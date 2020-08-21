Week 23: The pandemic in Wyoming from Aug. 15-21

After two weeks of gains against COVID-19 infections, Wyoming lost ground this week. The state mourned four deaths as active cases crept back over 600, and officials reported infections in inmate and university populations.

New confirmed cases hit a new single-day record of 67 late last Friday. The Department of Health reported 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 40 Monday and 59 Wednesday.

All told, Wyoming’s lab-confirmed caseload reached 2,940 by Friday morning with 313 added in the last week — 110 more than the previous week. Total recoveries grew by 202 from last week to 2,389 — 16 fewer than the previous week.

Known active cases of the disease — the number of people officials believe are fighting infections but haven’t yet recovered — grew by 112, from 490 to 602 on Friday morning.

Hospitalizations also grew to 19 — up from 13 last week.

The state’s death toll reached 34. The Department of Health announced three new deaths Monday, and another Tuesday. These included a Goshen County woman with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and a Fremont County man who also had underlying health conditions, the DOH reported.

Two Wyoming residents who died in out-of-state long-term-care facilities in July were also added to the tally: an older Sheridan County man who died in Montana, and an older Platte County man who died in Florida.

Surveillance testing detected troubling clusters of new cases among Wyoming prisoners, and also turned up positives amid University of Wyoming students — both populations officials are monitoring cautiously.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Tuesday reported 67 active cases among inmates and seven cases among staff of the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. This was a notable jump from four days before, when DOC reported 18 active cases among inmates and five among staff of the WSP.

The University of Wyoming, meanwhile, reported 46 active cases among students and staff Friday.

Cases were detected through the university’s pre-return testing, which has screened more than 11,000 samples, according to UW. Among the active student cases, only two were on-campus, UW reports. They were moved to isolation housing. Eight are UW employees living off-campus, who also are isolating, and 36 are students living off campus, most outside Laramie.

Some 51 people total are under quarantine orders after being in close contact with students or staff who have tested positive.

“As we have seen across the country, many of our peers are having to pivot to online environments because of infection outbreaks,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a release. “We believe we have one of the best programs in the nation to monitor and intervene to limit the virus spread, so we can continue to offer a strong on-campus program. It will take the efforts of everyone to execute our plan and have a successful semester while protecting the health of the university and local communities.”

A major test piece of resuming normal operations took place with the state’s primary election Tuesday. More than 140,000 residents cast ballots in the election. The turnout was well above the 114,000 who came out in 2016 and was on par with 2018, Secretary of State spokesman Will Dinneen told the Casper Star-Tribune.

Nearly half of voters cast absentee ballots, Dinneen said.

At precincts around the state, pandemic precaution was on display with sneeze guards and personal protective equipment in use by election judges and floor markers indicating 6 feet of social distance for voter lines.

Not all voters masked up as they visited the polls, but state residents are growing more supportive of mask use in public, a new survey by the University of Wyoming Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center shows.

A majority (61%) now say they have changed their daily routine by wearing personal protective equipment in public, according to the WSAC survey. That represents an increase of 8 percentage points since mid-July, and increase of 15 percentage points since April. Support for mask requirements has also grown.

The majority (67%) of survey respondents continue to be “very concerned” about the pandemic’s economic impacts. Respondents also continue to hold more favorable views of local governments’ response to the crisis than that of federal officials.

While 67% of respondents approve of the way Gov. Mark Gordon is handling the pandemic, 52% approve of President Donald Trump’s response and 76% disapprove of the way Congress is handling it.