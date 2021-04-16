WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Signage of the times

Signage of the times

Amenities found at the Friendly Store in Centennial. (Rose Curtis)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
Pin
Email
0 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

As a photographer, Rose Curtis shoots the things that catch her eye. In southeast Wyoming where she lives, that often means signs.

Johnson’s Hotel in historic downtown Laramie under the glow of a nearby wildfire. (Rose Curtis)

Signs, Curtis says, make statements about history and aesthetics and culture. And in a rapidly changing world, she said, they are valuable artifacts.

GEM Automotive Service on a snowy day in Laramie. (Rose Curtis)

“These little pieces of our towns are wasting away. It’s kind of fun to snap the picture for history’s take,” Curtis said. “To know the story behind it is even better.”

Grab a six pack while your game gets processed in Rock River. (Rose Curtis)

What began as a side interest has grown into a sizable collection of images chronicling interesting, quirky or historic signs in the broader Laramie region.

Hetch Creek Ranch in Albany County advertises Wyoming beef. (Rose Curtis)

She has shot images in Centennial, Rock River and Albany County, and hopes to expand her scope farther through Wyoming once the pandemic allows for more travel, she said.

The Old Buckhorn Bar and Parlor in Laramie. (Rose Curtis)

Curtis has made and posted images of old diners, humorous advertisements and old-timey building signs on Instagram under the hashtag #wyomingsignageseries.

Daylight Donut in Laramie. (Rose Curtis)

People who have left Wyoming, Curtis said, seem to particularly love the jolt of nostalgia the pictures bring.

“It’s just like a little taste of home for them,” she said.

The Friendly Store and Hotel in Centennial. (Rose Curtis)

Support Wyoming storytelling — donate to WyoFile today.


Popular Articles:


Falcons and the tower

Bison whisperer

Sunrise spectators

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *