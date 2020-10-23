For Wyo’s untaxed generations, the ‘free ride’ may be over

My neighbor Nick and I got to talking the other night about Wyoming’s budget problems. With COVID-19 and the coal industry’s collapse, the governor said the state might start abandoning small towns because we can’t afford to maintain their sewers and streets.
Sundance is considering axing its entire police force because the town struggles to pay for it.
Nick and I went back and forth about spending, revenue and Wyoming’s dependence on the mining industries. Then he looked at me and said flatly: “It’s stupid that we don’t pay state income tax here.”
I was shocked. Nick is a Trump-loving combat veteran; he had come over, in fact, to show me his Trump 2020 stiletto pocket knife. But he’s also from North Carolina, where even conservatives understand that public services like police and roads aren’t free.
It’s only in Wyoming that people seem to believe these things just fall from the sky.
The Wyoming Legislature passed its first severance tax on mining in 1969. Ever since, our tax system has leaned more and more heavily on coal, oil and gas companies to pay the bills. As a result, entire generations have come of age in Wyoming with no experience paying state taxes like the rest of our fellow Americans.
Along with having no personal or corporate state income tax, Wyoming also has the third lowest property tax rate in the nation and the sixth lowest sales tax rate. All of this is nice, and it’s been made possible by mining companies covering Wyoming’s costs.
In one of his last interviews, former Wyoming Gov. Stan Hathaway told journalist Sam Western: “I passed the first severance tax. I got the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund. And they’ve carried Wyoming’s expenses very well. But it bothers me that we’ve created something that the majority of people in Wyoming said, ‘My god, this is a free ride.’”
Hathaway did not intend to give Wyomingites a free ride, however. “The truth is,” he said, “we all should pay our share of government costs.”
Instead, Wyoming passed the severance tax out of desperation.
Only $80 left
In the late 1960s, Wyoming’s economy depended on another industry — agriculture — that was rapidly declining. When Hathaway checked the balance in the state’s general fund and found there was only $80, he knew he had to act before the state went flat broke.
Wyoming legislators at the time, like future Gov. Ed Herschler and future U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, initially opposed the governor’s severance tax proposal. But when Hathaway challenged them to figure out an alternative, they admitted they couldn’t, and they passed the tax.
All this might sound familiar today.
Wyoming currently has more than $80 in the bank. In fact, our “Rainy Day Fund” is among the richest in the nation, with roughly $1.7 billion. But the state is projecting a shortfall of $1.5 billion in revenue over the next biennium.
Coal isn’t coming back, gas is in decline, oil continues to struggle and we’re looking to be flat broke — again.
There are also a couple key differences between now and yesteryear that make our situation more difficult.
First, there does not appear to be a single revenue generator like Hathaway’s severance tax that can replace our disappearing fossil fuel revenues. Taxing wind won’t do it, and neither will taxing tourism. We are going to need a variety of revenue sources to make up for what we’re losing, including — gasp — taxing ourselves.
Second, there are scant few state lawmakers like Hathaway, Herschler and Simpson today who are willing to accept tough solutions to Wyoming’s budget problems. When a Republican legislator proposed a corporate income tax last year — Wyoming is one of two states in the nation with no mechanism to tax corporate profits — it wasn’t even brought up for debate.
Politicians here tend to talk about cutting spending instead of replacing lost revenues, but few offer actual solutions.
It’s hard to blame them — after all, Wyoming is filled with people who have either lived their whole lives here never having to pay state taxes, or who came here specifically because they saw a big neon sign that said “free ride.”
But, of course, the ride was never really free, and the mining companies that have carried the state for 50 years are now asking for their own tax breaks.
Wyoming, like everywhere else, needs schools, roads, hospitals, firefighters, and other basic public services. And like Nick said, believing we can have these things without paying taxes is just stupid.
Comments
Johnna Hindman says
To all of you moving from other states and to the author, don’t come here and try to change our state to fit the high tax states you came from. We like our state the way it is, that’s why we have lived her our whole lives!!! If you dont like the way we do things here, go back to where you came from! We don’t welcome your high tax views here!! Sincerely, most of Wyoming.
Randy ford says
Disagree. No income tax is and can be an incentive for investment and growth INTO wyoming. (Uber wealthy won’t stay or buy into Wy. past a casual ski trip, accounting math will show numbers look better without ‘another’ taxation scheme) Technology and new social dynamics will allow business and human migration to gravitate to paths of least (taxation) resistance. Perhaps politicians and the give me more stuff citizenry should push away from the feeding trough dinner table of taxes a little sooner, lest they become just another gluttunous tax and spend, and tax and spend some more beast that will never be satisfied. Yes I also witness attest that from another no income tax state as well, take heed friends.
Gary Garland says
I’m sure state income tax is a necessary evil but our Government needs to be drastically cut and get it under control. We have new schools scattered all over the state that are so under used that some need to close off portions that aren’t being used. Buffalo has 3 elementary schools all in a 2 block area and were poorly designed and are way under populated. We’re building a huge state facility in Casper and half the buildings in Cheyenne are under used. Also this will take a huge amount of income from private landlords who pay taxes on the income from rents. This will hurt private sector’s economic outlook.. I won’t even mention that black money hole in Laramie.
Please encourage a tighter government spending outlook.
Mikel Walbridge says
Although I can not disagree with the need to find a better options for balancing the states budget, insulting the states entire population is not the answer.. ‘It’s only in Wyoming that people seem to believe these things just fall from the sky.’ There are 8 more states besides Wyoming which do not have state income tax. This statement is highly disrespectful and improper for someone who is supposed to be for the improvement of Wyoming. I honestly did not care what you had to say past this line. I just hope you find a state where you are happier to live and feel they deserve your respect.
Katherine Patrick says
Nate, I’ve been saying this for a couple of years. How does “freeloader” fit in with our vaunted “Cowboy Ethics”?
I’ve heard lots of conservatives proclaim that they love Wyoming just the way it is. Well, news flash: if we don’t fund our communities and schools, Wyoming won’t stay “the way it is” for much longer. What will things look like when our population is $200,000?
The legislators have an obligation and responsibility to establish a sustainable revenue stream to maintain the communities we love.
Eric Eltinge says
As a life long Califorian who is retiring in Sheridan, I would caution against raising taxes, permits, fees, etc. Democrats have never seen a tax or regulation they didn’t like, nor repealed one passed. With global warming, COVID, race riots, etc., white flight is headed north. Friends that left CA for NV and AZ are relocating to UT, ID, and WY. What happeded to Bozeman in the 1990s is happening to Boise, Ogden, and WY. Tech millennials and wealthy baby boomers are coming your way. Stay uber libertarian and 2nd amendment safe.
Mary Grant says
I had the honor to work for Governor Hathaway both on the campaign and after election. Those were heady days and tense times, but government worked.
I’m frankly flabbergasted by today’s state of affairs and while I no longer live there, family is facing loss on a massive scale in the middle of a pandemic. I fear the worst for my family without leadership willing to sacrifice itself for the long-term good of the state. If the people don’t get behind their leadership to insist on fiscal solvency, then leaders won’t either. How bad does all this have to get?
I am also totally nonplussed by all the news pictures I see of city councils and the general public without masks and not socially distancing. I have to ask: what do you think will happen? Will someone call you weak or a pansy? You won’t die if they do, but many might if the person calling you that is not wearing a mask. When did macho replace common sense??? And why.
Great article. Thank you.
Cary Brus says
Interesting the concept of budget cuts – deep budget cuts – to bloated state government agencies – specifically Education – recieved scant attention in the article. Taxes are 1/2 of the revenue shortfall issue. Expenses, the other 1/2, are just as important. Hathaway had political courage to raise taxes in the ‘60’s. Please find the legislators with the stones to make impactful expense cuts before raising anyone’s taxes.
Fact: a state income tax on personal income, increases in real estate taxes, etc. would not begin to address the shortfall issue.
Fact: Wyoming increased spending in the ‘90’s and ‘00’s as if revenues would always increase. Not so, as we now see.
5th generation Wyoming resident.
David I. Luther says
And just over the border in Colorado, Aerospace is booming. What has the government done to boost manufacturing industries? https://exospace.wordpress.com/2020/07/20/stem-education-reboot/
Earl DeGroot says
Nate, we are in agreement on this issue. Please see my July article in the Casper paper: https://trib.com/opinion/columns/degroot-wyomings-fiscal-crisis-a-momentous-turning-point/article_81f1a150-b677-5235-aab7-297a173d84e2.html
Karen Jerger says
YES, I agree that we all need to pay our fair share of taxes to support the services that we count on (and often take for granted). Smart people can design an income tax system that spares the most vulnerable, and is fair for the rest of us (including corporations). The health and viability of valued communities depend on all of us to pitch in. It would be tragic and stupid to wait until we are desperately broke to make a change. Thanks to Better Wyoming for keeping this in front of our State Legislators.
Matt McDermit says
As a new Wyoming resident, coming from a state with a 3.07% income tax, we didn’t move here for the tax break. If Wyoming is to attract and diversify our industries and subsequently welcome more residents, people will be coming from states where taxes are a part of life. Implementing a tax would ease the burden of funding public services, like first responders, roads and infrastructure. It only makes sense.