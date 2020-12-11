WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Butting heads

Butting heads

It’s two against one in this bighorn ram skirmish captured off of the North Fork Highway between Cody and Yellowstone. (Greg Wise)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
Pin
Email
0 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Powell photographer Greg Wise was on the North Fork Highway between Cody and Yellowstone when he spotted bighorn rams beginning their mating season ritual of head-butting battles. 

When a two-against-one skirmish started up, Wise caught the moment. He was on higher ground, allowing him to capture all three of the animals’ bodies in the photograph, as well as one male’s striking eye. 

On that day, the three rams were “just testing each other,” Wise said, rather than engaging in the full-out clashes they are known for.  

Rams fight to determine the dominant male of their group. During these battles, which can last hours, the animals rear up on their back legs and crash their horns with astounding force.

“It’s incredible,” Wise said. “It’s such a piercing sound when it happens. They say you can hear it a mile away.” 

Support Wyoming photography — donate to WyoFile today.


Popular Articles:


Aftermath

Game and Fish plans for deadly disease at elk feedgrounds

Winter with COVID poses next hurdles for Wyo tourism

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *