Lawmakers push Gordon to fight Biden election win

UPDATE, 5:20 on Dec. 10: On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statement saying Wyoming will not join the Texas lawsuit or file a brief in support of it. In the statement, Gordon said the state was not given sufficient time to properly consider either joining Texas’s motion or supporting states’ briefs. Seventeen states with Republican attorney generals have filed briefs in support of the lawsuit, and six have asked to join Texas in it, according to national media. Twenty states, including three with Republican governors, filed briefs opposing Texas’s lawsuit.
After consultation with Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, Gordon said, he believes the case could have “unintended consequences relating to a constitutional principle that the State of Wyoming holds dear — that States are sovereign, free to govern themselves.” However, Gordon said he “strongly support[s]” the U.S. Supreme Court hearing Texas’s petition. If the court does so, Wyoming will consider weighing in on the case, he said.
Also on Thursday, Sen. Bo Biteman posted to his official Facebook page that 16 more current or elected state lawmakers had signed on to his letter, bringing the total to 48. Today’s names have been appended to the list at the bottom of this story.
Finally, in Washington D.C., 106 U.S. Congresspeople signed onto their own brief supporting Texas’s lawsuit. Wyoming’s U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney did not. Cheney has previously called for President Trump to prove his claims of electoral fraud or else accept President-elect Joe Biden’s win. —Ed.
Thirty-two sitting or recently elected state lawmakers signed a letter urging Gov. Mark Gordon to engage Wyoming in a lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general that seeks to overturn the presidential election results of four swing states.
The letter was delivered to the governor’s office on Wednesday, according to his spokesperson. On that same day, 17 states with Republican attorneys general filed briefs supporting Texas’s lawsuit, according to national media.
Seeking consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court, Texas has sued Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan, all key swing states that flipped to President-elect Joe Biden and were critical to his electoral victory over President Donald Trump. The Texas lawsuit accuses those states of using mail and absentee voting illegally.
“Certain officials in the Defendant States presented the pandemic as the justification for ignoring state laws regarding absentee and mail-in voting,” the complaint filed by Texas AG Ken Paxton reads. The Texas lawsuit argues that state’s voters have been “debased” by the election in the four states.
Georgia’s attorney general, also a Republican, called the lawsuit “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.” Georgia has now conducted both a hand audit and a recount that upheld Biden’s victory there.
The letter to Gordon was circulated to all current and recently elected state lawmakers by Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Sheridan) according to a copy of the email circulating the letter obtained by WyoFile. The governor’s office later provided WyoFile with a list of the lawmakers who had signed it.
The letter echoes the Texas lawsuit’s claims.
It calls on Gordon to direct Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to “join the State of Texas in this lawsuit immediately in order to protect the sanctity of our election process and to ensure that Wyoming citizens’ vote will not be debased by the actions of the Defendant States.”
The governor had asked Hill to review the lawsuit, Gordon’s spokesperson wrote in a statement.
“The Governor has asked the Attorney General to consider the matter and possible actions Wyoming could take,” Gordon’s spokesperson Michael Pearlman wrote. “The Texas lawsuit, if it is taken up by the Supreme Court, will provide the highest Court an opportunity to review concerns about the outcome of the election in four states.”
Unlike in most states, Wyoming’s attorney general is appointed by the governor, not elected by the public. Gordon appointed Hill to the job when he took office.
“The Governor believes that fair and lawful elections are essential to our democracy,” Pearlman wrote, “but it should be noted that this lawsuit is operating on a short timeline and Wyoming did not receive advance notice to be able to thoroughly review the filing before today.”
Ten sitting state senators, including some in leadership roles, signed the letter. Senate Majority Floor Leader Dan Dockstader (R-Afton) and Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) both signed the letter. The Republican Senate caucus elected Dockstader senate president for the 2021-2022 Legislature, and elected Driskill to Dockstader’s current role.
Two senator-elects signed the letter. Twelve current state representatives signed the letter, including Rep. Mike Greear (R-Worland), whom House Republicans elected speaker pro tempore.
Biteman also circulated the letter to Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, State Treasurer Curt Meier and State Auditor Kristi Racines. None of their signatures appeared on the list provided to WyoFile by the governor’s office. Biteman did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Buchanan, Wyoming’s top election official, is also considering Texas’s lawsuit.
“The Secretary has been in discussions much of the day on the issue of the Texas request before the Supreme Court,” Communications and Policy Director Monique Meese wrote in an email to WyoFile. “He is currently reviewing the materials the State of Texas submitted to the Court in order to be able to more fully respond.”
Texas’s lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to delay the four states’ certifications of their elections, which have a Dec. 14 deadline, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Election officials in all four states, and indeed in every state, according to a New York Times review, have said there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud.
Both Gordon and Buchanan have touted Wyoming’s success at carrying out its election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since media organizations reported that Trump was projected to lose the election, however, the president has launched a wide ranging offensive to overturn the results, including pressuring some state officials to try and overturn the election.
The list of states joining the lawsuit include Wyoming’s neighbors Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.
“Wow! At least 17 States have joined Texas in the extraordinary case against the greatest Election Fraud in the history of the United States,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening. “Thank you!”
Twitter fact checkers labeled Trump’s claim of election fraud as disputed.
Along with Biteman’s letter, the Wyoming Republican Party has also put out a statement urging Gordon and Hill to join the lawsuit. The statement included an image with “GOD BLESS Texas,” imposed on an outline of that state.
Some legal and election experts have derided the lawsuit as a long shot and a publicity stunt — the Texas AG is under indictment for securities fraud and under federal investigation for bribery, according to the Texas Tribune.
“This is a press release masquerading as a lawsuit,” University of California Irvine election law expert Richard Hasen told NPR. “What utter garbage. Dangerous garbage, but garbage,” the professor said.
However, experts also note that lawsuits filed by one state against another have a unique ability to draw U.S. Supreme Court attention.
The lawsuit makes the Texas AG’s intentions fairly clear. If all four states’ elections are in doubt, Trump would have the majority of the remaining electoral college votes, it states.
“Alternatively, if Defendant States are unable to certify 37 or more electors,” it reads, “neither candidate will have a majority in the Electoral College, in which case the election would devolve to the U.S. House of Representatives under the Twelfth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
Below is the complete list of current and recently-elected lawmakers who signed the letter on Dec. 9, according to the governor’s office, and a draft of the letter obtained by WyoFile:
Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Sheridan)
Senate Majority Floor Leader Dan Dockstader (R-Afton)
Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower)
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle)
Sen. Dave Kinskey (R-Sheridan)
Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs)
Sen. Glenn Moniz (R-Laramie)
Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne)
Sen. Lynn Hutchings (R-Cheyenne)
Sen. Tom James (R-Rock Springs)
Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne)
Senator-elect Troy McKeown (R-Gillette)
Senator-elect Tim French (R-Cody)
Rep. and Senator-elect Tim Salazar (R-Dubois)
Rep. Mike Greear (R-Worland)
Rep. Tom Walters (R-Casper)
Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell)
Rep. Clarence Styvar (R-Cheyenne)
Rep. Landon Brown (R-Cheyenne)
Rep. Bill Henderson (R-Cheyenne)
Rep. Scott Clem (R-Gillette)
Rep. David Miller (R-Riverton)
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper)
Rep. Mark Jennings (R-Sheridan)
Rep. Mark Kinner (R-Sheridan)
Representative-elect Mark Baker (R-Rock Springs)
Representative-elect John Bear (R-Gillette)
Representative-elect Scott Heiner (R-Green River)
Representative-elect Ocean Andrew (R-Jelm)
Representative-elect Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland)
Representative-elect Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody)
Representative-elect Chip Neiman (R-Hulett)
The following lawmakers signed on to the letter Dec. 10, according to a Facebook post from Biteman:
Senate President Drew Perkins (R-Casper)
Sen. Wyatt Agar (R-Thermopolis)
Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas)
Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston)
Senator-elect John Kolb (R-Rock Springs)
Senator-elect Ed Cooper (R-Ten Sleep)
Rep. Aaron Clausen (R-Douglas)
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis)
Rep. Christopher Knapp (R-Gillette)
Rep. Jim Blackburn (R-Cheyenne)
Rep. Hans Hunt (R-Newcastle)
Rep. Sue Wilson (R-Cheyenne)
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody)
Rep. Tim Hallinan (R-Gillette)
Representative-elect Bob Wharff (R-Evanston)
Representative-elect Pepper Ottman (R-Riverton)
Dennis Dutcher says
All I can say is this is not the Republican Party I joined 40 plus years ago. This is an embarrassment to Wyoming. Let’s focus on our state budget problems instead.
Rock McEwen says
Good article and thanks for listing the cranks we have in the Legislature. I hope they don’t use magical thinking in the case of the State budget like they are doing in this scam Texas lawsuit. It’s time for the Trump cultists to lick their wounds, call it a day, and move on.
Kenneth Casner says
I have watched the revenue committee since October, November and plan on addressing it in December. I have watched a partisan stance from Several Senators listed on this paper, even the author’s actions, Senator Bitman, during the Zoom. I also watched Senator Driskill’s actions to name two members of this critical Committee. Right now, Wyoming has a legislative body that will not address Wyoming’s Conditions’ realities. I watched the committee yesterday, and Senator Hicks was the chairman. What I saw was budgets in Wyoming Government being screened on a biased approach. I truly believe Legislators. are working not for the people of Wyoming but their own personal interests. Now, why would I state this for Senator Bitemans dad testified on public comment. Yet, I did not see Senator Biteman abstain on the vote to move the bill forward…
In Elk Mountain Post Office, we have a petition posted from the Republican leadership addressing removing the Governor’s mandates on Covid restrictions. When the Wyo-Files addressed the Freedom Caucus issue, I was watching it in action.
Want the real truth, Wyoming voters expect a budget that is addressing our problems. I see it this way: it addresses the same old song of a haven for the rich and investors within the Fossil Fuel industries, not our people.
Dewey Vanderhoff says
Who was it that said America would fall not because of a military threat from outside, but from the rotting within itself.
Republicans are rotting our democracy. Intentionally so . QED
Kristine O'Brien says
I thought Wyoming Republicans were for States’ Rights. What would the signers of this document do if they actually succeeded in breaking our democracy and a national, fascist dictator (one who is actually competent) stepped in to run Wyoming and its resources? How would you feel if your votes and the votes of your constituents were nullified as you wish the votes of citizens (real live ones) in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to be? Democracy is fragile. Don’t let a sore-loser ruin ours. Be careful what you wish for!
Dave Racich says
Our legislative body has more important issues to address now when our revenues are at rock bottom.
We all have the right to state our opinion and to protest in in a manner that pushes a particular agenda. This agenda has been thrown out of several courts and now the Supreme Court has refused to even listen to this argument. Recounts and validations have been overseen by a number of elected Republican officials and now several conservative judges as well as the SCOTUS have dismissed all of the lawsuits brought before them. The nine members of the Supreme Court did not even render an opinion on this issue. It is a heart warming feeling that not all conservative has taken part in the KOOL-Aid party. Hopefully the antidote will be available soon.
I guess sheep are both red and blue.
Robert Hoskins says
The Texas lawsuit and this letter expand our understanding of the word “sheeple.”
Mike Krampner says
Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas who filed this suit is under federal indictment for securities fraud. It is reasonable to believe that this case is not a serious lawsuit, no neutral and detached lawyer thinks it has any chance of success, but that it is Paxton’s way of soliciting a pardon from Trump. If that is so, then these Wyoming legislators are just more patsies and marks in Paxton’s securities scam. I lived in Wyoming for 35 years and found many people to like and and aspects of the state to like. The worst part of Wyoming is not the cold, windy winters. It is the backwards, reactionary, stupid, MAGAbilly politics.
Bryon Lee says
What about the fact the Hillary Clinton won the popular vote 4 years ago? Maybe her supporters should have demanded squandering money, time, tying up the legal system, and damaging the democracy. What Trump and these supporters are doing now is unraveling democracy. It’s not good and it continues to divide and flame emotions.
Ryan Caillet says
What an embarrassment to our state.
Bryon Lee says
I would love to hear these state legislators define what Don’t Tread On Me and States Rights mean. This appears to go against they let local governments govern their states, counties, and municipalities.
Harvey Reading says
LOL. The broomstick cowboys to the rescue! What drives you folks to vote for such people?
Traci M Mathias says
I truly hope Wyoming will join Texas in their suit of these 4 states. There are dozens of people that have signed affidavits stating direct knowledge of illegal voting by mail, counting ballots multiple times, dead people voting ect….
Election night Trump was ahead in all of the States in question but Nevada, yet overnight Biden takes a huge jump? Not likely. I watched a video of ballot counting in Georgia where black suitcases were pulled from under a table and counted after the polls closed and poll watchers went home…
Everything about this election stinks. Regardless who you voted for, if we allow Mark Zuckerberg to donate $400 million in 4 states, with access to voter rolls in key Democratic strong holds, allow voting rules to be changed unfairly in Democratic strong holds, Mass mail in ballots without proof you are who you say you are….the list goes on.
Our democracy is at stake, voter fraud is a real concern for many Americans. Covid 19 was used as a way to circumvent the election laws in many states. The only fair way to be sure our 2020 election was fair is to investigate all the claims of fraud without prejudice. Better yet, start the whole election process all over. No mail in ballots allowed….go to hand counts instead of using the faulty Dominain voting machine that are in question….let’s get this right…time is certainly on our side.
Then we will find out once and for all….I guarantee Biden didn’t get a record 8o million + votes.
Ryan Caillet says
Yawn. Everyone “has evidence” but won’t produce it.
Michael Pearce says
You’re not paying attention if you don’t know about the evidence. There is actually quite a bit. Look into it, Ryan.
Chuck Davis says
is this “evidence” the reason that every court has denied to take up any action?
all the judges that melting rudy has been in front of can’t all be democrats or part of the globalists can they?
it’s time to be rational about all this. the trump base needs to realize that they are being lied to, and have been for a while now.
Howard McIntyre says
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Chuck Davis says
I guarantee the information and news you consume is biased, incorrect, and flat out lies. which one of our guarantee’s is worth more?
there has to come a time where you stop to think about everything that has been claimed, but no evidence produced to back the claims up. your “theories”, conspiratorial or not, have no evidence to back them up as fact.
The Texas AG is in legal trouble. the only reason he put forth the ridiculous publicity stunt is to try and get a pardon like all of trump’s family will soon be receiving. please think objectively and realize that you are being fooled.
Cheers
Zachary Cook says
There is no provision in the constitution, no federal law, nor any state in the Union that allows for a “mulligan” for Presidential elections, let alone on the mere grounds that he loser of that election is dissatisfied with the outcome. In fact, something like what you suggest is not lawful, since the Constitution explicitly says that “The Congress may determine the Time of chusing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States.” The days chosen by Congress for the 2020 election were November 3rd, 2020 and December 14th, respectively. States chose their electors, in their own respective manner, on the day of congress’ choosing on November 3rd, and those electors will then vote on December 14th to ultimately elect Joe Biden as President in accordance with the constitution.
While we’re at it, there is also no provision in the Constitution that allows Texas (or Wyoming, or any state) to have any say whatsoever in what another state’s election laws and procedures are, nor does it afford Texas (nor the U.S. Supreme Court, for that matter) any power at all to decide whether another state’s presidential election results actually ‘count’ after the election has already taken place and also after that state has finalized and certified the results of that election in accordance with it’s own laws and procedures. (laches)
I’m sorry you are dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. There will be another one in 2024, in which I would encourage you to participate.