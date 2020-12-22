The one-page solution to Wyoming’s budget crisis

The legislature’s budget and fiscal staff recently prepared a very novel one-page document that merits the attention of every Wyoming lawmaker and citizen.
“Wyoming Estimated Tax Capacity” asks and answers a seemingly simple question: How much additional revenue could Wyoming raise if its tax rates equalled, on average, those of adjoining states?
The question may be straightforward enough, but calculating an answer required an extensive review of tax policies in neighboring states and an equally rigorous comparison with Wyoming’s. Sales and use taxes, property taxes and income taxes were all taken into account.
Not surprisingly, Wyoming currently has the lowest rates in each tax category among the states considered — Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. This means (in the economic language used in the document) that we have “excess tax capacity” among all of these types of taxes.
To figure this out, investigators determined the tax rate for each type of tax in each of the comparison states, put them all together, found the median and compared that median to Wyoming’s current rate. For example, the median sales and use tax rate in these adjoining states was found to be 6.86%, when state and local rates were both accounted for. In contrast, Wyoming sales and use tax rate was found to be 5.34% or 1.52 percentage points below the median of all compared states.
This difference is what the analysis defines as tax capacity. It then calculates how much revenue is associated with this excess tax capacity. In fiscal year 2023, this added sales and use tax revenue would amount to $245 million for state and local taxing entities or about $169 million per year for the state alone.
To be clear, all of that additional government funding would come just from bringing the sales and use tax rate up to the regional median. The types of transactions to which such taxes apply is not accounted for in that figure.
Wyoming’s sales and use taxes are applied very narrowly thanks to a long list of exemptions. The Legislature attempted to broaden the sales and use tax in 2018 by ending some of those exemptions. Wyoming statutes currently shield numerous commodity sales, purchases of manufacturing and large data storage facility equipment and most services from taxation. Over the last four or five decades, consumer habits have slowly changed such that now, 60% of purchases consist of services and about 40% are goods. Four decades ago, these percentages were reversed. This means that the sales tax base, as applied to commodities, has significantly eroded over the decades.
The added revenue that would accrue to the state if the tax statutes mirrored the range of services taxed in South Dakota would equal $262 million compared to the $169 million without broadening.
The authors of the document performed a similar analysis for property taxes. It turns out that on average the Wyoming residential property tax rate is .68% of fair market value, while the regional median is about .95% — a difference of .27 percentage points.
If Wyoming’s residential sales taxes were at the median of neighboring states, it would produce an estimated $178 million in additional revenue in FY 2023.
Parallel calculations of tax capacity associated with commercial and industrial property were also included in the analysis. Wyoming likewise has lower commercial and industrial property tax rates.
The added tax capacity amounts to nearly $200 million in additional revenue in FY 2023. Together, the added tax capacity of the property taxes from residential, commercial and industrial classes would add to $378 million per year or nearly $800 million for a biennium — more than is needed to close the structural deficit in the education foundation program.
Support civic engagement — donate to WyoFile today.
As for income taxes, the median highest-bracket tax rate among comparison states is 4.95%. Since Wyoming presently has no income taxes the comparison is pretty easy. Every dollar generated by a tax at the median rate counts as fresh capacity.
Using the structure and methodology reflected in House Bill 147 – Wyoming income tax act (a failed measure from last session that was reconsidered by the Joint Revenue Committee in November), the added tax revenue calculates to about $150 million per year for the individual income tax. This bill limited the individual income tax to income above $200,000, meaning the vast majority of Wyoming earners would pay zero income tax. An additional $14 million would be generated if a corporate income tax was considered using the same methodology.
All told, the analysis produced in this enlightening document holds two important positive findings. First, if Wyoming captured the tax capacities identified above, the added revenue would more than eliminate the state’s structural fiscal deficit. In fact, the total increase in revenue generated would add to over $1.6 billion per biennium.
Second, by meeting in the middle, i.e raising some of these potential revenues while also making some of the cuts proposed by Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming could both balance its fiscal affairs and maintain its long-held standing as the state with the lowest taxes in the region.
Comments
Kenneth Casner says
I will state this it is time we all paid the Bill. For those who say Wyoming pays too many taxes, you might want to look at those surrounding States; you can find that on a site, http://www.avalara.com. Wyoming is a haven for the rich, and they are truly buying you out of house and ranch, not to mention public land. Wyoming has not had a real modernization of taxes since 1930. Time to think about the future, for sorry, the fossil fuel industries are fading, and the Corporations own your politicians along with Congressional Backing. I support taxation done correctly, as Utah did in 2006.
Joe Coyne says
Mr. Madden,
Thank you for your thoughtful analysis!
While no one can reason with extremists, it is clear that a modest increase in Wyoming’s excise tax rate, combined with a modest increase in property taxes, will minimize the need to make even more extreme cuts in spending. The extremists’ refusal to consider any tax increases whatsoever is nothing more than blind allegiance to corporate greed and party politics.
They want everyone to be happy eating cake, I suppose.
Deetta Rapp says
His report makes sense to me. We need to generate revenue to support services and businesses in our state. Like in any budget, there needs to be a balance between expenses and revenue. The state also needs to trim “fat” in top heavy salaries and waste.
Mary Flitner says
Restructuring our tax system makes sense. Stan Hathaway did it. We just don’t have any mineral bases handy at this time, so will have to look elsewhere. I agree with lots, in Madden’s article.
Dewey Vanderhoff says
T-A-X is a 4 letter word to most of the Republican legislators in Wyoming. That proficiency of political mathematics tells all you need to know…
Next topic: Magical Thinking
Mark Larson says
One does not need to be an economist (Madden is an economist) to understand that the state has reached the tipping p0int on economic sustainability. Those contending that there is still waste in state agencies will never support a tax increase so they continue this mindless refrain. However, Madden dangles the carrot of compromise by suggesting that the Governor’s cuts can work in tandem with nominal tax increases to salvage programs that are truly the appropriate role of government. A balance must be struck somewhere during the next session if Wyoming will is to capitalize on the #1 business tax environment without eviscerating the very community programs that are part and parcel to the state’s economic diversity future promise. Madden continues to be a voice of reason in Wyoming’s economic future discussions. Unfortunately, the voters sent a resounding message last election by voting in legislators whose mission is to prevent balancing tax reform while offering no solutions of their own.
Marion Dickinson says
It sounds like you are advocating for MORE taxes in Wyoming. BS! Too much is wasted now.
John Jenkins says
The “Tax Capacity” report Mike writes about provides valuable insight for fiscal strategy. However, it needs to be accompanied by a similar one-page analysis that compares the “per capita tax cost” to taxpayers of current and proposed tax rates with surrounding states,
The second report would be harder. But without it, we’re focusing on revenue generation (i.e., taxing) but not the cost taxes impose on taxpayers,. Knowing both sides of the fiscal equation would be an excellent starting point for the road ahead.
Gregory Nickerson says
An analysis for individual average tax burden based on what Madden outlines above should not be too hard to calculate. Here’s my rough sketch, which may be inaccurate and I welcome corrections.
Given the scenarios below, a person earning $61,000 and spending $30K a year and owning a $200,000 home would pay about $996 more in property + sales and use taxes annually, or about $83 more per month than currently. (That’s based on no income tax, $152 more sales tax per $10,000 in spending, and $270 more property taxes pre $100,000 in property value, broken down below.)
If an income tax were implemented as written in HB 147, those making less than $200,000 a year would pay no income tax. That’s most people in Wyoming. If you earn more than about $177,000, you’re in the top five percent of all earners in Wyoming. Still, the proposed 4 percent income tax wouldn’t kick in until you make $200,000 income, and it would amount to $8,000 in annual income tax, or about $666/month.
About 71% of Wyoming people own their own homes, so they would be subject to increased property taxes. If you rent, the increased property tax would be on your landlord, who could presumably pass that on to you. An increase of .27 percent in taxes would be $22.50 per month totaling about $270 more in annual taxes per $100,000 in property value. On a $200,000 house, that would be $1,900 per year in property taxes with a .95% tax rate vs $1,360 at a 68% rate, or $540 more annually, which works out to $45 more in monthly tax. The median home price in Wyoming is about $230,000.
I won’t make an estimate on commercial and industrial property tax rates…. Suffice to say that much of Wyoming’s industry is extraction-based, with the majority of taxes on production being paid by out-of-state consumers and rate payers. That said, many local Wyoming based businesses would see increases, but the majority of the revenue would come from the big players.
For the increased sales tax. For every $10,000 in spending, you’d be taxed $152 more annually, or $686 at the 6.8% rate versus $534 at the current 5.34% rate (this is a 4% base state rate and additional tax that varies based on location and fifth penny taxes, lodging district taxes, etc). The median income in Wyoming is about $61,000. Allowing for housing and federal/state taxes and savings, let’s say you spend $30,000 per year subject to sales and use tax. At current rates (without taking into account current exemptions on food and prescriptions, etc.), a person spending $30,000/year is paying $1,602/year in sales and use tax at the 5.34% rate. At the 6.8 percent rate, your annual tax would be $2040, and the increase sales and use tax would be $456 dollars annually, or about a $38/month increase.
At core, all these discussions boil down to how much people believe in paying taxes to get public services like roads, schools, healthcare, prisons. In Wyoming one reason this conversation is really hard to have because most people rarely think about fiscal realities and how much it costs to have public services, and where those funds come from. Instead the conversation is based in political philosophies and mythologies. There are some who think public services should be cut down to the bare minimum, and that there is a lot of waste in government. Some just don’t like the idea of taxes at all. Others think public services are valuable and we should pay more for them.
In general, Wyoming people are not paying much in state taxes on an individual level, because we’ve created policies to shift the taxes onto the extractive mineral industries and rely significantly on federal dollars to fund state spending. That’s kept more money in individuals’ pockets, by having other means to pay the way for state services. It’s also helped to create state investment accounts that somewhat smooth out the revenue streams. The downside to the current structure is volatile tax revenues and boom and bust government spending. Broadening tax revenue sources could smooth out the boom and bust patterns of state spending.
I kind of imagine it like going out to dinner, and someone comes up and says, let me get most of that bill for you. Maybe you’re only paying $10 for a $30 meal, and the generous benefactor shows up **almost** every time you try to pay, until sometimes they don’t, and the bill falls entirely on you. Do you like the this arrangement, or is it too chaotic? What does it do to your sense of providing for yourself? Does it affect what you decide to order off the menu?
The longer the revenue crunch goes on, the closer Wyoming may get to addressing these questions.
Dan Neal says
Madden again lifts a light to help legislators see.
Unfortunately, too many of our senators and representatives don’t want to look.