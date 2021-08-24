WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Podcast: Most schools won’t mandate masks as students return

Podcast: Most schools won’t mandate masks as students return

(Design by Isabella Dickinson)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
Pin
Email
0 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

On today’s episode, host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with education reporter Dustin Bleizeffer about how Wyoming schools are reopening this fall in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, parent and community resistance to mask requirements and low statewide vaccination rates. 

Listen to the episode below or download to your mobile device from wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t forget to subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic or Spotify. 

To see the latest information about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control go to cdc.gov.

To read more stories on education and other vital Wyoming news, visit wyofile.com.


Popular Articles:


Patagonia dumps Jackson Hole ski resort after far-right fundraiser

Aging dam above Douglas called 'catastrophic' threat

Wyo drilling rig count triples during Biden leasing pause

Claire Schnatterbeck

About Claire Schnatterbeck

Claire Schnatterbeck is WyoFile's 2021 summer podcast intern. Schnatterbeck grew up in Sheridan, where she was the 2020 Sheridan High School salutatorian. She is a student at Columbia University, where she was selected to help Columbia’s student newspaper expand its audio offerings.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *