State OK’s wind lease for 675-foot turbines near Laramie

State land commissioners voted 4-1 Thursday to lease 4,804 acres south of Laramie for a wind farm, rebuffing neighbors’ protest that up to 151 windmills as high as 675 feet would mar a natural and heritage-rich landscape.
The 40-year deal with ConnectGen would be part of a larger 26,000-acre development, 80% of which would be on private land. ConnectGen estimates the entire project will generate $45 million for the state and $131 million for Albany County for a total of $176 million over the life of the project. The leases themselves would bring about $21 million over 40 years, hearing attendees said.
The sprawling proposal around Tie Siding — a tiny community 18 miles south of Laramie — proposes 60 miles of new roads plus 105 miles of electrical collection lines, some of them on 50-foot poles, and substations. The Tie Siding project would build 16 or so rows of turbines a half mile apart on large blocks of rolling sagebrush land stretching 10 miles north from the Colorado border and 10 miles east-west.
The Rail Tie Wind Project boundaries are within two miles of Interstate 80. Project critics say the area — a mix of private and state-owned land — is the city’s best option for the kind of high-end residential development needed to attract University of Wyoming faculty and upscale business employees.
The project would hurt tourism, harm property values, bother wildlife and degrade scenery, critics say, including at the historic Ames Monument, which marks the highest point on the first railroad across the country.
“I will be moving if this project moves forward,” area resident Kirk Stone told the board.
The State Board of Land Commissioners — a panel made up of Wyoming’s governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and superintendent of public instruction — heard conflicting information from supporters and critics regarding their duty as managers of school trust land, dedicated at statehood to benefit schools and several other state institutions. The board does not have a duty to lease the land, said Mitchell Edwards, an attorney who said he represented more than 60 landowners fighting the project.
But State Superintendent Jillian Balow said it is her duty to lease the land for the student beneficiaries and that the project represents “the greatest benefit for this land at this time.”
State Treasurer Curt Meier cast his dissenting vote because of landowner complaints, the potential for new wind development guidelines and future options that might hold more appeal. “I think we’re better off to keep our powder dry and look at a more lucrative project in future years,” he said.
After approval, an environmental study
The board decided the project poses no substantive impairment to existing agricultural and grazing leases on the state property, a necessary finding for the wind leases to advance. State lands director Jenifer Scoggin recommended approval of the deal.
Auditor Kristi Racines, Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan joined Balow in the majority vote.
Quantum Energy Partners, a Houston-based energy investment company, owns the ConnectGen family of corporations, which were established in 2018. The 504-megawatt Rail Tie installation would connect to an existing transmission line owned by the Western Area Power Administration, Platte River Power Authority and the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Authority. WAPA is preparing an environmental impact statement on the plan, an examination critics said should have been completed before the state committed its property.
WAPA has said the wind farm is located in a “sparsely populated area [with a] relatively low probability of substantial natural resources conflicts.”
Commissioners heard supporters’ and critics’ opposing views on how state action would affect ConnectGen’s plans. State rejection would stall the plan, some said, while others warned that Wyoming’s land would become unused islands in an otherwise profitable venture if land commissioners decided not to lease. Rail Tie could be operational by the end of 2022, ConnectGen states in project descriptions.
Laramie County School District 1 trustee Marguerite Herman told the land board its fiduciary responsibilities lay with the schools. “This is not public land,” she said, “it’s trust land.”
Area residents criticized the industrialization of the landscape, saying the larger, new generation turbines — whose blades reach up to 675 above the ground — are on the scale of Devils Tower. Proposed 6-megawatt turbines would come within 200 feet of the 867-foot height of that igneous butte, area resident Jennifer Kirchhoefer wrote the land board.
Wyoming’s Capitol building measures 146 feet from grade to spire. The tallest building in the state — White Hall at the University of Wyoming — is 200 feet high. One commenter said the tall turbines and their blades would be 73% higher than conventional windmills that reach to 390 feet.
Comments
Robert Nickens says
It is amusing that the same “anti-wind turbine” folks in Wyoming would undoubtedly be the same “anti-mask” group.
Greg Hunter says
I think it is fantastic that Laramie Wyoming’s self righteous quest for renewables will aid one the largest frackers on the planet and a huge republican donor. Certainly living downwind of a coal fired plant in Wyoming was a terrible fate that caused long term damage to plants and animals for which compensation should have been rendered; however, to only receive tax revenue from these gargantuan things without the addition of kilowatts for our county was short sighted.
I find it funny that Albany County HAD to have these things, whose construction will cause so many heartaches, because of the blind religion for renewables. Oh well, drag a few dollars in front of those elected to make decisions while not seeing the long term consequences is why the decision seemed easy in the first place.
https://www.ft.com/content/aad9c356-b37e-4768-b39f-c22b9548b290
“The next five years may be the best five years we’ve ever had for hydrocarbon investing,” he said.
Dale R Horkey says
In a state $500,000,000 in debt, $41,000,000 seems a rather low return on a 40 year lease.
Harvey Reading says
These wind (and solar) “farms” are the biggest scam foisted on the public since the refusal to disarm nuclear weaponry after the Soviet Union (finally) fell apart during the late 80s and early 90s. The “farms” are simply a way of ensuring that public utilities remain in private hands, for private wealth generation, and the effects they have on the landscape and wildlife be damned.
If this country was serious about solar (which includes wind) energy, it would have begun–long ago–a massive, publicly funded program requiring installation of solar panels on every existing and new structure built in the country. There was talk about converting war-materiel plants (“defense” plants) to production of solar panels, also at the time the Soviet Union fell apart. But, of course, it did not happen. In fact, there was no “peace dividend” at all. The robber barons of “investor owned” utilities, along with “defense” contractors, saw to that.
It’s not too late to implement such a program, if only we have the will to demand it from our currently wealth-serving “representatives” in the congress, state legislatures, and in state and federal executive branches. A good, healthy, income and wealth tax on robber barons and their wealthy lackeys would get the ball rolling. Such a program would provide Americans with high-paying, permanent jobs in manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and eventual replacement of solar panels.
The only question is this: do we have the will to demand that it happen? Or, do we prefer to continue our long sleep-walk that began in the early 1970s? A sleep-walk, fueled by lying propaganda that we allowed to be imposed upon us as our real wages and benefits declined dramatically; while “our” country waged wars based entirely on lies around the planet, using as cannon fodder our children, forced into military service by an economic draft; as new robber barons arose, with wealth, and greed, shaming those of their 19th Century predecessors.
Peter Young says
To anyone interested in issues such as these, I would suggest they read James Galvin’s “The Meadow” and “Fencing The Sky”, then tell me this land’s not valuable in situ.
Both should be required reading at UW as this is what Wyoming is throwing away; its heritage, and all for ” upscale” housing and “luxury” development.
There are better ways to fund an education. Besides, an education without knowledge gained and knowledge used is pointless.
Welcome to Laramie, California.
Read them for yourselves and then choose a better site.
Donal O'Toole says
While I am ambivalent about such a large development near Laramie, particularly given its possible effects on wildlife, esp. bats, I am amused the campaign against the wind plant by rural landowners cites impacts on the “historic Ames Monument”. A reminder: the monument celebrates the Ames brothers. Congressman Oakes Ames was head of Crédit Mobilier of America, a corporation created by Union Pacific. It was established to defraud the federal government when billing for the cost of building the transcontinental railroad. Congressman Ames profited personally from the scam. He bribed colleagues in congress so would do favors for UP. Sound familiar? Unfortunately, he never went to jail. Our local historic monument celebrates a crook. It needs another plaque so that visitors and locals know this piece of corporate history.