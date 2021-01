Photography Timothy C. Mayo was scouting some beaver ponds near Jackson in search of a family of otters when he spotted a different creature entirely.

A cow moose stood in the water near the frozen bank, amid rising mists, munching on aquatic vegetation. Mayo captured the scene in this stunning image.

The best part of this happy accident?

“As I photographed the moose, the otter family showed up and fished for brook trout for more than 30 minutes,” Mayo said.