WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Badlands beauty

Badlands beauty

A badland formation rises from the sage near Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming. (Mike Moore/facebook.com/michaelsmoorephotography/)

by 1 Comment

Tweet
Share18
Pin
Email
18 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

With its sagebrush seas and broken badlands, southwest Wyoming might not meet the mainstream standards for landscape beauty. But there’s a striking appeal to the austere features in that corner of the state. 

That’s what caught the eye of Powell photographer Mike Moore on a recent drive along Interstate 80 after a trip to Utah.  

“It happened to be one of those days that the clouds were really beautiful,” Moore said, and the sunlight creeping in and out from behind them created arresting contrasts in the landscape’s contours. Amid those conditions, Moore pulled over between Evanston and Green River and made this image of a crumbly badland formation rising from the sage. 

“It’s just kind of an otherworldly landscape,” Moore said, adding that in Wyoming, “we have a lot of that. I think it’s kind of neat.”

Support Wyoming photography — donate to WyoFile today


Popular Articles:


Not forgotten

Scoping Squaretop

Climbing conflicts: Forest Service intervenes in Tensleep Canyon

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *