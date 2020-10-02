Canyon casting

The heat of summer has subsided, ushering in gorgeous fall Wyoming days and prompting many to venture outside.

Such as this angler, who was photographed on Sept. 10 casting for fish under a beautiful rock wall in a deep pool of the Clarks Fork River north of Cody.

The river was low and slow on that day, and the fisherman told photographer Daniel Kenah that he had only caught a few little trout.

But with views that pretty, the question is: Does the size and quantity of the catch really matter?