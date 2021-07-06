Grizzly conflicts central to new Upper Green River grazing debate

Bridger-Teton National Forest is weighing 3,256 comment letters, many of which oppose a plan to allow cattle to graze new areas in grizzly country near the Upper Green River.
Expanding cattle range into abandoned sheep grazing allotments on the national forest, however, would give stock growers more options to keep cattle and grizzlies apart, supporters of the proposal say. Grizzlies have repeatedly killed domestic stock in the area around Union Pass and wildlife managers have trapped, moved and killed bears because of those depredations.
The 30,577 acres being considered for new grazing also would provide ranchers with options should the area between the Wind River Range and Gros Ventre Mountains be hit by wildfire or poor range conditions, the Forest Service said.
The former sheep allotments would be grazed “by currently permitted cattle in the Upper Green River Area,” the Bridger-Teton said in announcing the plan. In other words, grazing acreage would be expanded but not the number of cattle — technically counted by a metric called animal-unit months.
Wyoming Stock Growers Association, however, said the Bridger-Teton should do more than just authorize additional grazing acreage. It should consider allowing up to 725 more cow-calf pairs to graze there, Executive Vice President Jim Magagna wrote.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation wrote that the plan “would be a way for ranchers to create new opportunities for themselves.”
Some conservation groups recognized the potential for reducing grizzly conflicts under the Forest Service plan, but others said that a larger grazing area would instead introduce conflict into grizzly country where there now is no strife between stock and wildlife.
“The area is now a refugia for species such as grizzly bears and wolves which are killed in areas where livestock are permitted,” Jonathan Ratner, director of the Western Watersheds Project’s Wyoming office wrote. “Permitting livestock within this refugia renders the area lethally toxic to these species ….”
Conservation buyouts
The push by Wyoming agriculture interests continues an effort to boost grazing on federal lands, including the restocking of domestic sheep in the Wyoming Range some 60 miles to the southwest. Conservationists paid sheep ranchers to surrender their permits in the Wyoming Range in a buyout aimed at protecting wild bighorn sheep from deadly pathogens carried by their domestic cousins.
Advocates for wild bighorns also bought out the sheep grazing interests in the Elk Ridge Complex on the Upper Green River for the same reason. The 2016 Elk Ridge buyouts left the 30,577 acres without any permitted grazing, a status that is now being reconsidered by the forest.
The Forest Service sought comments on the Elk Ridge plan last month as it launched an environmental review, garnering 3,256 letters by the close of the comment period. Many commenters noted the conflicts between grizzly bears and stock in the area.
Ranchers can graze about 9,000 cow-calf pairs — about 18,000 animals — in Upper Green River allotments near the Elk Ridge Complex. Ecologist George Wuerthner, a grazing critic, wrote in a 2020 opinion piece that 1,000 cows and 37 grizzlies have died as a result.
Wyoming Stock Growers Association believes those conflicts would be ameliorated with more grazing acreage on the old sheep allotments. “It will allow greater flexibility to manage cattle movements to reflect … the impacts of grizzly bear depredation,” WSGA’s Magagna wrote.
The Forest Service says the additional acreage would allow operators “to better address…predators.” Western Watersheds Project objected to that reasoning.
Authorizing the livestock grazing “will result in preventable mortality,” Ratner wrote. That runs afoul of an established Bridger-Teton target that calls for eliminating “preventable” grizzly mortalities.
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and National Wildlife Federation supported that notion, writing that the Forest Service should “avoid allowing new conflicts on these now-vacant allotments that would result in lethal removal of large carnivores.”
Wilderness and habitat
Criticism of the Bridger-Teton plan also knocked the idea of allowing grazing back into the Gros Ventre Wilderness, a congressionally protected Forest Service area where natural systems are supposed to reign. Forty-four percent of the Elk Ridge Complex is in the Gros Ventre Wilderness.
“[G]razing is an exception to normal wilderness protections,” wrote Gary Macfarlane, a board member of Wilderness Watch. “It is a use that, by definition and practice, degrades Wilderness. The Wilderness Act does not grant special privileges to those that graze their cattle or sheep in Wilderness…”
One of four allotments that make up the Elk Ridge Complex covers a wilderness basin that is a special place, a backcountry horseman told the federal agency. “There are some areas which I think would be better off left alone,” Ernie Wampler Jr. wrote.
“The Tosi Creek area has the greater amount of pristine alpine country in it than the other three [Elk Ridge Complex] allotments,” Wampler wrote. “I have probably spent as much time in that area as anyone since the sheep left, so I know of what I speak.
There’s also debate regarding whether expanding the grazing area would benefit or harm habitat.
“Spreading existing grazing use across a broader landscape can allow some traditionally highly used areas to recuperate and generally lessen impacts across the larger area,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Deputy Director Angi Bruce wrote. But the agency doesn’t back adding more cattle to the area. Instead, it supports “current stocking rates,” her letter reads.
The Bridger-Teton has been narrow-minded, other critics said, and has not proposed examining the Elk Ridge Complex “for permanent retirement from livestock grazing to restore habitats from past damage, or provide wildlife and watershed benefits.” Yellowstone to Uintas Connection and Alliance for the Wild Rockies wrote that instead of addressing the increasing demand for primitive recreation, hunting and fishing “this proposal is being made to satisfy the ‘desires’ of the livestock industry.”
Game and Fish also warned of potential damage to sensitive creeks that hold Colorado River cutthroat trout. Klondike and Rock creeks support “healthy but small populations” of Colorado River Cutthroat trout, a species of “greatest conservation need” in Wyoming.
“With no refuge habitat available, these populations are at high risk of extirpation,” Deputy Director Bruce wrote, advocating for special management for those waters.
Two groups that helped remove domestic sheep from the Elk Ridge Complex support expanded cattle use. The Wild Sheep Foundation and Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation endorsed “limited cattle grazing on suitable portions” of the complex, organization officials wrote. But such action should not include increasing the number of cattle, their letter states.
Support independent reporting— donate to WyoFile today
Conservationists invested in the Elk Ridge Complex buyouts understanding the permits could be reissued for “limited restocking of cattle,” the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and National Wildlife Federation said. The groups want to ensure any restocking is done “in a manner that may help reduce conflicts rather than perpetuate them,” they wrote.
After considering the comments, the Bridger-Teton plans to prepare an environmental assessment and possibly a more in-depth environmental impact statement analyzing expected effects of new grazing.
Comments
Harvey Reading says
Get livestock of all sorts OFF PUBLIC LAND, nationwide. The national meat supply would hardly be affected. Then repeal the Taylor Grazing Act so they can’t come whining back. Also, make the Bundys, and those like them, pay what they owe the federal government for their past grazing privileges.
Dewey Vanderhoff says
It is one thing to know the price ( cost ) of something. It is another thing altogether to know the VALUE of that thing.
Any Upper Green cowdriver can tell you the dollar value of his bovines on allotment… his out of pocket expenses and expected/actual revenues , and produce a spreadsheet of all that.
What that Cattle Baron cannot tell you is the cost/ price of a North American Columbian-Yellowstone Grizzly Bear. Never mind that cattleman has no perception in the real world of the value of a Grizzly.
The Stockmen have narrowed the view of the Cattle vs. Grizzlies conflicts to just the dollars. They have been mostly successful in wrangling the debate in their favor with economic arguments… dollars coming and going. But that is a huge fallacy ; a giant deflection of the real worth of both the cows and the bears. The Stockgrowers will never admit – even on their death bed – that the VALUE of a few dozen Grizzly bears to America is far greater than the value of a few thousand red meat bovines on the hoof. American consumers will always be able to buy as much burger and steaks at a store in Oklahoma as they can afford. On any given day there are approximately 32 million beef cows in America, with the state of Wyoming being 14th down the list for number of cattle , roughly 700,000 animals.
If every one of those 700,000 cows in Wyoming disappeared into the belly of a UFO on the same night , the red meat market would fully compensate in a matter of a few weeks. There are plenty of European-descended cattle to be had. The aforementioned Oklahoma is saturated with them. It has a yearround pasture and feedlot industry.
However, we only have a few hundred Grizzly Bears in Wyoming, and every one of them is unique and an essential element of the recovery and sustainability of the grizzly population in North America.
The blunt Bottom Line : Each and every living grizzly bear is worth a hundred or so beef cows. Both in dollars and more intrinsic values. That part of the argument is seldom is ever heard out loud.
Conclusion : Degraze the Upper Green
Kerry O'Brien says
Has USFS done a comprehensive carrying capacity analysis on the proposed grazing area and determined just how many cattle AND wildlife the area can support? Where is the 10,000 number coming from? On what data does the grazing association justify increasing their permit? Is there a projected timeline for how long it will take their original lease areas to recover? If they need to recover, then it sounds like they have already been over grazed.