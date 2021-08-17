Podcast: Wyo’s role in the overtaxed Colorado River Basin

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

This week: Host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with reporter Angus M. Thuermer, Jr. about Wyoming’s plans to divert and store Colorado River basin water even as Lake Powell dropped recently to record lows.

