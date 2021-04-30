WyoFile

Scoping Squaretop

Scoping Squaretop

Climbers Grace Templeton, Ty Vineyard and Paul Kang scope routes on Squaretop Boulder in Sinks Canyon near Lander in March 2021. (Tucker Finerty/tuckerfinerty.com)

Snow squalls may have kept many Wyoming residents indoors this spring, but in central Wyoming’s Sinks Canyon — where south-facing rock walls create favorable year-round conditions — climbers continued to clamber up the cliffs. 

Here, climbers Grace Templeton, Ty Vineyard and Paul Kang scope routes on Squaretop Boulder in mid-March. Sinks Canyon, located about eight miles southwest of Lander, is ringed with limestone and granite cliffs and scattered with boulders of all sizes, making it a magnet for climbers. 

Recent balmier weather is no doubt drawing many other Wyoming residents out as well, either to hike, fish, garden or just savor the feeling of sunshine on their skin again.  

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

