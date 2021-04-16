Signage of the times

As a photographer, Rose Curtis shoots the things that catch her eye. In southeast Wyoming where she lives, that often means signs.

Signs, Curtis says, make statements about history and aesthetics and culture. And in a rapidly changing world, she said, they are valuable artifacts.

“These little pieces of our towns are wasting away. It’s kind of fun to snap the picture for history’s take,” Curtis said. “To know the story behind it is even better.”

What began as a side interest has grown into a sizable collection of images chronicling interesting, quirky or historic signs in the broader Laramie region.

She has shot images in Centennial, Rock River and Albany County, and hopes to expand her scope farther through Wyoming once the pandemic allows for more travel, she said.

Curtis has made and posted images of old diners, humorous advertisements and old-timey building signs on Instagram under the hashtag #wyomingsignageseries.

People who have left Wyoming, Curtis said, seem to particularly love the jolt of nostalgia the pictures bring.

“It’s just like a little taste of home for them,” she said.