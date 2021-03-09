WyoFile

Indepth News about Wyoming People, Places & Policy. Wyoming news.

Wyo’s GOP is trying to make it harder to vote, even for Republicans

Wyo’s GOP is trying to make it harder to vote, even for Republicans

Election judge Kay Kellner, who is seen behind a sneeze guard, works Aug. 11, 2020 helping people register to vote or cast early or absentee ballots in the Fremont County Courthouse. (Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile)

Opinion
by 8 Comments

Tweet
Share12
Pin
Email
12 Shares
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Let’s just say it right up front: A Medicare card is not an ID. It doesn’t have a photo. It doesn’t have an address. It doesn’t have eye color or hair color. It is printed on paper that can be purchased at your local office supply store. It is an insurance card, just like the Blue Cross/Blue Shield one I carry in my wallet with my name and insurance policy number.

The fact that a Medicare card is on the list of acceptable forms of “identification” included in House Bill 75 – Voter identification — which is steaming its way through the Wyoming Legislature — is a real indication of how serious a problem voter fraud is in Wyoming. It isn’t. 

House Bill 75 is a non-serious solution searching for a non-existent problem, but it is just the first move in a more insidious effort to make it more difficult to vote in Wyoming.

And one only needs to look at the original list of acceptable forms of ID in sponsor Rep. Chuck Gray’s (R-Casper) bill to see who is being targeted. Student IDs were not included, and tribal IDs as they currently exist were not included. Both are government-issued and contain way more information than a Medicare card. But isn’t that the point? 

Older, white folks aren’t the ones that Rep. Gray is targeting for disenfranchisement. Young people, Indigenous people, people with limited resources are indeed being singled out in this bill.

Fortunately, there have been some improvements since the bill’s introduction — tribal IDs are in. Student IDs are in. But still, nearly all the acceptable IDs listed in the HB 75 cost money: a driver’s license is $40; a Tribal ID is $20. Plus there’s the cost and hassle of getting to the Department of Motor Vehicles on a day when they are open (in Dubois the fourth Monday of the month!).

All except the Medicare card. Turn 65, fill out a form online and boom, your flimsy, paper card with your name and your insurance policy number arrives in the mail, and you are good to vote in Wyoming! It isn’t really an ID, but it is apparently good enough for Gray.

And make no mistake, the Wyoming Republican Party is just getting started. If it has its way, it will soon be more challenging for every Wyoming resident to vote. Including Republicans. At a recent GOP meeting, party members passed a resolution that absentee ballots “be restricted to only members of the U.S. military who are deployed outside the State or those with valid reasons (e.g., work-related, school, disability, distance) preventing them from voting at the polling location.”

Support engaged commentary — donate to WyoFile today

In the 2020 general election, more than half of the people voting in Wyoming did so using an absentee ballot. It was convenient, and Wyoming’s county clerks and the Secretary of State’s Office did an excellent job to provide a smooth, safe and efficient process. And guess what? More than 47% of Wyoming’s Republican voters chose to vote early. And the Medicare crowd, Wyoming’s largest voting bloc? Nearly 70% voted early. 

The “solutions” Gray and the Wyoming Republican Party espouse do nothing to improve Wyoming elections. They only advance a national talking point that elections are rigged (they aren’t) and make it harder for Wyoming voters to participate. Not just for Democrats and Independents. They make it harder for the vast majority of Wyoming voters — Republicans!


Popular Articles:


Wind project doesn’t belong in Laramie Basin

Voter ID bill advances in Legislature

Wyoming GOP embraces Trump’s phony voter fraud claims

About Bruce Palmer

Bruce Palmer is a former vice-chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party and a voting rights advocate in Fremont County.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Brian Derr says

    If you need I’d to buy a gun ,beer and many other things why not have I’d to vote just makes common sense.

    • City: Torrington
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

  2. Rock McEwen says

    I was surprised and a little bit puzzled when I received an application last June for the opportunity to caste a mail-in ballot from the Wyoming Sec. of State given that Trump was already complaining about voting by mail. I thought it was a great idea and took advantage in the primary and general elections. The Wyoming legislators must have gotten slapped around by the Trump failure cultists for making voting so easy. It doesn’t give me much confidence in our legislators when they are spending time working on a voter fraud problem that doesn’t exist in our State. They need to work on more serious problems like finding a way to open and finance the operation of all the closed rest areas along the highways in our State. No better way to promote tourism in the State than a bunch of tourists relieving themselves along the edge of the road.

    • City: Sheridan
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

  3. Robert Nickens says

    Fraud in Wyoming Must be rampant since clearly no one with a nickels worth of sense would have voted for a failed president.

    • City: SHERIDAN
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

  4. Bob Skaggs says

    Once again, the Republican Party proudly shows its true colors: anti-democratic, win-at-all-costs and make the playing field as uneven as possible. This is a political party that is sick and dying, thrashing around in its death throes. More of the same BIG LIE that we got from Trump: there is no voter fraud at all in Wyoming. Ridiculous and lame, as usual.

    Bob Skaggs, Jackson

    • City: Jackson
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

  5. Riki Haukaas says

    I wish the GOP was as invested in protecting the right to vote as they are the right to bear arms…then we’d actually have a government of the people. The GOP is trying so hard to stop people who don’t agree with them from voting they are willing to sacrifice their own members….and this in the reddest state in the country!

    • City: Evanston
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

    • Dewey Vanderhoff says

      ” A well-respected populace being necessary for the security of the democratic republic, a citizen’s right to vote shall not be infringed “.

      Does that sound about right ?

      • City: Cody
      • State of Residence: Wyoming
      Reply

  6. Daniel Cooper says

    Making it harder to vote will not keep committed extremists away from the polls, whether they are on the right or the left. It will deter people who are less politically committed, and who are discouraged about the system. It will increase division and extremism in government.

    • City: Casper
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

  7. Barbara Townsend says

    Preach, Mr. Palmer!

    Bills such as this only allow supporters to thump their chests and think they’ve actually done something positive when, in fact, it’s anti-American. Ask any supporter for proof of voter fraud in Wyoming to justify this bill and they offer none.

    • City: Atlantic City
    • State of Residence: Wyoming
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules:
- Identify yourself with full name and city. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same.
- No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *