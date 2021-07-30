Byline: WyoFile — Podcast examines Wyoming’s nuclear option

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a new podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

This week: Host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with reporter Joel Funk about the Natrium nuclear energy project proposed for Wyoming. State officials trumpet its economic benefits as a major boon for the state, and backers include the federal government and none other than Bill Gates. But critics — citing a long string of similar endeavors that failed and a host of economic, regulatory and safety hurdles — question the project’s viability — especially in the tight timeline that’s been laid out.

