Parade’s end

Parade’s end

After a clangorous Fourth of July parade in Jackson, Dave Hoster, ahead, and members of Jackson Hole American Legion color guard follow their shadows along quiet Deloney Avenue back to Post 43. (Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile)

After 15 months and three cancelled parades, Jackson’s Broadway was again lined with thousands of spectators for a procession.

American Legion Post 43 color guard led the Fourth of July column with nine standards representing the U.S., POWs, Wyoming, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and the legion post.

Fifty-three groups entered the parade, which wended its way along a three-quarter-mile route.

“Jackson felt alive that morning,” Britney Magleby, director of events for the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, wrote in a blog.

Judges recognized the LGBTQ+ contingent as the top entry “for their recruitment (we counted over 30 walkers!), inclusivity, and ability to work the crowd,” Magleby wrote. “They received a huge, warm welcome as they walked fiercely by Town Square!”

Second place went to the Hot Tub Truck Club and third to the Jackson Hole Stingrays Swim Club.

Military veterans established American Legion Post 43 in 1920. On parade, members wear a distinguished blue garrison cap with gold trim and lettering. Post 43 is one of an estimated 14,900 posts across the country.

July 4 parades, rodeos and events picked back up across the state after widespread 2020 cancellations due to the pandemic.


Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

About Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

Angus M. Thuermer Jr. is the natural resources reporter for WyoFile. He is a veteran Wyoming reporter and editor with more than 35 years experience in Wyoming. Contact him at angus@wyofile.com or (307) 690-5586. Follow Angus on Twitter at @AngusThuermer

