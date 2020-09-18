Diving dogs

The dog days of summer are over, but don’t tell the dogs. Wyoming canines spent those hot, long weeks leaping into lakes, splashing through rivers and wallowing in the coolness of wet places.

WyoFile readers submitted the proof: photographs of their pups jumping, wading, swimming and taking part in what is likely the highlight of their season.

Some have excellent form. Others make messy splashes, or weren’t exactly captured mid-flight.

“They aren’t jumping but they sure love water,” Chris Brown said of his water-loving labs.

As the owners found out, capturing that mid-air moment can be tricky.

“Hope it fits the bill!” wrote Kristen Gunther, who snapped a great shot of her dog Zelda. “It took a few tries.”

Some dogs leap into alpine lakes, others wade through town watering holes.

For Lucy from Laramie, the days of river frolicking are in the past. A backyard pool suffices.

“What can I say, hot in Laramie and she’s an old gal here,” owner Maryalice Snider said.

Photographer Celia Talbot Tobin even snapped a photo of a rare newshound breed fish-flopping into a lake in the Bighorn mountains.

With fall approaching, many dogs now look forward to bounding through the frozen iteration of their favorite medium. And WyoFile looks forward to seeing the pictures.