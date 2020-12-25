Christmas cowboys

Towns, homes and landmarks across Wyoming are festooned with holiday decorations this Christmas. If it seems like it’s more festive out there than ever, it just might be.

At the end of a difficult year, Americans are going big on cheer, according to news reports. With fewer people traveling, going out to eat or buying things like concert or sports tickets, more are focusing their spending on the homefront this holiday season. This includes over-the-top lawn decorations and Griswold-style light displays.

Towns have also been celebrating the season by decorating downtowns, lighting up trees and holding holiday parades. In Rock Springs, the theme of the annual lighted Christmas parade was Christmas Needs More Cowboys.