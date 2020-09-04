Grand scale

From high enough up, even Wyoming’s biggest wonders can look small.

Amateur pilot and Boulder, Colorado resident Andrew Gordon took this photograph at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 13, while flying a Cessna 182P from Broomfield, Colorado north to Montana. The morning held clear skies and only light turbulence as Gordon flew just east of the Tetons. Gordon took the photograph as the plane motored over Jackson Hole.

The photograph shows the Grand Teton and Jenny Lake. Even from 11,000 feet, it’s not easy to capture the scale of the iconic mountain, Gordon said

“Even at that altitude I had to bank the plane to lift the wing up to get the full mountain in frame, from its top down to the base of Jenny Lake,” he said.