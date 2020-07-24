Peak petals

A tableau of lupine, Indian paintbrush and other wildflowers blooms near Signal Mountain in Grand Teton National Park.

With summer reaching its apex, wildflower blooms that not long ago carpeted the lowlands are migrating to higher country. Right now, the best place to spot the ephemeral beauties is in the alpine.

Wyoming’s mix of wildflowers includes everything from gauzy purple stalks of silky phacelia to shiny yellow buttercups, pointy shooting stars — which resemble their namesake — and small ground-hugging phlox.

Timothy Mayo, who captured this picture on a recent outing, enjoys photographing the gamut of species, but his favorite is the delicate, bell-like purple blossoms of the harebell.