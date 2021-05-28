Catch ya’ later

Anglers pursue wild trout for a wide range of reasons: the thrill of the chase, connection with the wild, the intellectual challenge and, of course, lean organic protein, to name a few.

The fishes’ objectives are much more cut-and-dry — don’t get eaten. And from their perspective it’s a zero-sum game that isn’t over until the fat rainbow sings.

Lander-based boat builder and fly-fishing guide Latane Frank was reminded of that disparate scorecard recently when his catch made a sudden, last-ditch play for its freedom.

He lost the fish, but gained a unique photograph and a quintessentially Wyoming experience.

“I’m just glad I was fortunate enough to interact with that fish,” Frank said, adding that he’d intended to release the fish regardless.

The trout could not be reached for comment.