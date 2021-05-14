Badlands beauty

With its sagebrush seas and broken badlands, southwest Wyoming might not meet the mainstream standards for landscape beauty. But there’s a striking appeal to the austere features in that corner of the state.

That’s what caught the eye of Powell photographer Mike Moore on a recent drive along Interstate 80 after a trip to Utah.

“It happened to be one of those days that the clouds were really beautiful,” Moore said, and the sunlight creeping in and out from behind them created arresting contrasts in the landscape’s contours. Amid those conditions, Moore pulled over between Evanston and Green River and made this image of a crumbly badland formation rising from the sage.

“It’s just kind of an otherworldly landscape,” Moore said, adding that in Wyoming, “we have a lot of that. I think it’s kind of neat.”