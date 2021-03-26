WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Sunrise spectators

Sunrise spectators

A band of mule deer gather on a ridge near Lander as the sun rises on Red Butte in March 2021. (Nick Knoke)

When Lander photographer Nick Knoke rose early on a recent winter morning to catch the sunrise over Red Butte — a prominent geographic feature west of town — he didn’t expect company. 

But after hiking up the ridge on a frozen crust of snow, he said, he realized he wasn’t alone; a band of mule deer had also gathered on the shoulder. 

I saw first light on Red Butte, and noticed the deer just down the ridge from me; it felt like we all watched the sunrise together,” Knoke told WyoFile in an email.

After taking in the show, the deer went on their way, Knoke wrote. “And I headed back down to my car, and headed back down to Lander to start my day.”

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

