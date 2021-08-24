Podcast: Most schools won’t mandate masks as students return

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

On today’s episode, host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with education reporter Dustin Bleizeffer about how Wyoming schools are reopening this fall in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, parent and community resistance to mask requirements and low statewide vaccination rates.

