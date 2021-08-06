Full velvet

As summer nears its end, bull moose in Wyoming sport impressive antlers covered in dense velvet.
Photographer Timothy Mayo captured this bull in the Gros Ventre River area in Grand Teton National Park on a recent smoky morning. The area, he said, provides the best opportunity for observing the immense bulls — which can weigh more than 800 pounds — this time of year.
Within weeks, he said, bulls like this one will begin shedding the velvet, which shrinks and dries each fall due to fluctuating hormones, by scraping their antlers against branches. That ushers in the rut and mating season, a captivating time to watch the creatures, Mayo said.
Along with being the state’s largest big game animal (wild bison are designated as “wildlife” while grizzly bears fall under “trophy game”), the moose’s lanky frame, palmate antlers and bulbous muzzle make the species a wonder to spot. But as the Wyoming Game and Fish points out, the moose is also the least social ungulate in Wyoming. And it is known to charge at threats like humans.
Wisely, Mayo shoots the animals with a long lens.
Comments
Lee A. Campbell says
MAJESTIC. Unfortunately, most of our moose have fallen victim to large predators – we’re getting close to the point of petitioning for listing them as T&E due to predators. The large herd in the du Noirs is largely gone and we have lost most of our moose on the Absaroka front. It would be really nice if someone did a comprehensive article on the current Wyoming moose population – especially the moose outside of the national parks. Recently read an article ( court case ) from the 1930s concerning a rancher who had 150-175 moose wintering on him on the du Noirs outside of DuBois – now that’s a healthy moose population. And that’s just one ranch. I’m also concerned the large predators will decimate the big horn sheep herd in the Shoshone National Forest – at 85%, it has more wilderness than any other national forest in the US and functions as an extension of Yellowstone but with very few roads ( North Fork to East gate and Togotowee pass ). Its time to address the affect of large predators on the ungulates.