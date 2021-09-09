WyoFile

Podcast: Engineers raise alarms over dangerous dam

Podcast: Engineers raise alarms over dangerous dam

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

On today’s episode, host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with reporter Dustin Bleizeffer about the Laprele dam, an aging structure in central Wyoming that engineers say could experience catastrophic failure.

Listen to the episode below or download to your mobile device from wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t forget to subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic or Spotify — and leave a review.  

To read Bleizeffer’s story on the dam and other vital Wyoming news, visit wyofile.com.


Claire Schnatterbeck

About Claire Schnatterbeck

Claire Schnatterbeck is WyoFile's 2021 summer podcast intern. Schnatterbeck grew up in Sheridan, where she was the 2020 Sheridan High School salutatorian. She is a student at Columbia University, where she was selected to help Columbia’s student newspaper expand its audio offerings.

