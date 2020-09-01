Magical cows and the colonization of Western public lands

In the debate over grazing in the West, there’s a trend toward magical thinking. In “If you like fish and birds, hug a cow,” ranchers Pat and Sharon O’Toole indulge in unscientific flights of fantasy, claiming that irrigation and livestock are beneficial for native fish and wildlife.
Unlike cows, native wildlife in the West don’t need arid lands flooded with water to be productive. Prior to the agricultural colonization of the West (and its displacement of Indigenous peoples and wildlife that made it possible), sage grouse flocked together by the thousands and streams teemed with trout and salmon. America’s natural wealth of fish and wildlife hasn’t been sustained by the plague of cattle, sheep and irrigated hayfields — it’s been decimated by them.
Cattle are ecological misfits in the arid West, so dependent are they on water. Huddling along streams and riverbanks, trampling and gorging on streamside vegetation, cattle cause a massive influx of sediment into formerly crystalline waters.
In fact, livestock are a leading cause of stream degradation and trout population losses in the West. Trout reproduce by spawning in loose gravel and burying their eggs to protect them from scavengers. The eggs depend on a constant flow of oxygen-rich water to survive, and when livestock-related sedimentation smothers the nests with silt, the eggs die. This widespread problem is only made worse by cattle wallowing in shallow streams and rivers, crushing the eggs themselves.
The Colorado River system from which the O’Toole operation draws water has four species of endangered fishes: the Colorado pikeminnow, the razorback sucker, the bonytail and the humpback chub. Their survival hangs by a thread because of the damaging water withdrawals of irrigators, and because overgrazing by cattle and sheep denudes the land, allowing salty sediment to wash into the water that remains.
Thanks largely to excessive irrigation withdrawals, the Colorado River doesn’t reach the sea anymore, leaving its once-biodiverse delta estuaries at the edge of the Sea of Cortez an arid wasteland. Yet the O’Tooles dismiss recent studies showing the devastating impact of irrigation on Western rivers like the Colorado without offering a scientifically valid rebuttal.
The O’Tooles’ ranch runs domestic sheep in the wilderness, where their domestic sheep can transmit disease to the native bighorn sheep in the imperiled Encampment Herd. The O’Tooles also run cattle on BLM grazing leases in areas with the worst cheatgrass infestations in the Red Desert.
And the damage goes beyond drought exacerbated by water withdrawals and streamside habitat destruction. The scientific community has called for a significant reduction in American livestock production to meet climate mitigation goals. In addition to methane emissions, grazing has a significant impact on the planet, causing desertification, spreading flammable invasive weeds, devastating rich streamside oases, polluting streams with fecal coliform and wiping out native wildlife with deadly livestock diseases.
As professional wildlife conservationists, we are concerned.
We need to produce food in a genuinely sustainable way, not greenwash environmental degradation. Food production doesn’t have to rely on river-draining, habitat destroying irrigation. Nor is food security enhanced by unsustainable production. We need better regulation over our public lands instead of allowing private industry to act with impunity by skirting ecological protections.
If it were up to the Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity, the O’Tooles write, these public lands would become urban sprawl. Presenting this tired claim — that vital wildlife habitat on public lands would become urban sprawl if it weren’t for livestock operators — ignores the reality that much of the West is public land, not subject to urban development.
Let’s be clear that if it was up to Western Watersheds and the Center, western public lands would be conserved for wildlife and natural habitats as they are entitled to be under the law. Natural habitats would heal, native wildlife would repopulate and trout streams would recover with the heavy-handed impacts of livestock removed.
Only 1.9% of the U.S. beef supply comes from public lands cattle. Yet the damage cattle bring to these lands is catastrophic. The idea that invasive cattle hold Western landscapes together is a fairy tale. The real story is that western livestock producers need subsidies, handouts at taxpayer expense and irrigated water to turn a profit — and wildlife and natural habitats pay the price.
It’s time to stop indulging harmful livestock production and protect the wild spaces and native biodiversity of the West.
Comments
Marion Dickinson says
It is interesting that well fed folks so often criticize those who provide their food and energy. One solution might be to self produce every bite they take in. That would help reduce the need for food producers. Certainly reducing the food intake will reduce the need for producing it, same for energy. The very first step is to reduce the need for food and energy, and who better to lead the way than those who do not want it available.
Chuck Davis says
So if food consumption is reduced by the population, would the producers still need the government subsidies?
If an industry isn’t able to turn a profit without a handout from the federal government, shouldn’t they find other careers?
Kathy Raidt says
I agree with you. The public lands need protection from the welfare ranchers and the BLM.
James Abbott says
Your article is thin. You note that ranchers make statements without backing them up. You state “We need to produce food in a genuinely sustainable way….” How do you propose to do this? It is an easy statement to make. The details that follow are the crux of the problem. There are national, and global, populations to feed. How do you propose accomplishing that objective?
Dewey Vanderhoff says
I have fundamental questions about the viability of the business model that puts eternally thirsty bovines onto ranges above 4500 feet elevation in a semi-arid climate zone with less than ideal vegetative diversity. Public lands ranching has never penciled out in Wyoming without massive taxpayer assistance that is seldom repaid , because of the massive gap in what livestock producers pay for public resources like grass, water, and roads set against the true cost of providing those resources. Even with generous subsidies and tax breaks, cattle and sheep are still costly. Try to imagine the Wyoming livestock industry if it were forced to do business only on private land and pasture and pay full market prices for grass water land and infrastructure – at 30 below zero in February. Oh by the way … Tennessee , Arkansas, and Florida all run more cattle than Wyoming with nearly zero public land.
Which brings me to my next point. If every cow and sheep on the range across Wyoming disappeared one dark night, the rest of the world and the livestock market would hardly notice the loss a month or a sale quarter down the road. There are 105 million beef cows in America at any given time. Less than one percent are in Wyoming. But we do lead the nation in all manner of wildlife numbers and diversities, in spite of surrendering so much open gorund to avaricious Stockgrowers who still think it is 1891 and Wyoming belongs to them…
Julie Twist says
People in Wyoming identify with the rugged cowboy persona so much that it will take much destruction before changes will be made. This is an excellent article and it makes my heart hurt for the wildlife and fish that used to abound in the west. There are things people could do starting with relying more on the healthier plant-based diet.