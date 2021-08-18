Patagonia dumps Jackson Hole ski resort after far-right fundraiser

Patagonia, the iconic sportswear company that’s built a worldwide reputation on outdoor athleticism and environmental activism, will no longer supply Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with its products after a resort owner hosted a fundraiser for the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.
Patagonia confirmed Tuesday that it would no longer sell to the resort, its largest single customer in the Jackson Hole area. The resort company operates retail stores in Teton Village at the base of the ski area, as well as Hoback Sports and the Jackson Hole Resort Store in nearby Jackson.
The move came after Jay Kemmerer, one of the resort’s owners, co-hosted a fundraiser Aug. 5, 2021, at a posh Jackson hotel for the House Freedom Caucus. U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) headlined the event. Admission to the event cost a minimum of $2,000 per couple.
The three have parroted the former president’s false claims of election fraud and been panned by conservation groups for their environmental records. Patagonia and the caucus also diverge on social priorities like voting rights and advocacy for minorities and disadvantaged groups, according to widely reported public positions.
Patagonia’s decision centered on “our really strong commitment to using both our business and our brand to advocate for our strong priorities,” said Corley Kenna, head of communications and policy at Patagonia. “When there’s a misalignment on that, then we take action.
The resort president said Jackson Hole is committed to environmental action.
“JHMR retail will continue to offer world-class brands across our retail locations with the aim to provide the best service and product assortment for our guests,” president Mary Kate Buckley said in a statement. “We have been a leader in the ski industry in adopting initiatives to reduce our energy consumption, recycle the consumables used by our employees and guests, and treat the spectacular natural habitat which surrounds us with vision and care.
“We are proud to be the largest mountain resort operating on 100% wind today,” the statement reads. “We will remain focused on operating a world-class mountain resort and protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees.”
Kemmerer’s fundraiser drew a gaggle of protesters, some of whom suggested that skiers and others should no longer support the world-class ski area by buying ski passes or otherwise engaging in business with it, according to reporting by the Jackson Hole News&Guide. One protester, Jorge Colon, said he was willing to cancel the season ski pass he bought to access the expansive ski area, which is internationally known for long runs and radical terrain.
“It’s just a shame that it’s gotten to this point,” Colon, an active septuagenarian who has worked various jobs at the ski area over the decades, told WyoFile. “I know they supply a lot of people with work, but to be backing up that group…is pretty embarrassing.”
Profits vs. priorities
Resort management has struggled to separate itself and its operations from Kemmerer’s political views. Members of the corporation’s board published an opinion piece in the local paper touting the company’s own environmental priorities and its commitment to the community and guests and the welcoming of a diversity of views.
Patagonia’s Kenna acknowledged a “long and strong relationship” with the “workers and the management team at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, if not Kemmerer himself.
“It’s very fair to say that Jackson Hole is a really important community for us,” she said. “We have several [sports] ambassadors that live there. Plenty of my colleagues enjoy going there and appreciate all that the area has to offer,” including the natural environment.
Kenna would not disclose how much business Patagonia does with the ski and resort company.
“It is our largest customer in an area — that’s really critical,” she said. “That tells you something about the importance of this relationship. We don’t take ending it lightly.”
The House Freedom Caucus formed in 2015, and both Jordan and Meadows led it at one time. The caucus and the three fundraising conservatives hold views that are at loggerheads with Patagonia’s ethics.
Jordan and former U.S. Rep. Meadows received 3% and 2% scores respectively for their votes on conservation issues from the League of Conservation Voters. The House stripped Greene of her committee assignments in February for “spreading dangerous and bigoted misinformation,” according to a characterization by The New York Times.
“It’s a shame that those people are doing what they’re doing,” Colon said of Kemmerer, “especially when we know as much as we know today. You can’t get away with that shit in Teton County,” he said of the fundraiser.
Patagonia has undertaken other boycotts, but is willing to reconsider its withdrawal from the mountain resort, Kenna said. If owners recommit to priorities “especially protecting the planet,” Patagonia would “consider sitting down and talking through that,” she said.
“This is very much about staying true to our strong feeling and our responsibility as a benefit corporation to stand up for and advance our priorities, our policies to protect our planet and our communities,” Kenna said.
Comments
Bill Akers says
Hilarious that a conservative fundraiser triggered the Liberal Elites and their indoctrinated servant class. The Kemmerers should host triggering events weekly. Maybe the Elites would sell their mansions and return to their coastal dystopias full time (doubtful).
Harvey Reading says
Much ado over nothing it seems to me. I recognized the name, but that’s it. Then again, my income status never allowed me to shop for overpriced clothing. For me, Ross Dress for Less was high-toned. I am glad that they pulled out of fascistlandia, though, so they must not be all bad!
George wilten says
The loser is Patagonia.
Sure, the few members of the Kemmerer clan involved look like clueless idiots (especially to Jackson’s liberals) hosting nut jobs from the republican party. But, the Kemmerer family doesn’t need Patagonia. Better to take profits from the Kemmerer family and plow them into issues Patagonia cares about. And better to stay out of local politics at a family-owned ski resort.
I would be more upset with the ski resort’s treatment of employees in regard to compensation (horrible).
As for the silly idea that the JHMR cares about the environment, that is rich. The Kemmerer family made mucho money from its coal mine in Kemmerer; but, more telling, is that industrial tourism is all about wasting natural resources for pleasure (especially industrial tourism/hospitality aimed at the ultra wealthy).
And Patagonia isn’t much better (they will admit it, though).
Bob Baker says
I read through this article and tried to give Patagonia the benefit of the doubt.
They failed. They are now Pettygonia. Now and forever. Over-priced and Unethical wearable Kitch.
This is not about conservation (hunters and fishermen pay for that, not ski bunnies and yuppies).
Jackson Hole clearly has a commitment to its own conservation priorities, but Pettygonia is unconcerned.
This is about squashing the voices and rights of the individual members of the party out of power by a corporation that has aligned itself with the party in power. That is fascism by definition.
No surprise in this nasty political climate, but surely a black eye in Wyoming.
Jackson Hole should simply revamp their stores and bring in new vendors.
There is no end of suppliers of over-priced duds for the 1% and the damage has been done.
Face it. That is Pettygonia’s target market.
The people with the largest carbon footprint.
Would an average person pay $16 for 1 pair of socks? NO.
Did the stores host the event? NO.
Did MTG pose for photos wearing Pettygonia ski wear? NO.
Was Pettygonia portrayed as a sponsor or participant? NO.
But don’t you dare have your own beliefs and dare to share on your own time. OH NO.
Cancel Culture Fascism is a blight on this country and does not have a place in Wyoming.
Let us hope that this blatant bullying is met with strength and rugged individualism.
It is perfectly acceptable to not subscribe to the leftist religion and to refuse to join their gang.
I urge the Kemmerers to box up the inventory and demand a full refund and make Pettygonia pay the shipping. But will they stand tall? Only time will tell.
My two cents.
George wilten says
“That is fascism by definition”
Really.
Conservatives and liberals do the exact same thing all the time when anyone expresses views hostile to their agenda/snow-flake feelings (mirror here).
Pretty sure it is just Yvon Chouinard (lives in Jackson) expressing his displeasure with the politics of the Kemmerer family (waste of time, imo).
Either way, we will agree that Patagonia makes crappy overpriced clothes. And agree that this is a foolish attempt at political correctness. And agree that Patagonia is hardly one to stand as an example of a company that hasn’t greatly harmed the environment.
But fascism, don’t buy it. Just the free market in politics playing out.
Danna Mann says
So, anyone wanting to buy Patagonia products will either have to buy them somewhere other than at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort or else buy a different brand. Is that really such a terrible inconvenience for anyone? It sounds to me like a case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face” or perhaps “a tempest in a teacup”. Maybe both. Buy whatever you want wherever you want and everyone get on with your lives.