Lummis, Eathorne responses to insurrection are delusional

“There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know.” — John Heywood, 1546.
The response of two Wyoming officials to President Donald Trump inciting a riot at the Capitol last Wednesday is delusional, dishonest and disturbing.
As security escorted her out after violent Trump backers stormed the building, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) questioned who was responsible for the attack.
“I hope it’s not Trump supporters that are involved in the mayhem,” she reportedly told a Capitol Hill reporter. “In my previous experience with these Trump supporters, they have been peaceful demonstrators, happy people, very patriotic, pro-America, and I feel like other forces like Antifa were advocating violence.”
“So if that has changed, I will be heartbroken,” she added.
Well, many of the rioters looked happy, especially the guy wearing a horned fur hat and brandishing a spear as he posed at the Senate dais. He was later identified as Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter and fixture at Trump rallies in Arizona.
In case Lummis missed it, during his failed campaign, the president refused to denounce QAnon, a conspiracy group that believes a vast network of Democratic politicians and Hollywood actors are part of a global cabal of pedophiles. Adherents believe Trump is waging a secret war against these Satan worshippers, so he must remain in power at all costs.
Trump also refused to criticize the Proud Boys, a hate group that openly advocates violence and white supremacy. During a September debate with President-elect Joe Biden, he infamously told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
They stood by, alright, announcing in December plans to wreak havoc in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 — the day Congress was scheduled to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory.
After the insurrection, a Proud Boy bragged on the group’s Telegram social media page.
“For several hours, our collective strength had politicians in Washington in absolute terror,” he wrote. “The treacherous pawns [cops] were also terrified.”
These self-proclaimed terrorists are not “very patriotic, pro-America” people, and everyone at the Capitol knew it well before the invasion.
On that day, Lummis was busy getting ready to challenge the election results in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, so she probably didn’t hear the president’s incendiary speech live before the riot. But she surely watched it on the news.
Trump urged the crowd to march on the Capitol building and repeated his lies about how the election was “stolen” from him. “You’ll never take back your country with weakness,” he said. “You have to show strength, and you have to be strong. … If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
As the mob complied, Trump defended the destruction left in its wake. “These are the things that happen when a sacred landslide is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” he tweeted.
In an unbelievable video address, he told the rioters: “We love you. You’re very special.”
On Twitter, Lummis wrote that “an attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy.” But she never mentioned Trump’s involvement, or her own effort to subvert democracy by joining a dozen other senators to try to overturn the election in his favor.
Instead, Lummis performed an amazing flip-flop-flip-flop on her first day at her new job. First flip: The senator initially said she would respect the process and that Biden won the election.
First flop: Then she joined what many aptly dubbed the “sedition caucus,” which planned to postpone the Electoral College’s certification until an independent commission examined what scores of judges declared to be baseless claims of fraud in battleground states.
Second flip: After the riot, Congress decided to vote on only two of the grievances. Lummis broke with her sedition counterparts, including leaders Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), by voting against the Arizona challenge.
Final flop: Lummis voted in favor of an objection to Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Despite claims that she’s a proponent of states’ rights, Lummis suddenly wants to disenfranchise millions of voters in a state that conducted a free and fair election.
Fortunately, two-thirds of Wyoming’s congressional delegation denounced the attempted coup. Rep. Liz Cheney, who has voted with Trump’s positions 95% of the time, lambasted him on Fox News. “There’s no question that the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob,” she charged. “He lit the flame.”
Until the day of the riots, Sen. John Barrasso had been an unwavering Trump sycophant, but the violence was too much even for him. “Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty,” he said in a statement. “In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on being guardians of the Constitution.” Barrasso voted against both the Arizona and Pennsylvania challenges.
The two lawmakers struck the right notes in a time of crisis. Their words stand in stark contrast to a tone-deaf statement issued by Frank Eathorne, chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, who travelled to D.C. to participate in the protests.
Eathorne didn’t see anything amiss when he attended what he described as the “peaceful protest” near the White House to listen to Trump. “No violence or property damage was observed during my time there including a brief stop in the vicinity of the Capitol building property,” according to Eathorne.
OK, maybe he missed the riots. But Eathorne must have seen it on TV like the rest of us, right? Wasn’t he outraged?
Apparently not. “I retired from the public gathering near mid-afternoon and watched the news of some reported events I personally had not witnessed,” Eathorne stated. “The president’s statement tonight urging peace and love is the right course of action.”
“Some reported events?” Does Eathorne, who led the state GOP’s move to the far-right, think one of the most shameful events in America’s history is just another example of “fake news?”
I guess he missed the videos of thugs smashing windows and doors, running through the Capitol corridors and chambers with weapons, ransacking lawmakers’ desks and trashing offices. Some police officers posed for selfies with these criminals!
The Wyoming GOP invited Charlie Kirk, president of the ultra-conservative Turning Point USA, to speak at the state party’s convention last year. Kirk promised that Trump would easily win a second term against “Sleepy Joe” Biden and even proclaimed he’ll occupy the White House far more than eight years.
Perhaps Eathorne should ask the leader of the Proud Boys to address the next convention. Heck, why not book Angeli, the furry-horned activist who stole the show at the riot by posing for photos behind Vice President Mike Pence’s desk, his face painted red, white and blue? He calls himself the “QAnon Shaman.”
Eathorne can pretend he’s blind to the violence in D.C., and deaf to Trump’s role in it.
But Mr. Chairman, don’t insult our intelligence by claiming Trump was preaching about “peace and love.” Neither were anywhere in sight at the Capitol rampage.
If you can’t understand that, maybe rational members of your party — the ones you always disparage as RINOS [Republicans in Name Only] — should teach you that lesson by peacefully dethroning you at the next state GOP election of officers.
Comments
Jim Hicks says
Comparing last summer with the attack on the Capitol is akin to comparing a mouse to an elephant. This goes beyond politics. Never in my life did I expect to see fellow citizens trying to take down the government by violent actions filled with raw hate.
Such a sad day will be remembered in history.
Connie Patterson says
I applaud Senator Lummis for wanting to take the time to determine if there was indeed electoral fraud. Challenging the presidential electoral votes has been done by Democrats every time a Republican has been elected as President and she was within her rights as our duly elected Senator to support calls for electoral integrity.
BLM and Antifa protesters literally TORCHED Washington DC this past summer but that riot, seditious behavior was called a “mostly peaceful protest,” as were many other destructive rots in other cities.
How does anyone explain how Trump could hold huge rallies throughout the nation with no violence or riots? Our current President did not call for violence so that is a lie. Of course, liberals think anytime he opens his mouth he should be impeached.
Ken Barkey says
Drake,
Not sure why you are living in Wyoming. There are great places to live for folks of your mindset. California or DC where Biden got over 90% of the vote. Its a bit swampish and not America but more aligns with your column.
All the best,
Ken B
Harvey Reading says
Yessir, by god! “Love It or Leave It,” the cry of the borderline, backward west! Why not try living in the 21st Century? It’s not perfect, not by a long shot, but it’s where most of the rest of the world is, including the part of the world that feeds people like you.
George Wilten says
Yep.
WyoFile’s choice, and much of the liberal media, to use the word “insurrection” here but never when BLM protestors run amok is telling. I would apply the word to both groups. Really, it wasn’t anything more than an angry mob acting out with little chance changing anything. The real mob, doing real damage to the nation’s future is almost always on the inside of the U.S. Capitol. This is just a minor footnote in the long history of our nation.
/ˌinsəˈrekSH(ə)n/
noun
a violent uprising against an authority or government.
William Workman says
I found this article to be extremely opinionated from a liberal view. Anyone can interpret words and turn them into political satire against one thing or another. I see no value in all the negative comments regarding the Wyoming politicians who have their 1st Amendment rights too. It was more of a way to throw slanderous remarks to hurt them politically in an effort to try to silence them. I would throw this article in the trash!
Kenneth Casner says
What a bunch of political Manusia was spilled out of the Cowboy Daily by the owners and her publisher, if I’m not mistaken. She left out some actions before her oath. First, she signed Wyoming Senator Bitemans letter and 32 other Representatives to join a coalition with Senator Cruz of Texas to address voter Fraud. That was when Georgia was a scorching issue. She was Sworn in on the 2nd of January. Under oath, she stated she would defend the Constitution again; however, she also has taken several oaths as Representative of Wyoming, Secretary of state, Congressional oaths for four terms, and finally, a Senator Oath. With all this service and political know-how, a voter would think she’d know to avoid Senator Biteman’s letter, the governor did, Representative Cheney did, and Senator Barrasso waited for Mitch Mc Connell did so John was a walk on.
What she did not count on was her champion and hero threw her and 132 other Congressional—leadership under the bus, which crashed head-on with the 14th Amendment, section 3.
Here remarks remind me of President Nixon stating he was not a Crook, only to resign, for he was caught on tap. Well, Mrs. Lummis, a Letter from Senator Biteman and backing Ted Cruz plans for voter Fraud, along with another State, is your first downfall, and insurrection is your third downfall; it seems no one even knows if did you attend that rally on that Day? Why not just resign as Nixon did for you are now on a real slippery slope. I hope you have some moral courage and character to admit this Special Seat deserves someone who will truly defend the Constitution.
Darren Rogers says
In Cynthia Lummis’s first speech on the US Senate floor, she yet again showed an inability for individual thought and decision making as confirmed by her stance denouncing the Pennsylvania election. Lummis could not possibly have intimate material knowledge of the election process or of State Republican led, approved and court rejected challenges to changes to the Pennsylvania election process. We need people in Congress who understand civics, respect the United States Constitution and who have enough intelligence and integrity to not join frivolous and seditious acts. Lummis’s next act should be to resign, we do not need her ignorance representing Wyoming.
Vickie Goodwin says
Another great column Kerry. As a reluctant constituent of all three, I applaud Rep Cheney, am glad Sen Barrasso finally found a tiny bit of sense, and think Sen. Lummis should resign.
Harry Elyea says
Barrasso is a puppet does what they tell him Liz disappoint me
Chesie Lee says
Thank you for your voice for speaking out the truth. As to the person asking where were you during protests this summer, I say that most of the protests against killings of unarmed blacks were peaceful. Arrests were made when protesters turned to violence. This is about calling out President Trump, Senator Lummis and Chairman Eathorne and their taking responsibility.
Shawn Smith says
I object to Mr. Drake’s use of the word “riot” to describe the the events of January 6. This was not a riot or a protest, but insurrection, an act of sedition. Those responsible, including the president, should be held accountable.
As for Senator Lummis, after taking an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, her first official act as senator was to violate that oath. According to the 14th Amendment, Section 3 of the fore mention Constitution, she should be expelled from the U.S. Senate.
Thank you to Rep. Cheney and Sen. Barrasso for honoring their oath of office and our Constitution.
James Buckley says
Amen brother!
Joe Coyne says
Wyoming is the Equality State, the first to recognize women’s right to vote. It is deeply disturbing that the first woman we ever elected Senator used her first week on the job to disenfranchise another State’s voters. Also disturbing that the leader of Wyoming’s dominant political party supports and provides cover for a hateful white supremist. These two, in particular, are the wrong leaders for Wyoming. But they are not alone. We all need to do some soul searching. Wyoming can and must change for the better.
Harvey Reading says
What I cannot understand is why the state, knowing that Lummis was a failure in the House of Representatives, elected her to the U.S. Senate. It’s simply mind boggling!
Carlton Curler says
Kerry, the riots in the Capitol were wrong. So were the Riots during the summer. Where were you then?
Marguerite Herman says
Ah, the “What about …” response — the refuge of a person who has no defense to the charge at hand. The equivalent of, “I got nothing, so let’s change the subject.” Please defend Sen. Lummis and Mr. Eathorne.
Rob Dickerson says
Ah the double “what about, what about” response when you do not like to be reminded the left stood by silently last summer with their hands in their pockets while rioters looted stores – condoned as “reparations by many liberals – held so called “peaceful” (but fiery) protests while businesses burned in the background, attacked Federal facilities in several locations, injured numerous law enforcement officers. Nobody on left including Biden and Harris seemed to have any interest in stopping the riots/looting.
Do not get me wrong, I’m appalled and embarrassed by what happened in Washington, just like I was appalled by those who rioted and looted all summer long. I’m not a Trump fan either so need to attack me for that. I’m just disappointed this is where our leaders have led us – on all sides of the political spectrum.
What we really need is our leaders, including elected School Board Members, to step above the fray and be the leaders they promised to be when elected. It’s easy to throw stones, it’s much harder to be a leader.
Paul Rock says
Ah, the triple “what about, what about, what about.” Too bad you are not appalled by the murder of black people by the police for no reason at all other than just being black.
I do not know what ethical vacuum you inhabit, but here is a tip: murder is worse than property destruction.
Pat McDowell says
I was not in favor of Lummis. I was right
Gordon Townsend says
Wyoming voters could have voted for an intelligent woman. Like an old Wendys commercial, they chose the lesser. The same goes for the Governor and the other two silver spoon trumpkins. I never thought Wyoming politics could be worse than Georgia. Shameful.