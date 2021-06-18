Wyo students should learn their state’s racial history

The recent attack by Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow on critical race theory gives me serious misgivings — and should concern all Wyoming residents who care about quality education.
Balow’s editorial uses the word Marxist to imply a communistic element driving the theory. I suspect that the Republicans have put out a talking paper using this term and that we will see it used broadly.
The attack brings up meaningful questions about the state, and future, of education in the Equality State.
Wyoming students should be able to ask why Wyoming’s prosecution of hate crimes isn’t up to snuff. Is our underperformance a passive form of institutional racism?
Wyoming students should learn about the racism involved in the dismissal of the Black 14 from the University of Wyoming football team in 1969.
Wyoming students should learn that there was a race riot and massacre in Rock Springs on Sept. 2,1885, in which 28 Chinese were killed. What were the causes? What was the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882?
Wyoming students should learn that there is a place called Heart Mountain in Wyoming that imprisoned 14,000 Japanese American citizens in 1942. Alan Simpson, U.S. Senator from Wyoming and Norman Moneta, an internee who went on to become Secretary of Transportation, became friends there. How did they meet?
Wyoming students should learn that the state had laws forbidding interracial marriages on the books from 1913 to 1965, and what the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1967. Most states had these mixed race laws. Will some of the students be of mixed races? I have six grandchildren of mixed race who deserve to learn our racial history.
Wyoming students should learn about the discrimination suffered by the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes on and off the Wind River Reservation.
Wyoming students should learn that over 4,000 lynchings of Blacks have occurred in this country and that there were five such murders in Wyoming between 1904 and 1920.
Support engaging commentary. Donate today.
Wyoming students should learn about the history of the Black community in Empire.
Today there are stories across America of Asians being singled out because COVID-19 originated in China. Students should be able to examine and discuss the issue in a classroom setting.
We all should be able to ask why Republicans fear the use of critical race theory in our classrooms.
Comments
Harvey Reading says
I’m all for teaching Critical Race Theory, having come from a rural school system, in the mid 50s up to the late 60s, where race wasn’t even mentioned (except by us kids, at recess or after school, slinging racial epithets around…), save for the eighth-grade “teacher”, who told us the Civil Rights movement was asking for “too much, too soon”.). It was shortly after that I began to literally despise conservatism, a trait that has, thankfully, lasted a lifetime. Conservatives are such masters of double-talk, and so “clever” about disguising their putrid racial views…so condescending.
The theory might be better named as The Truth About Racism in the US, since it is NOT a theory but a reality. Conservatives as expected, take great pleasure in denigrating teaching the truth, but tough on them! I myself am fed up with the propaganda, double-talk, and lies we have been fed by the media, by teachers, and by our so-called leaders during my lifetime. It’s past time this country grew up.
ROBERT DEXTER says
While I have the upmost respect for Mr. Kelly, who was my high school Spanish Teacher and agree that we should teach about the history of racism in our state and country, I don’t agree with the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools.
CRT teaching only cause division by espousing white privilege, internalization, institutional racism, critical legal studies, feminist jurisprudence, and postcolonial theory.
My family is also mixed raced. I don’t want them to be taught that all white people are inherently racist, that they are a victim because they are a minority, or that they deserve special treatment over other races to compensate for past injustices.
We should apply a simple test to determine if something is racist. Simply exchange the words, white, black, brown, yellow in the sentence and see if it sounds racist. If it sounds racist with any other color mentioned, then it is more than likely racist.
Stating the Republicans must be racist because they oppose CRT being taught in our schools is political rhetoric. It attempts to silence the opposition by labeling them racist. Maybe we should teach about the Democrats opposition to the Civil Rights Amendment or Jim Crow. What we don’t need is revisionist history that aims to further divide this country.