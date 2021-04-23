WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Winter’s long reign

Winter’s long reign

Skiers Matt Young and Sophie Komornicki (WyoFile’s membership manager) top out above the face of Two Ocean Mountain near Togwotee Pass. (Tucker Finerty/tuckerfinerty.com)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
Pin
Email
0 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Though the calendar tells us that spring arrived four weeks ago, the recent spate of snowstorms has made it clear that the Wyoming winter opted to stick around this year. 

The most recent storm, which swept over the state Sunday and Monday, dropped 15 inches of snow on Buffalo, 10 inches on Ten Sleep and 7 inches on Lander, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing fog was reported in southern areas of the state, and a cold front brought abnormally chilly temperatures. A record low of 8 degrees below zero was recorded at the Laramie Airport on Tuesday, breaking the old record of minus 2 set in 1996.  

It was only the latest of a parade of storms — some record-breaking — that has dropped snow on the state this spring, bringing much-needed precipitation following a very dry winter in many places. 

Some people, like these backcountry skiers near Togwotee Pass in mid-April, have taken advantage of the extended cold. 

The snow that day was “all time,” said photographer Tucker Finerty, a New Hampshire-based shooter who was visiting a friend. “In terms of conditions, it worked out really well.” 

Support Wyoming photography — donate to WyoFile today.


Popular Articles:


Lawmakers weighing study of public lands transfer in 2021

Signage of the times

Falcons and the tower

Katie Klingsporn

About Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic Adventure and Patagonia's Cleanest Line blog.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *