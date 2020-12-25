WyoFile

Christmas cowboys

Christmas cowboys

Onlookers watch and cheer as a festive covered wagon float passes during the Rock Springs holiday parade. The city’s parade theme was Christmas Needs More Cowboys. (Lisa Romero/Rock Springs Rocket Miner/Wyoming News Exchange)

Towns, homes and landmarks across Wyoming are festooned with holiday decorations this Christmas. If it seems like it’s more festive out there than ever, it just might be. 

At the end of a difficult year, Americans are going big on cheer, according to news reports. With fewer people traveling, going out to eat or buying things like concert or sports tickets, more are focusing their spending on the homefront this holiday season. This includes over-the-top lawn decorations and Griswold-style light displays.

Towns have also been celebrating the season by decorating downtowns, lighting up trees and holding holiday parades. In Rock Springs, the theme of the annual lighted Christmas parade was Christmas Needs More Cowboys.

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

