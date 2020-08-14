WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Bradley Fire

The Bradley Fire burns north of Rawlins in this aerial photograph. A line of what appears to be red fire retardant is visible on the ground on the near edge of the fire. The fire began on Aug. 7. (Bureau of Land Management)

by

The Bradley Fire has burned sage brush, grass and juniper in the dry folds of the Seminoe Mountains southwest of Pathfinder Reservoir and approximately 50 miles north of Rawlins. This photograph shows the fire in its roaring infancy on Aug. 7, the day it ignited. 

The fire grew up to 1,600 acres before crews got it in check, working on the ground and deploying fire retardant from the air to slow its growth. The fire covered 1,700 acres and was 50% contained as of Thursday Aug. 13, according to the government’s fire tracking website InciWeb. Firefighters use the containment figure to suggest how much progress they’ve made limiting a fire’s spread with control lines

Evacuation orders for some residents of the area were lifted on Aug. 11. The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to the Bureau of Land Management.


Andrew Graham

About Andrew Graham

Andrew Graham is reporting for WyoFile from Laramie. He covers state government, energy and the economy. Reach him at 443-848-8756 or at [email protected], follow him @AndrewGraham88

