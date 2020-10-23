WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Sample station

Sample station

Wyoming Game and Fish personnel accept samples of deer to test for chronic wasting disease at a CWD sample station near Alpine. (Wyoming Game and Fish)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share4
Pin
Email
4 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

As hunting season unfolds, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking some hunters to take an extra step when harvesting their deer or elk: collect and submit a lymph node sample for chronic wasting disease testing. 

Hunters play a key role in helping Game and Fish understand the disease, according to the department. 

“Monitoring the changes in CWD prevalence is important in understanding the potential impacts on affected populations and evaluating the efficacy of management actions,” Communication Director Rebekah Fitzgerald said. “So we are asking hunters to help us by sending in CWD samples.”

Hunters in focused monitoring areas are asked to submit samples. Game and Fish has an instructional video for collecting lymph nodes. Hunters outside the monitoring areas can also submit samples. 

Support Wyoming photography — donate to WyoFile today

CWD is a progressive and fatal disease that damages the nervous system of mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose, among other cervids. It was first detected in Wyoming in 1985, and has mounted a steady march across the state, increasing in both prevalence and distribution. 

“We are still learning more about this disease and its effects on Wyoming’s deer and elk populations, but for the first time, there is clear evidence that CWD is adversely affecting the overall health and viability of some herds,” Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik wrote in the recently updated CWD monitoring plan. “As wildlife managers, it’s our job to tackle this difficult issue, but we can’t do it alone.”


Popular Articles:


It’s time for Wyoming to reform trapping regulations

Research: Some Wyo toads can clear themselves of deadly fungus

Truth trip

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *