Byline: WyoFile — Podcast examines Wyoming’s congressional race

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a new podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

This week: Host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with politics and policy reporter Nick Reynolds about the crowded primary campaign for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Traditionally an understated affair, the 2021 edition promises to be any but with secretive PACs, Cheyenne rallies and national forces all already involved in the effort to oust incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. Schnatterbeck and Reynolds break down the run-up, the latest developments and the future outlook.

Listen to the episode below or download to your mobile device from wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t forget to subscribe.