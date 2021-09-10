Thousands pay respects to fallen Marine Rylee McCollum

Thousands of mourners lined blocks and blocks of downtown Jackson on Friday to honor Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum as a hearse carried the Marine’s remains home.

A procession of emergency vehicles and motorcycles escorted the victim of an ISIS suicide bomber in Afghanistan to a mortuary. The Jackson Town Square was virtually silent at times as the procession passed.

A band played the National Anthem and the Marines’ Hymn. The crowd chanted “USA! USA!” before and after the procession passed.

One policewoman estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people turned out. Wyoming’s federal delegation — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney — and Gov. Mark Gordon paid their respects at the Jackson Hole Airport where McCollum’s casket arrived before the procession.

McCollum, who graduated from high school in Jackson in 2019, died Aug. 26, 2021.