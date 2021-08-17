WyoFile

Podcast: Wyo’s role in the overtaxed Colorado River Basin

Welcome to Byline: WyoFile, a podcast that takes you behind the headlines of Wyoming’s most important stories.

This week: Host Claire Schnatterbeck talks with reporter Angus M. Thuermer, Jr. about Wyoming’s plans to divert and store Colorado River basin water even as Lake Powell dropped recently to record lows. 

Listen to the episode below or download to your mobile device from wherever you get your podcasts. 


Claire Schnatterbeck

About Claire Schnatterbeck

Claire Schnatterbeck is WyoFile's 2021 summer podcast intern. Schnatterbeck grew up in Sheridan, where she was the 2020 Sheridan High School salutatorian. She is a student at Columbia University, where she was selected to help Columbia’s student newspaper expand its audio offerings.

