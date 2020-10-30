WyoFile

Rugged ridgeline

Rugged ridgeline

Lonesome Lake sits below the Cirque of the Towers in the Wind River Mountains in this photograph taken from the top of Jackass Pass. (Skyler Woodruff/Nature Conservancy of Wyoming)

Skyler Woodruff climbed to the top of Jackass Pass in the Wind River Mountains for the first time on an August afternoon in 2018.  

Woodruff, who’s father runs a llama-packing company out of Lander, grew up in the Winds, and they never cease to amaze her, she told WyoFile. That day was no different. 

Lonesome Lake sat far below, and a solo backpacker hiked through the frame. “I took a photo to remember it,” she said. 

The resulting panorama earned her first place in the “Land” category  of The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming’s 2020 “I Believe in Conservation” photography contest. 

The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming’s student photo contest is open to photographers between the ages of 14-19 who attend high school in Wyoming. Students are urged to submit striking images that convey their connection to conservation of Wyoming’s land, water and wildlife. 

Woodruff, who is 17, said her photo “displays how secluded one can get in the Winds.” The closest trailhead is 9 miles away, the silence is deafening, the landscape is huge and the weather is ever-changing, she said. 

As part of a special Photo Friday series, WyoFile will highlight first-place winners from all four categories. 


Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

