did these other elected officials, Clearly in the public press.
I will take a stand today, however, for I have watched the Oath of Office being dragged in the mud within Wyoming, from local sheriffs to our highest elected officials who all reality do not represent all the people of which I’m one. I stand by my statement to either remove such disabilities or blacklist their abilities to vote or govern during the 2021 Wyoming Legislative Session. Right out of the Wyoming Constitution, Governor Section 37 again, here is another phrase Lead, Follow, or Get out of the Way. By the way, you also represent 168,000 other Wyoming people.
Riki Haukaas says
The reasoning of some people that if “your guy” doesn’t win your state then you don’t have to acknowledge them??? This is the backwards thinking too many in this state have. However – I truly don’t think the whole 72% that voted for Trump are part of the Trump cult. In 2016 he didn’t win Wyoming’s primary. In 2018 Trumps pick, Foster Friess lost the gubernatorial primary. Yes when it comes to the general election Republicans voted for Trump when there was no other Republican choice because they are going to vote Republican no matter who they are voting for. But when given a choice – Republicans didn’t vote Trump. The far right does yell louder than the rest of us Republicans – but that doesn’t make them the majority.
Jay Morton says
Thank you Kerry. As usual, you addess an issue with insightful remarks.
Gov. Gordon is just another elected official facing the same problem all over America. The loudmouths also happen to be those with the most extreme views. Sane people don’t shout down other Americans in public venues, rational minds can hold more than one thought at a time and emotionally stable adults don’t see the world in totally black and white hues.
Gov. Gordon, and others of his moderate ilk, need everyday citizens to speak out against the mad rampages that count for political discourse nowadays. Wyoming needs people, tired of living inside a “Jerry-Springer-like” (un)reality show, to write letters, post on internet venues and speak at city and county meetings that we’re tired of a small batch of weirdo behavior leading the mule train.
It’s not all on Gov. Gordon’s shoulders. In a democracy, we all must carry some of the burden. Wyoming, time to Cowboy Up.
Paul Rock says
Amen, Bro. The poet William Butler Yeats said it best in his poem The Second Coming. The most well known lines are:
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
But it is worth reading or even memorizing the whole poem:
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
Tory Canady says
Kerry, why should the Governor listen to guy whose candidate got 27% of the vote in Wyoming? Does that make sense to you?
Melanie O’Hara says
Right in target—Thanks! Sure hope Governor Gordon reads this. Dream on…….
Mike Krampner says
There are many things to like about Wyoming, including the beautiful scenery and the many interesting people. The least attractive thing about Wyoming is not the long, harsh winters. The least attractive thing about Wyoming is the reactionary, backwards politics that dominates the state,
Dale Horkey says
Bazinga! Right on brother! Well said.