Political polarization is literally killing us

In a normal year, you wouldn’t be able to keep me from tonight’s Joe Bonamassa concert at the Cheyenne Civic Center. How often does one of the leading blues-rock guitarists in the world play the capital city?
Of course, it’s hardly a normal year. COVID-19 is on the rise again in Wyoming and the U.S. thanks to the Delta variant. And even though I’m vaccinated, crowding into an indoor venue with a lot of maskless, unvaccinated music fans seems foolhardy.
I jumped at the first chance I had to get the vaccine in Cheyenne in February. I expected most people would too, given that more than 400,000 Americans had already died of COVID-19.
Instead, vaccines became politicized, badges of red vs. blue brand loyalty. As a result, the Equality State ranks 48th in the nation with only 36% of the population fully vaccinated as of Aug. 5, and untold numbers of our neighbors have been unnecessarily sickened — political casualties in an otherwise winnable war.
Initially, I felt highly protected by the vaccine. Now, thanks to the Delta variant and my community’s willingness to serve as a reservoir for it, I’m back to wearing my mask.
The Delta variant, now the dominant strain in Wyoming, has changed everything. The fully vaccinated can still get coronavirus and also transmit the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination is, however, still highly protective against serious illness or hospitalization.
“We are deeply concerned. The Delta variant has really changed the COVID fight we have on our hands,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming state health officer and epidemiologist, said in a press release last week. “Unfortunately, Wyoming’s low vaccination rate makes our state more vulnerable to this highly contagious variant.”
The Wyoming Department of Health strongly advises residents to be vaccinated. It noted that between May 1 and July 28, about 95% of the more than 5,000 people with a lab-confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.
Given all the evidence supporting vaccination, I wondered if some of my vaccine-resistant family members or friends may have changed their minds. I had one taker of my request to talk about the issue on the record.
Barb Cummins of Cheyenne has been a friend for more than 30 years. When the vaccine became available she was reluctant to get the shot, and I have been worried about her health ever since. Fortunately Cummins has not gotten ill, and she credits always wearing a mask and not venturing much into public indoor areas.
She remains firm in her decision to not be vaccinated. “I don’t feel it was properly tested, because they were in such a rush,” Cummins said. “I know it’s not protecting as well as it should or people think, because I know people who have been vaccinated who either immediately or shortly after got sick.”
Cummins believes the federal and state governments are pushing the vaccines too hard. “They’re really taking advantage of the situation, and they’re using it to further their cause,” she said. “They want to see how many people they can get to go along and be sheep.”
She sees government mandates to get the vaccine likely in the future. But Cummins thinks there would be widespread opposition to such a mandate in Wyoming. I agree.
A quick scan of the Facebook fury that follows any WyoFile pandemic coverage gives a clear sense of the venom, misinformation and scapegoating that’s dominating the online discussion.
Posters recently called Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming’s public health officer, a liar and accused her and Gov. Mark Gordon of being criminals for recommending vaccines and masks, for example. Not exactly helpful or high-minded civic discourse.
What really riles me, though, is when anyone tries to pin the blame for COVID transmissions on the poor or immigrants. It’s a decidedly false, cheap shot taken by way too many politicians on the extreme right, usually with a feigned look of disdain.
And as Arthur Caplan of New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine told PolitiFact, “The notion of immigrants bringing disease has been alleged about Gypsies, Jews, Italians, Irish and Blacks. As we know from Ebola, SARS and influenza, infections get here all the time. The issue is what do we do to stop their spread.”
That should definitely be the focus in Wyoming. I’m particularly worried about the tens of thousands of people who recently attended Cheyenne Frontier Days. I decided to stay away this year.
I hope it wasn’t a super-spreader event, but I don’t think we’ll know for a while. Prior to the rodeo and other related events, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s COVID ward was full.
Though he lives in Casper, Natrona County Health Officer Mark Dowell told Cap City News before Frontier Days that he was concerned about its impact even though it’s largely held outdoors.
“But there’s a lot of indoor stuff, and there are so many people close to each other and not masking,” he said. “There may be a significant uptick in cases across the region, or there may not be. We just don’t know.”
I cringe whenever I see TV coverage of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, which is expected to draw 700,000 people over its 10 days. Spotting a mask or face covering in a crowd is the 2021 equivalent of playing “Where’s Waldo?”
San Diego State University researchers estimated more than 260,000 COVID cases throughout the country could be linked to last year’s bike rally. With its proximity to Wyoming, many motorcyclists obviously rode through the state and will again this year.
Sturgis spokesperson Christina Steele told the Washington Post that “people here don’t want to talk about COVID. They want to have a good time.”
So do I. But while I know events like the Bonamassa concert would be fun, it’s not worth the risk of getting sick and possibly spreading the disease to others, especially friends, family and co-workers.
I think Dowell’s advice is spot on: “This virus could be in the rearview mirror if the country would vaccinate. We could put this all behind us and move on.”
Joy Ufford says
If you, your friends, families and neighbors are dead set against the vaccines for political reasons, that COVID is a big myth, I would like to suggest that it was Trump who began Operation Warp Speed that developed these vaccines – so how and why can COVID be considered a myth? If he believed it was a big enough deal to start this immense process, why are so many Trump supporters unwilling to carry through and get a shot? The drive to create these vaccines came from a Republican president… why would he have developed a plan to keep you safe if he didn’t believe in it himself?
Bob Baker says
Thank you, Joy.
Trump did press to create vaccines. But he trusted people he should not have trusted. They told him that dangerous mrna genetic tampering was safe. It isn’t.
No doctor or scientist has isolated a single sample of the Covid 19 virus. Not one. Odd.
How can you create a test procedure for something you’ve never seen? You can’t.
How can you create a vaccine if you have no sample of the virus?
You can’t.
So you manipulate a test that looks for any particles and create a list of particles it should be looking for…even if those particles exist everywhere in nature. Then you create a cocktail that attacks proteins that should be on the virus, but also occur throughout the body…especially in the cardiovascular system….hence the blood clots.
It’s a big mess. Many people will get sick from the vaccines and the related mutations. The authorities want to scapegoat the unvaccinated and create division for their own benefit. The economy is on the brink. Things will get bad. They need a scapegoat. Open your eyes.
Bob Baker says
My last comment on this article has not been posted. So I’ll be more clinical this time.
Thousands of covid positive “refugees” are crossing the border every week. They are not being treated or deported. They are being bussed into cities and towns and being dropped off to mingle with the indigenous population. This is not an accident. 1500 were dropped off in one Texas city in one week.
The VAERS report on the CDC website shows that the “vaccines” are not safe.
At least 10,000 Americans are no longer with us since this experiment began. Many thousands more have various complications.
The CDC has admitted that the vaccinated are catching the virus and spreading it,and since the vaccines attack but don’t kill it. mutations of it are a natural byproduct of this process.
Many of the un vaccinated have had the original virus and developed natural immunity.
There are inexpensive treatments that have a high rate of success. A healthy body is capable of fighting off this flu up to 99% of the time with vitamins and sunlight.
That is the science. Get a grip people.
Chuck Davis says
Your numbers are inflated. The VAERS database is used to log EVERY side effect that is encountered. It may or may not be associated with the vaccine at all. The data is recorded and compiled in one central location. This is the same argument that Dr. Fauci had with rand Paul.
What isn’t recorded on the VAERS site is the side effects that “recovered” people experience. Those who need double lung transplants are documented as “recovered” but are far from healthy once their covid is gone.
So you’re not concerned with the 600k+ deaths that have already been attributed to covid? You’re only concerned with a possible 10k deaths that may or may not be due to the vaccine? That doesn’t make sense.
Jeffrey A. Lockwood says
They say:
“Wyoming is a small town
with long streets,”
where, we must now admit
neighbors really don’t care
about science, rationality or
one another.
COVID infected our bodies—
and laid waste our myth.
Bill Moe says
Thanks for a great article. The politicalization and polarization by anti maskers and anti vaxers makes them a dying breed with the new variants. Pray for rain and common sense!
Eric Eltinge says
I passed on Cheyenne Days. Went to Sacramento CA PBR where indoor masks are county mandatory. Still, nobody except Asians and me wore masks. Arena gave away free masks and tried to enforce usage but were ignored. Want to plan fall hunting and fishing trips to WY, but may go elsewhere.
Bob McDowell says
Great observation, as usual Kerry. It’s disappointing that because so many people have opposed the vaccine, that now the more potent Delta variant is even causing breakthrough cases for previously vaccinated people. This gives anti vaccination critics more false argument to claim that vaccinations are no good. When, in fact, had everyone seized the opportunity to get vaccinated and destroy this virus and the pandemic before it could evolve, we could be free of this controversy and living the life we all want. Makes me want to use the adage “we just cannot fix stupid”. But really, it’s because of blatant conspiracies and misleading information that influences gullible people. Basically, we need more factual reporting like WyoFile and more open minded people to read.
Chris Boswell says
Thank you, Kerry, for the attention to Cheyenne Frontier Days (and other elements in this well written piece). Laramie County was reporting high numbers of cases before the 125th CFD event, and health care folks are quietly talking about significant upticks in the number of folks seeking tests in the days following. Yet there seems to be precious little press coverage of possible impacts to our population. As you noted, perhaps we’ll have to wait on official numbers.
Laurie Kelly says
I agree with your thoughts and concerns. How sad these people such as your friend Barb don’t believe that scientists have been aware of COVID strains and were on it for years before it reared it’s ugly head. The fact that they were able to come up with vaccines to stop or lessen COVID is in my mind, a miracle and something we all should applaud and take advantage of !! We Americans are lucky to have available COVID vaccines . Am hoping child vaccines will be approved sooner then later. How fortunate we all are to live in these modern times.
The political games have divided this country. So unfortunate that the past president was such a twit. He could have been a hero…..instead he is a zero. He really screwed the American citizens.
Tory Kanady says
You say political polarization is killing us while ruling out illegal immigration as a contributor to an increase in cases. If you don’t want political polarization, don’t blame one side for the spread while ruling out illegal immigration, something your side supports.
Chuck Davis says
Immigration is not the driving force in the rise of the delta and lambda variants. It’s unvaccinated chrump worshipers.
Apples and oranges
Carlton Cutler says
But it is a factor. You can’t have it both ways.
Buck Reading says
Where’s the data to support this?