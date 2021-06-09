Gov. Mark Gordon adds $12M to oil and gas COVID-19 relief program

Gov. Mark Gordon has added $12 million to an oil and gas COVID-19 relief fund, bringing the total federal CARES Act funding Wyoming has funneled into its Energy Rebound Program to $42 million.

Gordon announced the additional allocation Tuesday, noting that despite improving pandemic conditions and rebounding demand for oil and gas nationwide, the industry’s recovery in Wyoming is much slower.

“The Energy Rebound Program successfully provided opportunities for oil and gas industry employees who lost jobs when drilling ceased last year,” Gordon said in a press statement. “This program will continue to provide economic benefits to this important industry, their workforce and the entire state of Wyoming.”

Oil and gas companies have from June 15-25 to apply for additional allocations under the program. Each qualifying project is capped at $500,000.

Gordon initially launched the program in November 2020 with a $15 million allocation from Wyoming’s $1.25 billion share of the federal relief package. The Wyoming Energy Rebound Program was intended to keep oil and gas employees in the state working as pressures from the pandemic and economic fallout sidelined consumer demand and production activity.

Citing a great response to the program, the governor quickly doubled the Energy Rebound fund to $30 million.

Most of that money has already been allocated among 67 producers for three main qualifying activities: completing new drilling that had been initiated but delayed due to the pandemic shutdown; retooling existing wells to boost or extend productivity; and plugging old wells no longer in production. Some of the top beneficiaries of the Energy Rebound Program so far include Devon Energy Production Co. ($5.5 million), Jonah Energy LLC ($2.5 million) and Samson Resources Co. LLC ($1.9 million), according to state accounting data.

The continued aid is especially important in Wyoming, Petroleum Association of Wyoming President Pete Obermueller said in the governor’s press release.

“As energy demand continues to increase, private-land production states have seen a quicker rebound, one that has yet to reach Wyoming’s federally-owned resources,” Obermueller said. “Given the success of the inaugural Energy Rebound Program — a jobs program at its core — Governor Gordon’s decision to initiate a [another] round makes perfect sense.”

The industry was already faltering in the months leading up to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown. U.S. shale gas producers, wracked with debt, were suffering in the financial markets, while oil producers struggled due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The shutdown delivered another devastating blow by sapping demand in historic fashion, temporarily plunging the price per barrel to below $0 and, for a brief period in the summer of 2020, driving Wyoming’s rig count to zero for the first time in the state’s history.

Best use of COVID relief dollars?

The Energy Rebound Program, so far, has enabled oil and gas companies to support “100 service companies from 14 Wyoming towns to complete their work,” thousands of jobs and approximately $150 million in new production, Obermueller said

Those are “praiseworthy” outcomes for Wyoming, but the dollar amounts and scope of the Energy Rebound Program seem to extend beyond the spirit of the CARES Act, said Bob LeResche, who serves on the boards of the Powder River Basin Resource Council and Western Organization of Resource Councils.

“CARES Act funds were to be directed to amelioration of direct COVID impacts on workers, families, government, small business and industry,” LeResche said. “They were not meant to enhance profits or provide infrastructure for future private benefit.”

The volatile nature of oil and gas markets, as well as the industry’s mounting challenges to reduce emissions to address the climate crisis, existed long before the pandemic and still remain, LeResche said. While there are direct economic benefits of the Energy Rebound Program to Wyoming workers and communities, it also serves as a “gift” to private companies, LeResche said.

Plugging and cleaning up unproductive wells, for example, has always been a cost of doing business that should not fall on taxpayers. “Most vexing is that some of these millions have been used to plug and abandon wells, relieving the grantees of their obligation to pay for this work,” LeResche said.

CARES Act relief dollars directed to the oil and gas industry serve the same purpose as any business or industry receiving the aid, PAW Communications Director Ryan McConnaughey said.

“Just as demand for hotel rooms and restaurant reservations plummeted due to COVID, so too did demand for oil and gas,” McConnaughey said. “CARES Act funds are a government response to that reality for all businesses. In contrast to other CARES Act programs that paid for losses with little to no strings attached, [Energy Rebound Program] requires actual projects in Wyoming that have a significant multiplier effect for Wyoming’s revenue and workforce.”

WyoFile used state reporting data from the Energy Rebound Program to compile its top 10 recipients:

° Devon Energy Production Company

Total paid: $5,530,085

Completion of a well drilled: 10

Recompletion/workover: 0

Plugging/abandoning: 5

° Jonah Energy LLC

Total paid: $2,525,000

Completion of a well drilled: 2

Recompletion/workover: 5

Plugging/abandoning: 5

° Samson Resources Company LLC

Total paid: $1,905,000

Completion of a well drilled: 2

Recompletion/workover: 5

Plugging/abandoning: 5

° Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Total paid: $1,655,108

Completion of a well drilled: 2

Recompletion/workover: 2

Plugging/abandoning: 0

° Oildigger Resources Fund I LLC

Total paid: $1,500,000

Completion of a well drilled: 0

Recompletion/workover: 3

Plugging/abandoning: 0

° Titan Exploration LLC

Total paid: $1,139,455

Completion of a well drilled: 0

Recompletion/workover: 5

Plugging/abandoning: 0

° Ballard Petroleum Holdings LLC

Total paid: $1,060,483

Completion of a well drilled: 1

Recompletion/workover: 3

Plugging/abandoning: 2

° Aethon Energy Operating LLC

Total paid: $715,000

Completion of a well drilled: 0

Recompletion/workover: 5

Plugging/abandoning: 2

° Kentex Worland LLC

Total paid: $698,237

Completion of a well drilled: 0

Recompletion/workover: 5

Plugging/abandoning: 0

° Contango Resources Inc.

Total paid: $622,729

Completion of a well drilled: 0

Recompletion/workover: 5

Plugging/abandoning: 4

Other top recipients;

Loil Oil LLC: $505,000

Southwestern Production Corp: $500,000

Matrix Production Company: $500,000

Hudson Group LLC: $500,000

Helena Resources Inc.: $500,000

Denbury Onshore LLC: $470,796

RIM Operating Inc.: $410,283