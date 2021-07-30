WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Byline: WyoFile — Podcast examines Wyoming’s nuclear option

Byline: WyoFile — Podcast examines Wyoming’s nuclear option

(Design by Isabella Dickinson)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
Pin
Email
0 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a new podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

This week: Host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with reporter Joel Funk about the Natrium nuclear energy project proposed for Wyoming. State officials trumpet its economic benefits as a major boon for the state, and backers include the federal government and none other than Bill Gates. But critics — citing a long string of similar endeavors that failed and a host of economic, regulatory and safety hurdles — question the project’s viability  — especially in the tight timeline that’s been laid out. 

Listen to the episode below or download to your mobile device from wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t forget to subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic or Spotify. 


Popular Articles:


Ranchers demand more money for grizzly-killed stock, again

Gillette grapples with anti-LGBTQ bigotry

Falcons, a via ferrata and the clash of recreation v. conservation

Claire Schnatterbeck

About Claire Schnatterbeck

Claire Schnatterbeck is WyoFile's 2021 summer podcast intern. Schnatterbeck grew up in Sheridan, where she was the 2020 Sheridan High School salutatorian. She is a student at Columbia University, where she was selected to help Columbia’s student newspaper expand its audio offerings.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *