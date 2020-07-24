WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Peak petals

Peak petals

A tableau of lupine, Indian paintbrush and other wildflowers blooms near Signal Mountain in Grand Teton National Park. (Timothy Mayo)

by 1 Comment

Tweet
Share
Pin
Email
0 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A tableau of lupine, Indian paintbrush and other wildflowers blooms near Signal Mountain in Grand Teton National Park.

With summer reaching its apex, wildflower blooms that not long ago carpeted the lowlands are migrating to higher country. Right now, the best place to spot the ephemeral beauties is in the alpine. 

Wyoming’s mix of wildflowers includes everything from gauzy purple stalks of silky phacelia to shiny yellow buttercups, pointy shooting stars — which resemble their namesake — and small ground-hugging phlox. 

Timothy Mayo, who captured this picture on a recent outing, enjoys photographing the gamut of species, but his favorite is the delicate, bell-like purple blossoms of the harebell. 

Support Wyoming photography — donate to WyoFile today.


Popular Articles:


Climbing walls while sitting in a chair: A Wyoming pandemic dispatch

Draft Barrasso bill eyes new BLM wilderness areas, motor park

Anatomy of a protest: How a Laramie march became a movement

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Martin Cody says

    Martin Cody : Professor emeritus of Biology ar UCLA and long time GTNP researcher [email protected] i have almost completed my book on the breeding birds of the Park “Birds in Seasonal Environments” The spring arrival in the County of birds that are neotropical migrants would would make a nice feature Two News perhaps Darwin Wyle could report such news in a column; here in Volcano NorCal it will be 98 degrees today and i’d much rather in Jackson Hole Good-Day to all you residents!

    • City: Volcano CA 95689
    • State of Residence: California
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *