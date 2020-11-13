President Biden, prove yourself to Wyoming

President-Elect Joe Biden said throughout his campaign: “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I’ll govern as an American.”
As one of those Americans who care more about the country than any political party, I wish him success, and suggest we give him a way to demonstrate he’s serious about that claim.
Wyoming voted for Donald Trump by the largest margin of any state — with 70% of votes cast for the president, as opposed to 26.6% for Biden. Furthermore, there is almost nothing more contrary to the Democratic Party’s policies than helping coal — and Wyoming is a coal state.
Despite that, not every measure that helps coal communities creates greenhouse gases. Which means that if properly presented by our Washington delegation, we can offer President Biden policies that will give him an opportunity at his State of the Union address to demonstrate that he meant what he said, while not running afoul of his party’s platform.
Since winners and losers in the energy sector are largely determined by federal policy, the government has an obligation to protect communities that are impacted by changes in these policies.
Federal subsidies for renewables allowed onshore wind and industrial solar to become profitable, while regulations and tax policies that promote fracking led to a further decline in thermal coal consumption. These shifts in policy have had a devastating impact on our coal communities. Washington owes us attention and our Republican Congressional delegation — which will include newly elected Sen. Cynthia Lummis along with Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney — should request four things of the Biden Administration that aren’t at odds with his party’s positions.
First, gain Biden’s support to include amendments to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 in the next round of COVID relief legislation. These amendments would include the nation’s coal communities as Opportunity Zones. This would provide significant tax benefits to companies interested in starting or relocating to coal communities.
Second, ask Biden to extend unemployment benefits to workers who lost their employment as a result of mine closures or reductions in coal production. This benefit should also include the professions that support the mines such as rail workers or vendors to the mining companies.
Support informed commentary — donate to WyoFile today.
Third, request federal protection for pension and other retirement obligations that have been lost or put at risk as a result of recent bankruptcies. If we can protect banks after the 2008 mortgage crisis, we can certainly find the will to prop up our mining communities.
Fourth, establish a special committee within the EPA to create a plan to expand exports of our high-quality coal to Asia. The committee’s charge would be to expand exports while reducing global greenhouse emissions. In my Senate campaign, I commissioned a study that demonstrated burning Wyoming coal instead of the common forms of Chinese and Indonesian coal reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
This is State of the Union Address stuff: A grand gesture by Biden to support coal communities in, of all places, the state that voted overwhelmingly for his opponent.
All the while, he’d help working-class Americans, many of them union workers, and improve the environment. Everybody wins. But to do so, it will take bridge building and creativity on the part of our Washington delegation.
We need to lay down our weapons and instead respectfully make the case to a Biden Administration that there is likely no better opportunity to prove his intention to “govern as an American,” than to take these four steps.
Comments
Bern Hinckley says
It continues to be disappointing that Mr. Dodson embraces the fantasy that the collapse of the Wyoming coal industry is just a matter of federal energy policy – the happy myth that if we just elected the right folks, we could turn the clock back to the 1980s. Sure, federal tax and leasing policies can direct / distort markets, but they cannot roll back the tide or deny the onset of winter. The suggested assistance to smooth the transition to future economic realities is spot on. The premise that it’s big bad Washington politicians that done us wrong simply prolongs the pain.
Dewey Vanderhoff says
Dodson presumes that Biden cares anything about Wyoming, or even knows which rectangle on the state map it might be.
I sincerely doubt Wyoming will get one gram or federal dime of support for its failing coal mines unless and until it tangibly adopts a more inclusive approach to alternative energy production. Example : Colorado added 35,000 wind and solar jobs while Wyoming was shedding a couple thousand coal jobs.
Whaddyasay we quit kicking that dying black horse named King Coal with our steel toed cowboy boots , and embrace the 21st century ?
Cheryl Lynne Aguiar says
Biden will never be President.
Chuck Davis says
if you’re waiting on the discovery of those watermarked ballots, you might be in for a long wait.
you should unplug from social media. the information you consume is not correct.
Greg Hunter says
Thanks Dave! I hope this dream comes true as we left the auto workers high and dry, which lead to the Bernie and Donald advocating for populism over the lost middle class.
I can only hope the Liz and Cynthia will go for this instead of riling up the base with potential nightly appearances on Fox News during a Biden presidency.
We have played politics for far to long and it is time for compromise and I am hoping that Biden can get Jay Inslee to drop the crap and let Wyoming’s less polluting black rocks be shipped overseas, allowing Wyoming’s lawmakers and people time to adjust to reality, instead of political theater where we all lose.