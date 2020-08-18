DCI warned police of rumored antifa protesters headed to Sturgis

An intelligence officer in Wyoming’s Division of Criminal Investigation warned other law enforcement that Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters were traveling through Wyoming on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota, according to an email obtained by WyoFile.
“We have received credible information from a South Dakota Agent and South Dakota ATF Analyst that BLM & ANTIFA members are currently staying in Cheyenne enroute to Sturgis, South Dakota,” DCI Intelligence Analyst Lanae Fry wrote in an Aug. 6 email.
“We’re awaiting further detail. We do not know what Motels/Hotels or mode of transportation they may be in yet,” Fry continued.
Both Fry and DCI acting Director Forrest Williams declined to discuss where the information came from, or whether activists had in fact passed through the state on the way to South Dakota. Both officials said the information in the email is sensitive and should not be public.
“We look at that as intelligence, law enforcement intelligence information which is not information we share with the public,” Williams told WyoFile last week. “Unless there’s a need to,” he added.
“As far as whether we were ever able to verify the validity of it, that’s the kind of thing I’m not going to talk about,” he said.
WyoFile has filed a public records request for further DCI communications related to Black Lives Matter or antifa that has not yet been completed.
Rumors and doctored posts
Unsubstantiated rumors of mobilized rioters have plagued the rural West in the wake of George Floyd protests, prompting ramped-up police responses and the formation of armed citizen groups, according to widespread reporting.
As early as June, news outlets and Facebook had labeled as false doctored social media posts suggesting protesters would travel to Sturgis to cause trouble at the rally.
An interview with Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater suggests there was little validity to the concerns. He contacted Wyoming law enforcement after fielding phone calls about threats he’s since judged to be rumor mongering, he said.
Throughout the protests that have swept the nation in the last few months, even at those that turned violent, there has been little evidence of organized antifa — short for anti-fascist — protesters, according to analyses of arrests at the riots by the Washington Post and other news organizations. Linking the antifa organization to the Black Lives Matter protests is a way to discredit that movement, experts say.
Though the DCI email suggests South Dakota agents were passing information on to Wyoming law enforcement, Williams said the reverse was also true. “It was information requested by South Dakota folks,” he said, without specifying the agencies.
Sturgis hosted a gathering of hundreds of thousands of bikers in South Dakota this week. The event drew national media attention as rally goers largely eschewed COVID-19 precautions.
The Sturgis Police Department received warnings from people who identified themselves as ex-law enforcement officers or ex-correctional officers, VanDewater told WyoFile on Aug. 13.
The callers reported they had traveled through Wyoming and seen Black Lives Matter or antifa flags flying at crowded campgrounds, VanDewater said. But Wyoming officers have been unable to substantiate those reports, he said.
“We’ve had partners in Wyoming trying to verify it and no one has seen it,” VanDewater said.
The callers, “just want to stir up the dish with drama,” he said.
In June and July, Facebook and news outlets labeled as false several social media posts suggesting antifa protesters were targeting the Sturgis rally. The posts used a 2015 photograph of demonstrators in Denmark, with a banner that had been digitally doctored to read “ANTIFA against bikers,” according to the news agency Reuters.
To see the photographs on Facebook, one first has to click through a warning from the social media platform that it is “false information.”
The Associated Press reported Sunday that there was a small protest in Sturgis over the weekend. Protesters demonstrated against the rally taking place during a pandemic and against Gov. Kristi Noem’s response to COVID-19, which has been looser than in other states.
Sturgis police arrested one protester following an altercation, and then shut the protest down, VanDewater wrote in a statement Monday afternoon.
“There was approximately 7 [protesters] who as far as we know were just local citizens from Rapid City [South Dakota] and NOT affiliated with ANTIFA,” VanDewater wrote. The one man arrested was from Rapid City — less than 30 miles from Sturgis.
Tracking protesters
The DCI’s warning came out of the agency’s Fusion Center, Williams told WyoFile. During public remarks on Thursday, Williams described the Fusion Center as an operation that “provides assistance and intelligence to all local, state and federal law enforcement in Wyoming.”
Fry, the DCI agent who sent the email, also appeared in a batch of 2016 communications published by the nonprofit journalism website MuckRock. In those emails, focused on protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, Fry and another DCI agent sent out reports about possible Wyoming-based civil action.
In a Nov. 8, 2016 email, Fry warned that “it appears NoDAPL protests may be staged on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the US Army Corp of Engineers, Wyoming Regulatory Office.” Fry cited a call to action from a group called “Wyoming Supports Standing Rock ‐ Day of Action at Army Corps of Engineers Action Network.”
The post Fry cited called for national protests at an Army Corps of Engineers office “near you.”
WyoFile spoke with three people involved in Wyoming-based activism during the Standing Rock protests. None could recall a protest ever occurring at the Army Corps of Engineers office in Cheyenne.
In another email, a different DCI agent wrote that Wyoming residents were traveling to North Dakota to join the protests against DAPL.
“We just received information that members of the Wind River Reservation and others are being bussed [sic] from Wyoming to protest in North Dakota,” DCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Sandra Erickson wrote in that Oct. 28, 2016 email.
“The numbers, times, etc. are not known at this time,” Erickson wrote.
One organizer for Standing Rock activism in Wyoming said he didn’t find it strange DCI would have tracked such organizing.
“It doesn’t seem inappropriate to me,” Rodger McDaniel, pastor for the Highlands Presbyterian Church, told WyoFile. “These law enforcement agencies exchange a lot of information. A lot of it’s not true, but they share it anyway.”
As for the latest intelligence from the agency, caravans of protesters camping in Wyoming on their way to confront a giant crowd of motorcyclists was “hard to imagine,” McDaniel said.
Tying Black Lives Matter, a political protest movement, to antifa, a catch-all term for far-left militant-style groups, is a scare tactic used by the president and Department of Justice officials, McDaniel said. “You can’t make Black Lives Matter look bad enough without tying them to antifa,” he said. “Lump them together and then you can really scare people.”
Fear strikes rural areas
President Donald Trump and members of his administration have linked violence at protests over police brutality and racism to antifa. In early June, Trump described a nation “gripped by professional anarchists,” and named antifa. The statements drew a rebuke from prominent Democratic senators.
“These claims are highly inflammatory,” Sens. Dianne Feinstein (California), Charles Schumer (New York) and Mark Warner (Virginia) wrote in a letter to intelligence agency chiefs. “They also appear intended to frame the legitimate peaceful protests taking place around the country as terrorist threats in order to justify unnecessary federal, even military, intervention and the excessive use of force. Worse still, the President and others have made these assertions without any factual support or evidence.”
As the protests spread through the country, so did rumors of antifa and BLM protesters being bused into rural areas. Those rumors have in some cases driven people to take action to “protect” their towns from threats that don’t materialize, according to widespread reporting from around the country.
Wyoming isn’t free of reactions to such bogeymen. In Cody, for example, a group formed to “protect Park County citizens from outside rioters and looters,” according to reporting in the Cody Enterprise. The group began in response to a rally against racism in that city.
A founder of the group, Boone Tidwell, told the newspaper that “many of the members had heard reports of outside forces planning to come to Cody to cause havoc at the rally.”
No havoc unfolded at the peaceful event.
Tidwell is a retired police officer from California, according to the newspaper. The group was made up of retired law enforcement officers, military members and “security staff,” Tidwell told the newspaper.
“Tidwell said members of the quickly-organized 60-person membership set up intelligence gathering efforts and surveillance outside town for buses coming in and monitored downtown Cody and the courthouse,” the newspaper reported.
“Social media is plum full of rumors,” Williams, the DCI director said. As for the protest movements, Williams said there are “certainly great people in both those organizations,” but “unfortunately those organizations themselves have been linked to a lot of violent protests and rallies.”
Comments
Chuck Davis says
I wonder if it is the same people at DCI that busted a hemp farm thinking it was a marijuana operation?
🙂
Paul Rock says
If you are against the anti-fascists then you are pro-fascist.
I am glad my late father who served is the great antifa effort back in the 1940s is not around to see this. Oh, and by the way, that great antifa effort of the 1940s is known as World War Two. I am sure some of you have heard of it.
Susan Lasher says
Fellow citizens: Please do your own thinking and reading and research. Media (mostly social media) is using scare tactics to divide us. I am far more afraid of armed vigilantes using the threat of violence against the democratic functioning of our social communities than free speech protesters (falsely and absurdly accused of rioting down our main streets!?).
I wonder how so many of my amazing friends and neighbors, who are not afraid of grizzlies, who are not afraid of risk-filled days on horseback, who are not afraid of powerful equipment or challenging problems, who are not afraid of hard or dangerous work, who are not afraid of extreme cold or heat, etc….are so afraid of people whose opinions or perspectives may be different that they believe fearful fantasies and lies.
Chuck Davis says
Well said. Although, I expect most that have posted here are incapable of grasping the point that you are making.
It’s a disappointing time that we are currently in.
Angie Chavez says
See – my comment is awaiting moderation, whatever that is supposed to mean! But what else can one expect from a liberal outlet?
Chuck Davis says
every comment here has to await moderation. You are not being singled out.
Don’t play a victim. 🙁
Riki Haukaas says
From the tone of these comments apparently the social media campaign to tie BLM to Antifa was successful. And I love how the bikers were ready to take on or scare away a threat that was never real to begin with, similar to the Cody event. Meanwhile in the USA – Q-ANON supporters (an actual group that has the potential for “domestic terrorism” according to the FBI) are winning public office based on an anonymous social media account that is probably a Russian bot. Scary times!
Chuck Davis says
It’s baffling that people want to see antifa activists locked up and the key thrown away.
But, those same people believe in a globalist cabal that harvest the pituitary glands of children while raping and killing them in some sort of ritual. It’s pretty convenient that the people who are implicated in the ritual just happen to be on the left side of their personal beliefs.
Ignorance and stupidity knows no limits when it comes to social media.
Nancy Ayers says
It appears the bikers did a good job of taking care of themselves. Not all Americans are spineless wimps, many will fight back.
James Benak says
James Benak, Chicago, and frequent visitor to Jackson.
I was at Sturgis. I don’t own a bike and I was there as a vendor (and observer). There were an estimated 400,000+ people in a space normally occupied by 5,000. The mood was uplifting and almost joyous. I never saw an altercation or heard s cross word. The constant low rumble of the bikes was mixed with smiles, waves and unbelievable courtesy.
People talked about Antifa and BLM showing up and just laughed. I don’t think those folks would have received the same treatment at Sturgis that they are given by the Portland and Seattle police. And I don’t believe they have the guts to show up where they can’t outnumber and bully people.
You should do a little research on these groups before you conclude that they are no more than loosely affiliated 1st Amendment protesters. And before you accuse the president of improperly targeting these groups. They are both run by anarchists committed to the overthrow of the government of the United States by violence.
I guess they get a pass from you. Your reporting is irresponsible and offensive. Cancel my subscription. I’m blocking you on my email.
Chuck Davis says
wyofile is a free news service. You get notifications when a new article is posted.
There is no “subscription” that you speak of. Take personal responsibility and quit posting if you’re that offended.
Gene Ruckman says
Wow how absurd of DCI’s thinking poor little bikers having to fear antifa. As a Wyoming native SMH
peggy conroy says
THis is BS as antifa is anti fascist therefore anti Trump and everything he represents which is contrary to what our country is all about. Hitler got away with this crap in Germany, Stalin in Russia, etc. and now fascism is here with the McConnell – Trump government . Fascism is the ownership of government by the corporate class, the moneyed class. All it’s policies ;enrich that class to the demise of the environment and every other living thing.
Of course the right wing hates antifa, but they are not anything to do with terrorism as is the rightwing hate establishment.
Angie Chavez says
First off, there is video of antifa folks being hauled off at Sturgis on Sunday…they were not welcome. The definition of fascism is not what the New Yorker wrote. i.e. the moneyed class running the country. His understanding of what happened in Germany is interesting–guess he didn’t realize that it was the democratic socialists who were the Nazis. It actually the wealthy democrats who are the moneyed class he derides. Fascism is censoring and blocking free speech which antifa and many leftist sites do daily; it is anarchy; and attempts to take over government by violence. You can be an ostrich and pretend the violence isn’t happening I guess. But your reference to right wing hate establishment is laughable, because it is the leftists who are looting and setting fire to businesses and beating up people on the streets of democratic run cities. This info is suppressed and outright lied about by the right wing media on a daily basis. Just looking at these dem run cities gives one insight as to what you could expect nationwide under a dem administration.