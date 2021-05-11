Barrasso plays ball with Trump, kicks Cheney to the curb

It appears U.S. Sen. John Barrasso is perfectly willing to throw his Wyoming Republican colleague Rep. Liz Cheney under the bus, but isn’t interested in expending that much energy.
Instead, Barrasso is content to just passively watch from the curb as the bus runs her over.
Barrasso’s failure to defend Cheney against House Republicans who want to remove her as the party’s conference chairwoman is a profile in political cowardice.
The state’s senior senator doesn’t have to bind himself lockstep to Cheney, who had the courage to join nine GOP representatives in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Barrasso voted to acquit Trump in the Senate trial, so his position is clear.
But the controversy revolves around Trump’s claim that the election was stolen, which is patently false, as Cheney asserted and federal and state courts confirmed.
Barrasso could show a modicum of support for Cheney and help heal the state and country after a bitter, divisive election by simply acknowledging the truth: Joe Biden won the election fairly.
But he doesn’t dare take that small, honest step and risk enraging Trump, even though Barrasso won’t face voters again until 2024.
“There are always [election] irregularities,” Barrasso said during an appearance on Fox News’ “America Reports.” “The Democrats in Congress right now are trying to make it even easier to cheat in elections. That’s why I’m fighting against what they’re doing. …”
“Was the 2020 election stolen, or was it fought fair?” Fox’s John Roberts asked.
“Joe Biden is in the White House, and there’s nothing we can do about that right now, other than to stop this administration and make him into a half-term president,” Barrasso replied.
Barrasso voted to certify the election results, but he doesn’t want to be known for that in Trumpville. So he packed several messages into his sound bites, beginning by citing unspecified “irregularities,” which is a code word for the Dems’ supposedly rampant cheating.
Barrasso may think he deftly handled the interview, but avoiding questions about the fundamental fairness of our democratic process doesn’t make one clever. It’s not a game of political dodgeball, played out for the benefit of Citizen Trump.
It was a gutless media performance, made all the more tragic because Barrasso and 434 other lawmakers were trapped on Jan. 6 by a right-wing mob intent on harm. They had to be escorted to safety by Capitol Police.
What politician on Earth has that short of a memory, or doesn’t care that rioters erected a gallows on the Capitol grounds?
The actions Trump set in motion when he told his followers to march to the Capitol and “stop the steal” are serious, as evidenced by the hundreds of criminal charges filed by federal prosecutors. Most Americans will long remember what happened, because it was one of the most shameful episodes in our nation’s history. But if they ever forget, Cheney can set them straight.
After Trump sent out an email last week claiming once again that he didn’t lose, Cheney responded with an op-ed in the Washington Post.
“History is watching. Our children are watching,” Cheney wrote. “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequence might be.”
The consequences may well be Cheney’s removal from her leadership post via a secret vote of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday that will surely be leaked to the media so Trump will know who his friends are. Politicians and pundits have been busy proclaiming Cheney’s demise for the past week, and questioning how she can possibly be re-elected in a state where 70% of the electorate voted for Trump.
Cheney already survived one vote to remove her as chairwoman in February, 145-61, after she told colleagues she would not apologize for her impeachment vote. It will take a two-thirds vote behind closed doors to fulfill Trump’s wish to dump Cheney in favor of his hand-picked successor, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York).
I think it would be fitting if Cheney weathered this storm, too, though the deck is stacked against her. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) has also given Stefanik his blessing, even though her voting record is far less conservative than Cheney’s.
Cheney may not even want the job anymore. It’s a thankless one, and whoever holds it will be blamed if Republicans don’t retake the House in 2022.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), who also voted to impeach Trump, released a statement questioning Cheney’s ability to continue performing her duties, given the state of the GOP.
“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6,” Kinzinger wrote. “Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”
A few lawmakers have publicly supported Cheney, but not many. And certainly not Barrasso, who dodged Fox’s Roberts when he asked if Cheney should be replaced.
“I chair the conference in the Senate,” Barrasso said. “And we’re focused on the future and taking back the Senate in 2022. We need to be together as a team.”
Barrasso said the decision is up to House Republicans, which is true. But he and Cheney hold equivalent leadership positions, which gives Wyoming tremendous joint power for a state with so few residents. Isn’t that worth protecting?
Wyoming’s all-Republican delegation isn’t required to march in lockstep on all issues. But on important matters that affect the state — and there’s nothing more vital than protecting our democratic principles and the rule of law — they should at least have each others’ backs.
Freshman Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who served three terms in the House, has been silent on Cheney’s fate. All of Barrasso’s public statements since the Trump-Cheney feud boiled over last week have been in praise of an ex-president he said “brings incredible energy” to voters and the GOP.
“I welcome that energy and see that in Wyoming every day,” a beaming Barrasso said on Fox.
What I see is a dysfunctional party whose leaders want to toss out the one woman in power willing to call out Trump for his outrageous conduct. Meanwhile, far-right embarrassments like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are hailed as the party’s new bright stars.
Cheney surely realizes she has no support from her own delegation. In public, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them appear to be one happy Republican family.
But in private? I’d love to be a fly on the wall in that room.
This opinion column has been corrected to reflect that Marjorie Taylor Greene represents Georgia, not Florida. – Ed.
Comments
Rock McEwen says
I would agree with Barrasso that Trump brings incredible energy to voters and the GOP in places like Wyoming but apparently there wasn’t enough to carry the Presidency, the Senate, or the House in this past election. The GOP lost 3 of 3. It looks like the Republicans have only one choice and it’s a looser
. Tied themselves to the mast of a sinking ship they have.
Galloway Clover says
“Barrasso’s failure to defend Cheney against House Republicans who want to remove her as the party’s conference chairwoman is a profile in political cowardice.”
Excellent sentence well put.
Harvey Reading says
The Senator Fred Van Ackerman wannabe once again shows his true colors. You can bet that the Wyoming buckaroos will keep returning him to office…with landslide majorities of the vote.
Jerry Mower says
A large percentage of state Republicans have chosen to drop support for Cheney, not just the extreme right. Very poor reporting to slant your reporting to reveal your left-wing bias. Also there is substantial evidence of voter fraud in the last Presidential election. This evidence has not been presented in court…yet. Go watch the U.S. Senate hearing tape C-Span broadcast and listen to the testimony given and you will see massive evidence of fraud but the left-wing media will not report it. Shame on this kind of “journalism”!
George Pfeiffer says
Shades of Joe McCarthy. “I have evidence!” Six months since the election and still nothing.
Gordon Townsend says
There is essentially zero evidence of election fraud. The election has been called one of if not the most secure election in history. Something like 60 judges deemed the election fair.
Jan Blair says
Perhaps you overlooked the little logo just to the left of the date at the beginning of Mr. Drake’s column: Opinion. That means, Mr. Mower, that what you are reading is Mr. Drake’s opinion, not journalism. He has a right to his opinion, just as you have a right to yours — which, by the way, is NOT BASED on any fact ever uncovered in over 60 court challenges to voting results in the 2020 election. You somehow have become convinced that “evidence” has never been presented in court. Well, as Mr. Drake’s opinion piece reveals his “left-wing bias” (to you), your comment reveals a conspiracy-theory follower (to those who don’t live in an alternate reality), promulgated by the infamous “Q” and followers. Personally, I’d love to see both Cheney and Barrasso gone from my beloved former state of residence, but at least Rep. Cheney believes in the Constitution and the foundation of a Constitutional Republic (which, as Ben Franklin said, it is “if you can keep it.” )
Michael Cheek says
Nonsense, there is no evidence of substantial voter fraud in the 2020 election. Your argument doesn’t pass the smell test and the accusations of left wing bias are the standard playbook for any right winger when the facts don’t suite their false narrative. In most of the court cases Trumps lawyers weren’t even alleging that fraud occurred, only that it could have occurred. Two of the sources cited below are Forbes and the Wall Street Journal so you can spare us the squawking about liberal bias.
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-courts-election/fact-check-courts-have-dismissed-multiple-lawsuits-of-alleged-electoral-fraud-presented-by-trump-campaign-idUSKBN2AF1G1
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-pennsylvania-elections-talk-radio-433b6efe72720d8648221f405c2111f9
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-cries-election-fraud-in-court-his-lawyers-dont-11605271267
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2020/12/04/trump-campaign-has-no-credible-or-reliable-evidence-proving-voter-fraud-nevada-court-rules/?sh=41dc8bc112c4
Chuck Davis says
You are being dishonest and naive.
There was no fraud.
The election wasn’t “stolen”.
Chrump lost.
Please live in reality.
Vicki Lindner says
What has always amazed me, having been ” Vicki from New York ” for more than 20 years in Wyoming is how this rural state, which seems to despise outsiders from large cities — what outsider can ever forget the bumper stickers that say, “Welcome to Wyoming ,xwe don’t give a ( here fill in your own nasty word) how you do it back home,” could possibly, ever, in a billion years, be fans of a guy with dyed orange hair who was having sex with sex workers while his wife was home nursing their baby and ,as his parting shot, invited a nasty and dangerous break- in at the Capitol because he didn’t win the election. and his attempts to get Ukraine to smear his rival didn’t pay off .Are these the new Wyoming values? Most Wyomingites don’t have a single item in their wardrobes that they could wear to Mar Al Lago! And along comes Liz Cheney, who does epitomize Republican values, and you’re ready to dump her because she voted to impeach a President who didn’t even care that his mob would have hung the insipid vice president for not saying he won? What the heck is wrong with y’all?
George Pfeiffer says
Has anyone ever seen McConnell’s poodle without his finger in the air testing the political winds? Barrasso epitomizes a politician without principles.
Chuck Seniawski says
I just heard from Senator Lummis via email. She expressed no interest in commenting on the Liz Cheney “distraction.” So, no better than our senior senator.
Christine Whitby says
I love this article! Where was our Dr Barrasso during the pandemic? Should we wear masks hello? Hello? Dr. Barrasso? Help? He comes across so ungenuine. He’ll go to the highest bidder
Christine Whitby says
Didn’t he take an oath as a doctor to always help medically? But he didn’t even acknowledge the pandemic since T rump didn’t. That’s very low to me and costs lives. We didn’t take it seriously until t rump tons is to take it seriously. I didn’t hear a peep from Barrasso until 9 months into it.
Loren D Nelson says
Politics, even Wyoming politics have become very messy. It is hard to believe that Wyomingites do not stand with Chaney for upholding her principles and the Constitution and equally hard to imaging that many support trump and his delusions.
As for Barrasso, it is not surprising that the self-serving wantabe would sell anyone out. He has zero principles and ethic is just a word. Sad times for the GOP and Wyoming republicans in particular.