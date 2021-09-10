WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Thousands pay respects to fallen Marine Rylee McCollum

A hearse bearing the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum passes through Jackson on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Marine died at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26, 2021. (Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile)

Thousands of mourners lined blocks and blocks of downtown Jackson on Friday to honor Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum as a hearse carried the Marine’s remains home.

A procession of emergency vehicles and motorcycles escorted the victim of an ISIS suicide bomber in Afghanistan to a mortuary. The Jackson Town Square was virtually silent at times as the procession passed.

A band played the National Anthem and the Marines’ Hymn. The crowd chanted “USA! USA!” before and after the procession passed.

One policewoman estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people turned out. Wyoming’s federal delegation — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney — and Gov. Mark Gordon paid their respects at the Jackson Hole Airport where McCollum’s casket arrived before the procession.

McCollum, who graduated from high school in Jackson in 2019, died Aug. 26, 2021.


Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

About Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

Angus M. Thuermer Jr. is the natural resources reporter for WyoFile. He is a veteran Wyoming reporter and editor with more than 35 years experience in Wyoming. Contact him at angus@wyofile.com or (307) 690-5586. Follow Angus on Twitter at @AngusThuermer

