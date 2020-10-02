WyoFile

Canyon casting

Canyon casting

An angler casts for fish below a rock wall in a pool of the Clarks Fork River. (Daniel Kenah/WyoFile)

by 2 Comments

The heat of summer has subsided, ushering in gorgeous fall Wyoming days and prompting many to venture outside. 

Such as this angler, who was photographed on Sept. 10 casting for fish under a beautiful rock wall in a deep pool of the Clarks Fork River north of Cody. 

The river was low and slow on that day, and the fisherman told photographer Daniel Kenah that he had only caught a few little trout. 

But with views that pretty, the question is: Does the size and quantity of the catch really matter?

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Denise S. Kelsay says

    Great shot. Looks like the North Fork of the Shoshone not the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone, unless you were way up canyon… not that I am asking for the exact location of someone’s favorite fishing hole …. where in the canyon is this?

    • City: POWELL
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

  2. Susan Lasher says

    Thank you, Katie and WyoFile, for a peaceful image and philosophical question! A good way to start the day.

    • City: Cody
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

