Arctic air

On the heels of an unusually mild January, winter roared back this week with gelid temperatures, icy winds and snowstorms that are expected to grip much of Wyoming through the weekend.

In a Wednesday video from the Riverton National Weather Service forecast officer, meteorologist Chris Hattings laid out a scenario for a frigid few days. Winter storm advisories and storm watches are in effect for the northwest corner of the state, with very cold temperatures hitting the Bighorn Basin and spreading east, south and finally west.

“Now I know you are saying, ‘Chris it’s been cold the past few days in most of these areas,’ but it looks like it’s going to get even colder,” Hattings said.

That includes forecasted lows of 20 degrees below zero in towns like Worland and Sheridan, but what’s even more concerning, Hattings said, is the windchill factor, which could make it feel as cold as 36 below in Greybull, 38 below in Buffalo and 29 below in Riverton.

“So again, bundle up if you have to go outside,” Hattings advised. “This is dangerous cold.”

The Riverton office warned residents to keep pets and cattle safe and to expect hazardous driving conditions, mainly in the northwest.