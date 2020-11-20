Week 36: The pandemic in Wyoming from Nov. 14-20

A spate of Wyoming counties sought and received mask mandates this week as COVID-19 continued its record-breaking spread in the state. Gov. Mark Gordon deployed resources to overwhelmed hospitals and tightened some restrictions on gatherings, but did not issue a mask order.
Meanwhile, new infections, hospitalizations and deaths continued to mount, ranking Wyoming’s pandemic metrics among the worst in a nation ravaged by the virus. The Wyoming Department of Health announced a record 53 deaths — more than twice the number it announced last week. COVID-19-related hospitalizations also hit a new peak on Wednesday, at 210.
Health care providers continued to sound alarms as the crush of patients severely strains their staffing resources.
“We are inundated with patients needing to be seen at our clinics – somedays seeing over 100 patients a day just for COVID19 concerns – on top of caring for our regularly scheduled patients,” read a press release from the Lander Medical Clinic. “Because of this, as much as 10% of our staff is either out sick or exposed and we are short staffed. In addition, the hospital is full.”
The situation became critical enough to prompt a spate of counties to seek mask mandates. Just over half of all Wyoming counties, plus the Wind River Indian Reservation, now have mask orders in place, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. These include nine counties whose orders were approved Tuesday: Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Carbon, Goshen, Sublette and Hot Springs. Teton, Laramie and Albany previously had orders approved. Others are pending.
Gordon on Thursday announced he is deploying outside resources to buttress the state’s strained health care workers. These include the Wyoming National Guard, contracted traveling medical staff and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Help is on the way,” Gordon said in a release.
Teams of doctors and nurses from the DHHS have been assigned to two of the state’s hardest-hit hospitals: Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Guard members will also deploy to CRMC, which had 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 complications as of Thursday. In addition, as many as 50 traveling medical staff are expected to be assigned to hospitals throughout the state by the end of the week, according to the governor’s office.
Gordon late on Thursday announced new state restrictions on gatherings. The orders mark the first time state officials tightened health restrictions since the spring.
The orders limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people without restrictions, allow for larger gatherings with health precautions in place and impose seating and capacity requirements on businesses like restaurants and gyms. They exempt faith-based services.
The orders do not entail a mask mandate — something Gordon said last Friday the state was contemplating, and something neighboring states like Utah and North Dakota have enacted as cases explode in Mountain West and Plains states. Nearly all of Wyoming’s county health officers last week sent a joint letter to Gordon asking him to institute an order.
The Wyoming Republican Party’s central committee, meanwhile, recently called on the governor to rescind his declaration of a state of emergency, and with it the legal underpinning for public-health restrictions. Gordon has not publicly responded.
Virus metrics continued to accelerate for an 11th straight week as Wyoming’s surge stretched into a third month. Though the growth of new active cases slowed, the number of deaths announced by the DOH spiked sharply. More than 30% of the state’s 176 total deaths were announced this week.
All told, Wyoming has now tallied 22,489 lab-confirmed infections.
That includes 5,047 new cases in the last week — the largest weekly growth so far. New single-day infections continued to clock in in the triple digits or higher, with 1,162 lab-confirmed cases announced Tuesday, 739 Thursday and 703 Wednesday.
By Friday morning, active cases — the number of people officials believe are fighting infections but haven’t recovered — reached 11,089, a 26% increase from last week.
Widespread Infections continued to disrupt life across the state. A public health clinic in Gillette postponed its drive-thru flu clinic after about half its employees contracted COVID-19. The city of Laramie closed many of its buildings to the public. Wyoming’s chief justice suspended jury trials until further notice. The pandemic even cancelled the University of Wyoming’s upcoming football game against Utah State.
In a widely distributed op-ed, two prominent Wyoming business lobbyists urged state residents to take precautions in order to avoid further state restrictions.
“We had anticipated five months ago the likelihood of a second wave of COVID-19. We were wrong. This isn’t a wave, it’s a tsunami,” wrote Wyoming State Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser and Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association Executive Director Chris Brown. “And that tsunami threatens to engulf many of those businesses that have managed to survive thus far as well as the well-being, and lives, of our fellow Wyomingites.”
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Forbes magazine has deemed Wyoming the fourth most dangerous state to travel to. On Thursday, the CDC advised Americans against traveling for the holiday due to pandemic concerns.
Comments
Barbara Gose says
I have written and called three times to implore the governor tp institute a state mask wear mandate. Our county and city officials will not act. This is a health issue, not a partisan issue. We rely on wyofile to keep us up to date. Thanks.
John abas says
I was born in Wyoming 64 years ago and many times I have questioned my decision to stay based on the political climate. Now, I am questioning it because of the lack of respect that the people of Wyoming are showing for each other. I do not want the government to control my life. I have a copy of the constitution hanging on my wall as well as a copy of the Declaration of Independence. I was sure that the people of Wyoming would come together and fight off this pandemic. I was wrong.!!!
I have always thought that the people of Wyoming were the best of the best. Kind, friendly and concerned for their fellow man.
Apparently I was wrong. Wearing of a mask is not taking freedom from us. It is allowing us life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I started wearing a masks in March of 2020.
Since then 6 people I know have contracted Covid 19. 4 were hospitalized and 2 died.
3 of the people were in the same household and gave it to each other
Wake up people of Wyoming. Wash your hands, wear a mask and keep social distance.
Don’t wait until people you know die before you start being kind to you fellow Wyomingites
Thanks
i
Chuck Davis says
I’ve always wondered if the same selfish people, who choose not to wear a mask, are also going to start complaining about No Shirts, No Shoes, No service signs as well..
Let’s not forget the hank Williams concert in Jackson that sold out in 2 minutes. The ignorance in our State is embarrassing at this point…..
Tom Darnell says
John,
The same situation exists in MT.
What happened to the Golden Rule and the Code of the West?
Rebecca L White says
The need for masks is evident. I am a healthcare provider; the Governor stops making the decision to get COVID out of our hands. Make spaces safe. Stop being partisan and be our advocate.
Signed-An older RN stuck at home and frightened, saddened, and now angry by your lack of response.
Sincerely,
Rebecca. L. White
Chuck Davis says
the spike in cases will mean NOTHING to the selfish and ignorant who refuse to wear a mask. We’re going to be dealing with an overload of cases for many months to come.