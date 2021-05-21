Sky spectacular

May showers set the stage for a dramatic sky display on a recent evening in Sheridan.

It had been a rainy week in northern Wyoming, said Daniel Kenah, WyoFile’s development director. And in Sheridan, May 4 was “a particularly dramatic day, with waves of weather coming over town.”

In the evening, Kenah said, a new bank of clouds moved in and lit up in sherbet hues highlighted by deep blue edges. Kenah went outside to check it out, and just as the sun was setting: Bam. A rainbow appeared, arching over town.

A good reminder that sometimes it pays to stand outside in the rain.