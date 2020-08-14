The Bradley Fire has burned sage brush, grass and juniper in the dry folds of the Seminoe Mountains southwest of Pathfinder Reservoir and approximately 50 miles north of Rawlins. This photograph shows the fire in its roaring infancy on Aug. 7, the day it ignited.

The fire grew up to 1,600 acres before crews got it in check, working on the ground and deploying fire retardant from the air to slow its growth. The fire covered 1,700 acres and was 50% contained as of Thursday Aug. 13, according to the government’s fire tracking website InciWeb. Firefighters use the containment figure to suggest how much progress they’ve made limiting a fire’s spread with control lines.

Evacuation orders for some residents of the area were lifted on Aug. 11. The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to the Bureau of Land Management.