Skijoring Sunday

To put recent snows to good use and tick off a bucket list item, Cody residents Amanda and Jason Brengle built a skijoring course on their horse pasture in late February, and invited friends and their equines over on a sunny Sunday to give it a try.

WyoFile reader Brooke Davidson had little skiing experience and had never tried skijoring, but showed up nonetheless with her husband and their horses. After watching others take a few laps, she knew she’d regret not giving it a shot, she wrote in an email to WyoFile.

“My first lap around I had my husband keep the horse reigned in a bit as I got a feel for the dynamics,” she wrote. “By my second run I’d built a bit more confidence and was excited to go quicker. The dynamics are definitely different — you can shorten or lengthen the rope as you go, pulling yourself to different speeds and angles … so that was a fun thing to experiment with alongside the different demeanors of each horse.”

Davidson set up a camera to capture herself skijoring behind her husband, horseman Crosby Davidson, and sent WyoFile this video grab. By the end of the day, she wrote, the group was determined to make the skijoring event an annual tradition.

“Although winds were clocking in at 50mph (and we may have lost a layer of skin on our faces … along with a few hats that blew away) we had a heck of a fun time,” Davidson wrote.

