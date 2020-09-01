Armed vigilantes, stoked by team Trump, threaten us all

I usually don’t share conspiracy theories, but one recently appeared in my inbox that was so wild it stopped me in my tracks.
Cheyenne, according to the sender, is extremely vulnerable to an attack by Colorado socialists who would likely stop at nothing to blow up the city’s refinery, a chemical plant and even Warren Air Force Base.
“What the nation is putting up with now are armed miscreants supported by big money and backed by leftists from Hollywood to Silicon Valley and Democrat leaders,” warned the writer.
Good grief — how will Cheyenne beat back the invading socialist hordes?
“It’s going to be up to citizens to stop them at the border,” wrote a woman who responded to the email. “Some will get through, unless [there are] enough patriots to cover all ways in. … Depending on how this goes we may be terribly outnumbered.”
For a moment, the thought of a band of armed vigilantes standing guard at the Wyoming-Colorado state line, waiting to defend the capital city from attacks supposedly bankrolled by liberals, made me laugh.
Then I realized wannabe vigilantes have already mobilized in the Equality State over equally far-fetched rumors.
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in May, protests sprang up in Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne and many other Wyoming towns. In Cody, peaceful demonstrators at a park were surrounded by armed gunmen on horseback and on foot. The militia’s leader said the group wanted to protect citizens from “outside provocateurs,” and will do so again if rioting breaks out before the presidential election.
During two days of June vigils and marches in Casper, groups of citizens carrying handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles were omnipresent. Some told reporters they were on the scene to protect the rights of protesters to peacefully assemble.
To anyone who believes that, I have a deed to Devils Tower that I’ll sell you. It comes with a free certificate of authenticity.
Some of the gun-toting crew stayed downtown long after the marches ended. Many claimed they were doing their civic duty to protect businesses because of reports outside agitators aimed to loot and riot.
Of course it didn’t happen, and I’m sure those who patrolled the streets credited their actions with keeping the peace. It’s the classic mistake of conflating correlations and causation. There were also no volcanic eruptions in Casper that day, but that doesn’t mean the AR army prevented them.
“It was like the counter-protesters got to have their own little parade for the day,” a coffee shop owner told Oil City News. “They got to pull out all their heavy armament and be toy soldiers.”
In early June, someone vandalized the Wyoming Republican Party headquarters in Cheyenne. In addition to an anti-Donald Trump epithet, the vandal spray-painted “I can’t breathe” — the last words spoken by Floyd before he died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
KGWN-TV reported that a group of armed men spent the next several nights staking out the GOP office from across the street to keep it free of graffiti. The reaction to the event was so overblown, I was startled. Would someone actually shoot and perhaps kill a person for the misdemeanor offense of vandalizing a building? What’s the point of all this vigilantism?
In August, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation warned other law enforcement agencies that antifa [anti-fascists] and Black Lives Matter protesters were crossing the state to wreak havoc on the annual Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally.
Again, the threat didn’t materialize. Surprise, surprise — no one was stupid enough to travel from the West Coast to take on 250,000 bikers. The Sturgis police chief told WyoFile that people who warned authorities they saw BLM and antifa flags flying at Wyoming campgrounds “just want to stir up the dish with drama.”
Some people — evidenced by the right-wing fantasy concocted by my email correspondent — seem to drool over a violent right-vs.-left confrontation. What could be driving that twisted view of the future?
Look no further than the speakers at last week’s Republican National Convention. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s main squeeze, bellowed about the dystopian nightmare that awaits if her potential father-in-law loses re-election. “They want to destroy your country … steal your liberty, your freedom, they want to control what you see and think and believe, so that they can control how you live,” she said.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also spun a dire situation: “Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people who can’t — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves.”
Vice President Mike Pence called a federal officer’s killing during an Oakland riot an example that “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” He didn’t mention that the man charged with murder belonged to the extreme right’s Boogaloo movement.
Nor did anyone say that a day before the convention, Jacob Blake Jr., who is Black, was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, policeman in front of his three children. At this writing no charges have been filed against the officer, but Blake, who is paralyzed, was handcuffed to his hospital bed for five days.
Two days after the tragedy, 17-year-old Trump supporter and vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois to the Kenosha BLM protests and allegedly killed two unarmed demonstrators. According to witnesses, when he strolled away with his rifle slung over his shoulder and his hands up to surrender, police just drove by.
Do you honestly think Rittenhouse would have survived that walk if he was Black?
The one thing both sides in this conflict seem to have in common is that they don’t trust the police to protect them.
In Wyoming, there have been minor clashes between individuals. A Casper businessman criticized a counter-demonstrator for holding his rifle in an unsafe manner, and was confronted by men who defended their friend. But police quickly de-escalated the incident and no violence occurred. Protests throughout the state have largely been peaceful.
Nationally, the situation is quite different. President Trump rails against anarchists and antifa, but who is the real enemy?
Nicholas Kristof, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist, notes that while antifa have committed violent acts, “they aren’t known to have ever killed anyone, while right-wing extremists have killed hundreds [in terrorist attacks].”
The bitter culture war raging throughout the country — stoked by incendiary rhetoric from right-wing political stages — naturally lends itself to dangerous scenarios. Citizens have the right to openly carry weapons, but does anyone in Wyoming really need to arm themselves and follow protesters around, pretending to protect their rights? Why spend all night guarding stores against nonexistent looters?
Reflecting on the sight of armed civilians on the streets of his city, Casper City Councilman Mike Huber said, “The only thing I felt I needed protecting from was them.”
I admire the protesters for having the courage to not be cowed by obvious fear and intimidation tactics.
It’s hard for me to believe anyone actually thinks Denver socialists are coming to blow up Cheyenne, yet the tone of the email I received is dead serious.
There’s enough violence on the streets of America; no one has to make it up, or wait for it to happen so they can live out their action-movie-hero fantasy. It’s time for a reality check in Wyoming, before anyone gets hurt or killed.
Comments
Jay Morton says
Why would anyone think that folks who have purchased a gun have also taken shooting lessons? Some half-cocked macho will shoot at someone he considers a “bad guy”, but kill a mom or small child instead. Hell, even the police who undergo hours of training can’t shoot a suspect in a non-vital spot, so that person is only injured and able to stand trial.
If you’ve ever hunted and had a case of ‘elk fever’ when you spotted a big one, you know what I mean. The adrenaline rush, the shallow breathing, hands that tremble in excitement, and the missed shot. The missed shot.
These people who shoot someone with high accuracy in their basement playing a video then think they can take their shooting “skills” into the public arena are fooling themselves – – and other people. Like that 17 year old criminal, they shoot indiscriminately and kill unarmed citizens, expecting them to jump back up during the next game round, ready for another go. There’s a difference between fantasy and reality.
Wyoming residents are NOT safe when armed vigilantes decide to self-select their role of super protector. Emotions and weapons , even more so in the hands of newbie and untrained gun owners, are a bad mix. I predict there will be a lot of these self-styled “heroes”, aka murderers, sitting in prison lamenting their poor luck when they accidentally kill someone’s Grandmom because they couldn’t shoot straight. Meanwhile, their families will be fending off legal action trying to save their homes, possessions, bank accounts, retirement funds, etc. from wrongful death lawsuits filed over their action.
FRANK CADA says
It seems as though Tribalism has grown a lot in the last few years, on both sides. Now we are seeing violence. I plan to support politicians that bring us together once more. I admit it is very hard to see concerns and views of the other tribe. Let’s try.
Keith Benefiel says
Seems like there are a few of us that think Afghanistan looks like fun, camping and hunting all the time. Wyoming has been there before. The 1890s were particularly entertaining, with lynchings, back shootings, invasion, insurrection, war, genocide and “The Crowning Infamy of the Ages”.
Neither Antifa nor vigilantes brought this state to the financial brink. Can’t shoot or protest our way out of this. Better get real, get to work and try to move forward.
Emerson Scott says
In 1892 Wyoming suffered, Johnson County in particular, from combat between armed militias. One organized by some of those who helped draft the Wyoming Constitution a few years before that forbade private militias. The other a loosely organized local group that laid siege to the “invading” militia. Federal troops were used to stop the active fire fight between these groups.
Do we really want to recreate this sad chapter in our history?
Where are our leaders, both state and national, that will call out and put a stop to these dangerous and illegal unregulated militias?
Peter Young says
“…and now for the rest of the story”.
Thanks, Paul Harvey.
As both an ex Wyoming as well as Colorado resident, now stuck in a place neither would want (Nevada ), I can’t help but offer the following: Wyoming and Colorado, like Nevada and California have always suffered from, what to me, is a superiority-inferiorty complex. One resents the other for what it has, and the other looks down upon the former from the same position of empowerment and misplaced entitlement that created the resentment in the first place. As such, each has contributed to the self same problem. Two sides of the same coin. Both in truth are o blame.
As such I am reminded of my weekly trips from FoCo to Laramie to hike Vedauwoo. WHP would sit on one side of Tie Siding and look for green and white plates. CHP would sit on the other near Virginia Dale and look for bucking horse plates. The same is true between CA and NV between Reno and Truckee. Sport ticketing. The same old bastard stepchild-entitled golden boy game that’s being played out now. I’m right, you’re wrong. I’m good, you’re bad. I’m entitled,, you’re not and no matter what, we’ll both get even. In short, both sides are to blame and neither can honestly look themselves in the mirror and claim they can’t see it. Purposeful blindness is not a disease, but a self made affliction. The cause and cure are both within ourselves to address and correct.
In the end, I miss Wyoming because as I remember it, a person was valued for the nature of their character and the strength of the same. In Colorado, it was the expansive exuberance of so many of the people I met and their desire to celebrate life.
In the end, folks from both Laramie and Cheyenne would head for FoCo and Denver for entertainment and to shop, while people like me would head for Wyoming for the quality of the land and cleanness of the air. Neither could live without the other, love ’em, hate ’em or otherwise.
And yes, I attended CSU, but always wore a UW hat while hiking Vedauwoo.
It kept me from being sport ticketed once on 287.
I hope you can fugure it out. I hope we all can.
“Walking in balance is the hardest dance you will ever do. Dance well”.
Dewey Vanderhoff says
I came across something yesterday that got me to thinking twice about all of this. It appears that all 50 states – including Wyoming – have some sort of state constitutional hard check on private militias and paramilitary activites hardcoded into the state constitutional framework.
The 97 page report was issued in July by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at the Georgetown Law School. They began compiling this exhaustive study after that unfortunate ” Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville VA in August 2017. ICAP made a bulletproof case that Second Amendment gun rights apply to individuals , but armed groups (read: cvilian militias) have no blanket right to carry and use arms independent of the State. They need expressed permission.
Who knew that in Wyoming’s case it is illegal to ” parade arms” ” ? I didn’t. But there it is in the state Constitution ( quote) ” No group or assembly of persons … shall associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with arms without license of the Governor “. Does anyone know where we can read that mandated license over Governor Gordon’s signature forthwith ? For instance — Does the Cody group have a license signed off by the Governor and his Attorney General . Show us, please…
In the case of Wyoming it is in Article 1 Section 25 , to wit:
Wyo. Const. art. I, § 25. Military subordinate to civil power
The military shall ever be in strict subordination to the civil power. No soldier in time of peace shall be quartered in any house without consent of the owner, nor in time of war except in the manner prescribed by law.
Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 19-8-104. Other organizations parading with arms prohibited; penalty
(a) No group or assembly of persons other than the regularly organized national guard or the troops of the United States shall associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with arms without license of the governor. No city or town shall raise or appropriate monies for arming, equipping, uniforming or in any way supporting, sustaining or providing drill rooms or armories for such group or assembly of persons.
(b) Any person violating subsection (a) of this section or who belongs to or parades with any unauthorized group or assembly of persons with arms shall be punished by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000.00), by imprisonment for a term not exceeding one (1) year, or both, for each offense. ( endquote)
—
Seems explicit to me. Make your own case.
Eric Eltinge says
I am 66 and have lived in CA all my life. I am retiring to WY. You should move to San Francisco.
Riki Haukaas says
Thank you for expressing my thoughts and fears exactly! I first heard about this type of “made up war” back in 2017 – in Episode #110 “The Antifa Supersoldier Spectacular” of the Reply All podcast (a very good summary of a similar “crisis” that didn’t happen).
These groups are the ones threatening lives and trying to intimidate people who don’t think like them from exercising their right to free speech.
Mary Flitner says
I’m not a Trump supporter and I’m not Black, and the thought of people parading around Wyoming streets with guns in hand, at a public gathering, gives me the creeps. I “lean” against radicals of any party or calling. Please, Wyomingites, use your heads…divisiveness and confrontations aren’t the way to resolve anything. That’s just big-time showboat stuff.
Zachary Cook says
“KGWN-TV reported that a group of armed men spent the next several nights staking out the GOP office from across the street to keep it free of graffiti. The reaction to the event was so overblown, I was startled. Would someone actually shoot and perhaps kill a person for the misdemeanor offense of vandalizing a building? What’s the point of all this vigilantism?”
Don’t you know the rules though Mr. Drake? The President explained it yesterday and it is really quite simple.
Paint is “peaceful protest” as long as it involves Trump supporters in truck beds driving down city streets and indiscriminately shooting paintballs, pepper balls, and pepper spray at people gathered on the sidewalks.
If it is a non-Trump supporter spraying that paint onto a building or sidewalk, then it is an organize, anarcho-terrorist, treasonous assault on our government itself, and warrants an overwhelming violent response by federal paramilitary forces and roving bands of unregulated neckbeard military-surplus cosplayers with guns.
Chuck Davis says
Well said.
There was a march in Lander during the afternoon a few weeks back. There was nothing out of hand or even a threat of violence from those that participated in the march. Regardless, there were yokels along the street dressed up in their wannabe weekend warrior outfits trying to seem important. It was a sad display.
Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
Bob McDowell says
Right On, as usual Kerry. These right wing militia nut cases are just clamoring for an opportunity to show off all their para military garb and guns – they must have missed out in the cops and robbers play as kids. Thanks for you excellent columns and thanks to WyoFile.
Bob McDowell, Buffalo
Daniel Cooper says
When I hear people representing any point of view accusing their opponents of wanting to do something evil, I am reminded of the psychological principle of projection. Hitler started his crusade against the Jews by saying that the Jews wanted to kill all the Germans.
Bob Yanko says
Mr. Drake , I have always enjoyed your writing until now. It is obvious that you more than lean to the left.
Antifa and BLM are both terrorist organizations. look at Seattle and Portland , I believe two people were shot dead in Seattle’s autonomous zone, so called summer of love guarded by armed leftist peaceful protestors. The media as down played Antifa and BLM looting and rioting across this country for to long. But God forgive us if a law abiding patriot shows up, then the world is ending. Because of this bias reporting this year I defiantly do not believe any main stream news organizations, they are leftist propaganda machines. Personally I like facts, real facts true unbias facts, that neither supports or condemns either side. I love how recently I see Trump supporters riding in pickup trucks with captions that read dangerous ,armed, shot dead. But earlier you we had burning, looting and rioting , with captions of peaceful After the fake impeachment, and now the summer of riots and looting not love, I will never vote or support any Democratic candidate and I am not the only one.
Chuck Davis says
I can’t say that I’m looking forward to seeing the upcoming comments on this article. It will only prove the growing divide of the population in these current times.
Arthur Saint Jacques says
It’s almost like nationwide riots didn’t happen! Talk about fake news Kerry.