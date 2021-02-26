Wind project doesn’t belong in Laramie Basin

“Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you’ve got
‘til it’s gone”
– Joni Mitchell, Big Yellow Taxi (1970)
Albany County soon may learn exactly what singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell meant when she penned these words 50 years ago.
If nothing is done, within a year heavy equipment will begin widening and straightening Cherokee Park and Monument Roads along the Highway 287 corridor and adding about 52 miles of new roads. Eighteen-wheelers will climb the slope into the Sherman Hills toward Vedauwoo at Interstate 80 carrying shafts, nacelles and blades for 120 wind turbines, each more than 590 feet tall. Excavation and blasting will commence, leading to the pouring of thousands of tons of concrete for an industrial facility spread across a 26,000-acre “project area.”
Quantum Energy Partners, a Texas oil and gas private equity firm, is promoting this wind project, known as Rail Tie for the small community it will be developed near. Quantum has allocated a share of its 2018 Quantum Energy Partners VII fund to the Rail Tie project through a “clean energy” vehicle called 547Energy and its subsidiary, ConnectGEN.
Investors in the Quantum Partners VII fund should be worried: According to Quantum’s ConnectGEN website, so far there’s not yet a customer for energy that might be produced by the Rail Tie wind project. Electricity markets in the West are saturated with four times the supply over demand, as the Wyoming Legislature recently heard from Kara Choquette, a representative of the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind project near Rawlins.
History, too, suggests the Rail Tie project may be a disaster for Quantum investors: In 2014, Shell Wind Energy abandoned what was then called the “Hermosa West” project at the same location. One could surmise that even with less opposition seven years ago, Shell correctly concluded that wind development in this location was not in its nor its shareholders’ best interests.
All of this, of course, offers hope for Albany County: With any luck, and if Quantum is true to the interests of its investors, it will close down the Rail Tie development and deploy investors’ capital in more productive efforts.
So far, though, Quantum seems to be pursuing this development aggressively, and with potentially disastrous immediate and long-term impacts on Wyoming’s open spaces, wildlife and economy.
Sadly, local and state officials seem to be supporting Quantum’s efforts. After initially declining ConnectGen’s application to lease state land for the Rail Tie project, the State Board of Land Commissioners reversed itself and approved the lease.
Astonishingly, existing state wind leases (per the SBLC website) have produced all of $12 per acre per year.
The rest of this proposed project will be on private land, where a handful of our fellow citizens, who for the most part do not live on the land leased for wind energy production, hope to be cashing royalty checks for a slight percentage of the value of the generated energy. All while trashing the property rights of their many neighbors and the habitat of the elk, mule deer, pronghorn, raptors and other area wildlife. Ironically, industrializing this area does not change the tax yield; the state lands will still be taxed as ranch land (a pittance compared to industrial tax), even though the use will change to industrial.
Support civil civic discourse — donate to WyoFile today.
Not surprisingly this project has been met with determined resistance from local residents. The group Albany County for Smart Energy Development — of which I am a member — has filed an appeal of the state’s lease approval. ACSED is geared up to fight this project passionately and for the long term.
Our group is disappointed in the SBLC’s reconsideration and decision change, and believes that an industrial facility is incompatible in this location due to the county’s existing plans. Albany County’s Comprehensive Plan designated this area as a “Priority Growth Area” which has been used as a necessary incentive to attract business professionals and University of Wyoming professors for over a decade.
Industrializing this area will have harmful impacts over the short- and long-term on community growth, economic recruitment, wildlife and other natural and cultural resources, including the Ames Monument, listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
The Laramie Basin in Albany County shouldn’t be sacrificed to the royalty-check ambitions of a handful of our landowners and their government-subsidized wind-energy paymasters. The county should encourage wind development in wind-friendly plains landscapes and keep it out of areas in which it will have such huge negative impacts on the environment and our community.
Otherwise, we might learn firsthand the hard lesson that “we don’t know what we’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
Comments
Geoff Letchworth says
The Rail Tie project is being pushed as an advantage for employment, taxes, electric rates, and the environment, and a disadvantage for many who live near the project. Both are correct. Yes, there are benefits from wind energy. And yes, a wind farm is the neighbor from Hell. Everyone gets the energy, but the neighbors get the bill. In effect, the project will be stealing property values from its neighbors to keep electric rates low for those who live far away. That’s not fair and not what Albany County should agree to.
If we want to continue being “The Equality State”, we will have to work at it. People have homes in or near the proposed project because they like living there. Change their environment from a peaceful and natural environment to a chaotic jumble of enormous structures whirling in the wind, making loud thumping noises day and night, and shadow flicker early and late in the day and ask yourself, would you buy one of their homes near the wind farm? How low would the price have to be before you bought there? The loss in property values near wind farms and transmission lines could be as much as 50%, as nicely reviewed in Forbes at
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judeclemente/2015/09/23/do-wind-turbines-lower-property-values/?sh=23e368b148cb
Is it possible the competing arguments can be harmonized by fairly compensating neighbors for what the project takes from them? For example, how about appraising all nearby properties with and without the project and requiring the project to pay property owners up-front and in cash for any decrease. Obviously, a can of worms involving distance, existing viewshed, commercial value of properties, reduction in property taxes, and what percentage of property owners would have to agree to this arrangement before the project could proceed, but senior appraisers should be able to do this complex analysis.
This is not just our problem. It occurs wherever wind and solar energy is collected. Perhaps a little research would discover good ideas from elsewhere. Talking past each other isn’t the answer. A “my way or the highway” approach should backfire. Let’s look for compromise.
Robert Nickens says
The wind turbines are a BIG improvement to the barren otherwise useless terrain in that area.
Vaughn Neubauer says
All I hear is a bunch of not in my backyard. We will all have to adapt if we want to live the same modern lifestyle in the future. We will either choke ourselves to death with carbon emissions or we will have windmills all over the place. The author seems to want neither.
Jessica Newman says
This seems like a classic case of NIMBY (not in my backyard).
The author lives in the area, and despite touting “huge negative impacts on the environment”, fails to describe what exactly those might be, and why this particular area is so unsuitable for a wind farm. I looked up a map of the Rail Tie project, because this article doesn’t describe where exactly it’s located, and it’s hardly being built right on top of Vedauwoo. I can’t see why it would be any more harmful than the many other wind farms along 80 or 287 in the area, except that it happens to be near the author’s home.
Bonnie Bath says
Since songs are used to promote ideals and personal beliefs, I have always wondered about Woody Guthry’s song of :This Land is your land, this land is my land from California to the New York Island.” Woody spent part of his life as a card carrying communist and from his song it appears that everyone owns everything, even if they don;t hold the deed.
Harvey Reading says
Actually the song was an expression of a dream of how things should be, not of how they are. Read all the verses. Nothing wrong with communists, except in the eyes of fascists! Someone should actually try it. The closest approximation to actual communism is Cuba. They do pretty well considering that the monster to their west keeps interfering and has sanctioned them severely since the 1960s. Russia and China were simply dictatorships that called themselves communist.
Alan Peery says
While the $12 leases do indeed seem low, that is by no means the main expected contribution to state coffers from this project. Wyoming taxes the electricity produced by wind, as it does for minerals.
Pat Deibert says
I too am disappointed with the wind farm development. However, I know one of the major landowners in the area (who lives on their land) and this was the only alternative to remain solvent. Their only other alternative was to subdivide the land into ranchettes, which would preclude their only other source of income. Many of the current ranchettes belong to snow birds – summer residents only. Both types of development are devastating to the ecology of the area. Perhaps the solution is to find creative ways to make these large landscapes off limits to all development.
Bill Williams says
Start with Conservation Easements.
Harvey Reading says
The Mitchell lyrics are perfect for the situation. Just another kaputalist scam… at the cost of more environmental destruction. They’ll get the bucks. We’ll get the horrid view and other negative aftereffects. Whadda species!
Alan Peery says
Coal mines are far uglier https://www.hcn.org/articles/coal-new-wyoming-coal-company-abandons-mines-and-miners, and CO2 will cause flooding at coasts worldwide. Humanity needs to change energy sources, and this development will be one step along the way.
Harvey Reading says
A backward step and one that will benefit energy companies–naturally. This country should mandate installation of solar panels on every new and existing structure. That would provide lots of energy (cooperatively) and provide long-lasting, good-paying jobs in manufacturing, installing, maintaining, and eventual replacement of cells. But, omigod, their would be no profit for private corporations who peddle energy!
Robert Nickens says
The wind turbines are a BIG improvement to the barren otherwise useless terrain in that area. “…the huge negative impart of the environment… Actually the only negative impart are the houses in that Area.